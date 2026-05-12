2026 Texas (UIL) High School Softball Playoffs: Brackets, Schedules - May 13-16
The 2026 Texas high school softball playoffs continue May 13-16 with the Regional Final round of action across all classifications.
High School On SI has brackets for every classification and division in the Texas high school softball playoffs.
The 2026 UIL state championship games will begin on May 28th.
Brackets and full schedules for all classifications of Texas high school softball can be found below.
2026 Texas High School Softball 1A Playoff Brackets, Schedule, Scores (UIL) - May 6, 2026
2026 UIL Texas 1A Region 1 & 2 Softball Championships
2026 UIL Texas 1A Region 3 & 4 Softball Championships
2026 Texas High School Softball 2A Playoff Brackets, Schedule, Scores (UIL) - May 13-16, 2026
2026 UIL Texas 2A Division 1 Softball Championships
2026 UIL Texas 2A Division 2 Softball Championships
2026 Texas High School Softball 3A Playoff Brackets, Schedule, Scores (UIL) - May 13-16, 2026
2026 UIL Texas 3A Division 1 Softball Championships
2026 UIL Texas 3A Division 2 Softball Championships
2026 Texas High School Softball 4A Playoff Brackets, Schedule, Scores (UIL) - May 13-16, 2026
2026 UIL Texas 4A Division 1 Softball Championships
2026 UIL Texas 4A Division 2 Softball Championships
2026 Texas High School Softball 5A Playoff Brackets, Schedule, Scores (UIL) - May 13-16, 2026
2026 UIL Texas 5A Division 1 Softball Championships
2026 UIL Texas 5A Division 2 Softball Championships
2026 Texas High School Softball 6A Playoff Brackets, Schedule, Scores (UIL) - May 13-16, 2026
2026 UIL Texas 6A Division 1 Softball Championships
2026 UIL Texas 6A Division 2 Softball Championships
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Sam Brown covers high school sports as well as NCAA football and basketball. Sam began his professional career as a high school sports reporter for The Tennessean in Nashville where he covered boys and girls prep sports full-time and helped cover Vanderbilt football, Tennessee Titans football and Nashville Predators hockey. He graduated from Middle Tennessee State University with a double major in journalism and communication studies and currently lives in Seattle with his girlfriend and dog.