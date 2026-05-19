2026 Texas (UIL) High School Softball Playoffs: State Semifinals Brackets, Schedules - May 23
The 2026 Texas high school softball playoffs continue on May 23 with the State Semifinal round of action across all classifications.
High School On SI has brackets for every classification and division in the Texas high school softball playoffs.
The winners from this round will advance to the 2026 UIL state championship games, which begin on May 28th.
Brackets and full schedules for all classifications of Texas high school softball can be found below.
2026 Texas High School Softball 1A Playoff Brackets, Schedule, Scores (UIL) - May 21-23, 2026
2026 UIL Texas 1A Region 1 & 2 Softball Championships
State Semifinal Matchup:
Cross Plains vs. Jonesboro
2026 UIL Texas 1A Region 3 & 4 Softball Championships
State Semifinal Matchup:
Brookeland vs. Moulton
2026 Texas High School Softball 2A Playoff Brackets, Schedule, Scores (UIL) - May 23, 2026
2026 UIL Texas 2A Division 1 Softball Championships
State Semifinal Matchups:
Cisco vs. Bosqueville
Groveton vs. Ganado
2026 UIL Texas 2A Division 2 Softball Championships
State Semifinal Matchups:
Sundown vs. Muenster
Como-Pickton vs. Shiner
2026 Texas High School Softball 3A Playoff Brackets, Schedule, Scores (UIL) - May 23, 2026
2026 UIL Texas 3A Division 1 Softball Championships
State Semifinal Matchups:
Iowa Park vs. Mineola
Grandview vs. Columbus
2026 UIL Texas 3A Division 2 Softball Championships
State Semifinal Matchups:
Coahoma vs. Grand Saline
Kirbyville vs. Santa Gertrudis Academy
2026 Texas High School Softball 4A Playoff Brackets, Schedule, Scores (UIL) - May 23, 2026
2026 UIL Texas 4A Division 1 Softball Championships
State Semifinal Matchups:
Dumas vs. Richland
Bullard vs. Calallen
2026 UIL Texas 4A Division 2 Softball Championships
State Semifinal Matchups:
Brock vs. Van Alstyne
Liberty vs. Wimberley
2026 Texas High School Softball 5A Playoff Brackets, Schedule, Scores (UIL) - May 23, 2026
2026 UIL Texas 5A Division 1 Softball Championships
State Semifinal Matchups:
Aledo vs. Melissa
Barbers Hill vs. Leander
2026 UIL Texas 5A Division 2 Softball Championships
State Semifinal Matchups:
Brewer vs. Hallsville
Lake Creek vs. Liberty Hill
2026 Texas High School Softball 6A Playoff Brackets, Schedule, Scores (UIL) - May 23, 2026
2026 UIL Texas 6A Division 1 Softball Championships
State Semifinal Matchups:
Flower Mound vs. Midway
Pearland vs. Johnson
2026 UIL Texas 6A Division 2 Softball Championships
State Semifinal Matchups:
Guyer vs. Forney
Katy vs. Pharr-San Juan-Alamo
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Sam Brown covers high school sports as well as NCAA football and basketball. Sam began his professional career as a high school sports reporter for The Tennessean in Nashville where he covered boys and girls prep sports full-time and helped cover Vanderbilt football, Tennessee Titans football and Nashville Predators hockey. He graduated from Middle Tennessee State University with a double major in journalism and communication studies and currently lives in Seattle with his girlfriend and dog.