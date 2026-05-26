2026 Texas (UIL) High School Softball Playoffs: State Championship Brackets, Schedules - May 28-30

After a long season and months of competition, the 2026 Texas high school softball playoffs conclude this week with UIL state championships getting underway on May 28.

High School On SI has brackets for every classification in the Texas high school softball playoffs.

Brackets, full schedules and state championship matchups for all classifications of Texas high school softball can be found below.

2026 Texas High School Softball 1A Playoff Bracket, Schedule, Scores (UIL) - May 30, 2026

UIL Class 1A State Championship matchup:

Brookeland vs. Jonesboro - May 30 at 10 a.m.

Jonesboro earned its spot in the state championship by winning the Class 1A Region 1 and 2 title with consecutive victories over Cross Plains last week.

Brookeland defeated Moulton in last week's Class 1A Region 3 and 4 title match to advance to this week's state championship.

2026 Texas High School Softball 2A Playoff Brackets, Schedule, Scores (UIL) - May 28, 2026

UIL Class 2A Division 1 State Championship matchup:

Bosqueville vs. Ganado - May 28 at 10 a.m.

UIL Class 2A Division 2 State Championship matchup:

Sundown vs. Shiner - May 28 at 1 p.m.

2026 Texas High School Softball 3A Playoff Brackets, Schedule, Scores (UIL) - May 28, 2026

UIL Class 3A Division 1 State Championship matchup:

Iowa Park vs. Grandview - May 28 at 4 p.m.

UIL Class 3A Division 2 State Championship matchup:

Coahoma vs. Santa Gertrudis Academy - May 28 at 7 p.m.

2026 Texas High School Softball 4A Playoff Brackets, Schedule, Scores (UIL) - May 29, 2026

UIL Class 4A Division 1 State Championship matchup:

Richland vs. Bullard - May 29 at 10 a.m.

UIL Class 4A Division 2 State Championship matchup:

Brock vs. Liberty - May 29 at 1 p.m.

2026 Texas High School Softball 5A Playoff Brackets, Schedule, Scores (UIL) - May 29, 2026

UIL Class 5A Division 1 State Championship matchup:

Aledo vs. Barbers Hill - May 29 at 4 p.m.

UIL Class 5A Division 2 State Championship matchup:

Brewer vs. Lake Creek - May 29 at 7 p.m.

2026 Texas High School Softball 6A Playoff Brackets, Schedule, Scores (UIL) - May 30, 2026

UIL Class 6A Division 1 State Championship matchup:

Midway vs. Pearland - May 30 at 1 p.m.

UIL Class 6A Division 2 State Championship matchup:

Forney vs. Katy - May 30 at 4 p.m.

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