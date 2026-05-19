Washington (WIAA) High School Softball Playoffs: Brackets, Schedules - May 21-22

The 2026 Washington high school softball state tournaments kick off this week, with First-Round action getting underway May 21-22.

High School On SI has full brackets and schedules for all classifications.

Classes 1A, 1B and 3A will play their first round games on May 21. Classes 2A, 2B and 4A will begin their state tournaments the following day on May 22.

The 2026 state championship tournaments will be played at various locations across the state.

Classes 1A and 2B will play at Gateway Sports Complex in Yakima. Classes 1A and 4A will play at Columbia Playfields in Richland. Class 2A will play at Carlon Park in Selah. And Class 3A will play at the Regional Athletic Complex in Lacey.

The full Washington high school softball state tournament schedules and brackets for each classification can be found below.

First-Round Macthups:

Columbia 11 vs. Lynden Christian 6

Chelan 10 vs. Seattle Christian 7

Naches Valley 12 vs. Elma 5

Klahowya 9 vs. Royal 8

First-Round Macthups:

Muckleshoot Tribal 11 vs. Colton 6

Quilcene 10 vs. Naselle 7

Wahkiakum 12 vs. Wilbur-Creston 5

Ocosta 9 vs. Dayton 8

First-Round Macthups:

Archbishop Murphy 11 vs. East Valley 6

Clarkston 14 vs. Port Angeles 3

Selah 10 vs. Ridgefield 7

Olympic 15 vs. WF West 2

Cedarcrest 12 vs. Lynden 5

Kingston 13 vs. Deer Park 4

North Kitsap 9 vs. Burlington-Edison 8

Nathan Hale 16 vs. Mark Morris 1

First-Round Macthups:

Colfax 11 vs. River View 6

Lake Roosevelt 14 vs. Adna 3

Cle Elum-Roslyn 10 vs. Pe Ell 7

Brewster 15 vs. Toledo 2

Rainier 12 vs. Liberty 5

Warden 13 vs. Napavine 4

Kittitas 9 vs. Coupeville 8

Friday Harbor 16 vs. Freeman 1

First-Round Macthups:

Shelton 19 vs. Kennewick 14

Southridge 18 vs. Gig Harbor 15

Seattle Prep 20 vs. White River 13

Enumclaw 17 vs. Shorewood 16

First-Round Macthups:

Skyview 11 vs. Kamiakin 6

West Valley 14 vs. Issaquah 3

Hanford 10 vs. North Creek 7

Bonney Lake 15 vs. Skyline 2

Kamiak 12 vs. Rogers 5

Eastmont 13 vs. Richland 4

Tahoma 9 vs. Puyallup 8

Juanita 16 vs. Graham-Kapowsin 1

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