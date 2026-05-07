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2026 Texas (UIL) High School Softball Playoffs: Brackets, Schedules - May 6

Get every bracket, matchup and final score of the 2026 Texas high school softball playoffs
Spencer Swaim|
Haskell batter Rebekah Cunningham lets the baseball go past her, correctly surmising the pitcher threw a ball during Game One of Wednesday’s Best of Three series 2A DII UIL Softball Playoff between Haskell and Christoval. Final score in Game One was 10-0, Haskell.
Haskell batter Rebekah Cunningham lets the baseball go past her, correctly surmising the pitcher threw a ball during Game One of Wednesday’s Best of Three series 2A DII UIL Softball Playoff between Haskell and Christoval. Final score in Game One was 10-0, Haskell. | Ronald W. Erdrich/Reporter-News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The 2026 Texas high school softball playoffs continue on May 6 with the Regional Semifinals across all classifications.

High School On SI has brackets for every classification and division in the Texas high school softball playoffs.

The 2026 UIL state championship games will begin on May 28th.

Brackets and full schedules for all classications can be found below.

2026 Texas High School Softball 1A Playoff Brackets, Schedule, Scores (UIL) - May 6, 2026

2026 UIL Texas 1A Region 1 & 2 Softball Championships

2026 UIL Texas 1A Region 3 & 4 Softball Championships

2026 Texas High School Softball 2A Playoff Brackets, Schedule, Scores (UIL) - May 6, 2026

2026 UIL Texas 2A Division 1 Softball Championships

2026 UIL Texas 2A Division 2 Softball Championships

2026 Texas High School Softball 3A Playoff Brackets, Schedule, Scores (UIL) - May 6, 2026

2026 UIL Texas 3A Division 1 Softball Championships

2026 UIL Texas 3A Division 2 Softball Championships

2026 Texas High School Softball 4A Playoff Brackets, Schedule, Scores (UIL) - May 6, 2026

2026 UIL Texas 4A Division 1 Softball Championships

2026 UIL Texas 4A Division 2 Softball Championships

2026 Texas High School Softball 5A Playoff Brackets, Schedule, Scores (UIL) - May 6, 2026

2026 UIL Texas 5A Division 1 Softball Championships

2026 UIL Texas 5A Division 2 Softball Championships

2026 Texas High School Softball 6A Playoff Brackets, Schedule, Scores (UIL) - May 6, 2026

2026 UIL Texas 6A Division 1 Softball Championships

2026 UIL Texas 6A Division 2 Softball Championships

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Spencer Swaim
SPENCER SWAIM

Spencer Swaim manages data operations at SBLive sports. He joined the SBLive staff upon graduation from Carroll College where he ran Track and Cross Country. He currently serves as an assistant coach for Track and Cross Country at Bishop Kelly high school in Boise, ID.

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