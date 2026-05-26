2026 Texas (UIL) High School Softball Playoffs: State Championship Brackets, Schedules - May 28-30
After a long season and months of competition, the 2026 Texas high school softball playoffs conclude this week with UIL state championships getting underway on May 28.
High School On SI has brackets for every classification in the Texas high school softball playoffs.
Brackets, full schedules and state championship matchups for all classifications of Texas high school softball can be found below.
2026 Texas High School Softball 1A Playoff Bracket, Schedule, Scores (UIL) - May 30, 2026
2026 UIL Texas Class 1A Softball Championships
UIL Class 1A State Championship matchup:
Brookeland vs. Jonesboro - May 30 at 10 a.m.
Jonesboro earned its spot in the state championship by winning the Class 1A Region 1 and 2 title with consecutive victories over Cross Plains last week.
Brookeland defeated Moulton in last week's Class 1A Region 3 and 4 title match to advance to this week's state championship.
2026 Texas High School Softball 2A Playoff Brackets, Schedule, Scores (UIL) - May 28, 2026
2026 UIL Texas 2A Division 1 Softball Championships
UIL Class 2A Division 1 State Championship matchup:
Bosqueville vs. Ganado - May 28 at 10 a.m.
2026 UIL Texas 2A Division 2 Softball Championships
UIL Class 2A Division 2 State Championship matchup:
Sundown vs. Shiner - May 28 at 1 p.m.
2026 Texas High School Softball 3A Playoff Brackets, Schedule, Scores (UIL) - May 28, 2026
2026 UIL Texas 3A Division 1 Softball Championships
UIL Class 3A Division 1 State Championship matchup:
Iowa Park vs. Grandview - May 28 at 4 p.m.
2026 UIL Texas 3A Division 2 Softball Championships
UIL Class 3A Division 2 State Championship matchup:
Coahoma vs. Santa Gertrudis Academy - May 28 at 7 p.m.
2026 Texas High School Softball 4A Playoff Brackets, Schedule, Scores (UIL) - May 29, 2026
2026 UIL Texas 4A Division 1 Softball Championships
UIL Class 4A Division 1 State Championship matchup:
Richland vs. Bullard - May 29 at 10 a.m.
2026 UIL Texas 4A Division 2 Softball Championships
UIL Class 4A Division 2 State Championship matchup:
Brock vs. Liberty - May 29 at 1 p.m.
2026 Texas High School Softball 5A Playoff Brackets, Schedule, Scores (UIL) - May 29, 2026
2026 UIL Texas 5A Division 1 Softball Championships
UIL Class 5A Division 1 State Championship matchup:
Aledo vs. Barbers Hill - May 29 at 4 p.m.
2026 UIL Texas 5A Division 2 Softball Championships
UIL Class 5A Division 2 State Championship matchup:
Brewer vs. Lake Creek - May 29 at 7 p.m.
2026 Texas High School Softball 6A Playoff Brackets, Schedule, Scores (UIL) - May 30, 2026
2026 UIL Texas 6A Division 1 Softball Championships
UIL Class 6A Division 1 State Championship matchup:
Midway vs. Pearland - May 30 at 1 p.m.
2026 UIL Texas 6A Division 2 Softball Championships
UIL Class 6A Division 2 State Championship matchup:
Forney vs. Katy - May 30 at 4 p.m.
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Sam Brown covers high school sports as well as NCAA football and basketball. Sam began his professional career as a high school sports reporter for The Tennessean in Nashville where he covered boys and girls prep sports full-time and helped cover Vanderbilt football, Tennessee Titans football and Nashville Predators hockey. He graduated from Middle Tennessee State University with a double major in journalism and communication studies and currently lives in Seattle with his girlfriend and dog.