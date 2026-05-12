2026 Texas (UIL) High School Softball Playoffs: Brackets, Schedules - May 13-16

The 2026 Texas high school softball playoffs continue May 13-16 with the Regional Final round of action across all classifications.

High School On SI has brackets for every classification and division in the Texas high school softball playoffs.

The 2026 UIL state championship games will begin on May 28th.

Brackets and full schedules for all classifications of Texas high school softball can be found below.

2026 Texas High School Softball 1A Playoff Brackets, Schedule, Scores (UIL) - May 6, 2026

2026 Texas High School Softball 2A Playoff Brackets, Schedule, Scores (UIL) - May 13-16, 2026

2026 Texas High School Softball 3A Playoff Brackets, Schedule, Scores (UIL) - May 13-16, 2026

2026 Texas High School Softball 4A Playoff Brackets, Schedule, Scores (UIL) - May 13-16, 2026

2026 Texas High School Softball 5A Playoff Brackets, Schedule, Scores (UIL) - May 13-16, 2026

2026 Texas High School Softball 6A Playoff Brackets, Schedule, Scores (UIL) - May 13-16, 2026

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