2026 Texas (UIL) High School Softball Playoffs: State Semifinals Brackets, Schedules - May 23

The 2026 Texas high school softball playoffs continue on May 23 with the State Semifinal round of action across all classifications.

High School On SI has brackets for every classification and division in the Texas high school softball playoffs.

The winners from this round will advance to the 2026 UIL state championship games, which begin on May 28th.

Brackets and full schedules for all classifications of Texas high school softball can be found below.

2026 Texas High School Softball 1A Playoff Brackets, Schedule, Scores (UIL) - May 21-23, 2026

State Semifinal Matchup:

Cross Plains vs. Jonesboro

State Semifinal Matchup:

Brookeland vs. Moulton

2026 Texas High School Softball 2A Playoff Brackets, Schedule, Scores (UIL) - May 23, 2026

State Semifinal Matchups:

Cisco vs. Bosqueville

Groveton vs. Ganado

State Semifinal Matchups:

Sundown vs. Muenster

Como-Pickton vs. Shiner

2026 Texas High School Softball 3A Playoff Brackets, Schedule, Scores (UIL) - May 23, 2026

State Semifinal Matchups:

Iowa Park vs. Mineola

Grandview vs. Columbus

State Semifinal Matchups:

Coahoma vs. Grand Saline

Kirbyville vs. Santa Gertrudis Academy

2026 Texas High School Softball 4A Playoff Brackets, Schedule, Scores (UIL) - May 23, 2026

State Semifinal Matchups:

Dumas vs. Richland

Bullard vs. Calallen

State Semifinal Matchups:

Brock vs. Van Alstyne

Liberty vs. Wimberley

2026 Texas High School Softball 5A Playoff Brackets, Schedule, Scores (UIL) - May 23, 2026

State Semifinal Matchups:

Aledo vs. Melissa

Barbers Hill vs. Leander

State Semifinal Matchups:

Brewer vs. Hallsville

Lake Creek vs. Liberty Hill

2026 Texas High School Softball 6A Playoff Brackets, Schedule, Scores (UIL) - May 23, 2026

State Semifinal Matchups:

Flower Mound vs. Midway

Pearland vs. Johnson

State Semifinal Matchups:

Guyer vs. Forney

Katy vs. Pharr-San Juan-Alamo

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