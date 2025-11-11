4-Star Texas High School Football Star Flips pledge To Ohio State
Legend Bey has had a busy few days.
On Friday, he helped North Forney pick up a 63-39 win against Rockwall on Nov. 7, securing his squad the District 10-6A Championship on Friday in Texas high school football action.
In that game, Andikan Ausqo went over the 1,000-yard mark on the season and joined Bey and Cordai Woodard with over 1,000 yards on the year for the Falcons. It became the first time in school history with three 1,000-yard rushers.
On the same day as the win, Bey received an offer from Texas.
By Monday, the standout quarterback was in the news again when he flipped from Tennessee to Ohio State.
The background
Bey, a four-star recruit on 247Sports composite score, was in Columbus, Ohio, to watch the Buckeyes beat Penn State, 38-14.
The 5-foot-11, 175-pounder had been committed to Tennessee since June 28, picking the Vols over West Virginia, Duke, Texas A&M and Ohio State.
Tennessee Volunteers on SI reported that Heupel was in Texas last weekend to watch Bey play in the win vs Rockwall. Bey ran 14 times for 270 yards and threw for 203 yards and a touchdown.
The last push by Heupel — and wide receiver coach Kelsey Pope — was not enough to keep Bey headed to the SEC.
Bey, who had 37 offers, is the second Texan to pledge to the Buckeyes. Before the start of this season, Ohio State flipped Southlake Carroll’s Brock Boyd from TCU.
Give him the ball
Bey is viewed as an athlete at the next level despite his success playing quarterback in Texas.
Heading into the Class 6A Division I playoff game on Nov. 14 against Sachse, Bey has run for 4,211 yards and 3,516 yards passing in 31 games.
Texas High School Football 2025 Playoff Brackets, Schedule (UIL) - November 10, 2025
Through 10 games, he’s at 1,341 yards with 15 touchdowns passing and 1,626 yards with 23 touchdowns — with a 13.4 yards per carry average.
He was the District 10-6A Offensive MVP last fall for North Forney, when he threw for 1,444 yards with 13 touchdowns and 1,912 yards and 28 touchdowns.
Bey has played the last two seasons at North Forney.
Before that, stops included Frisco Rick Reedy for the fall of 2022 and then at Frisco Lone Star during spring ball in 2023. He transferred to Mesquite Horn as a sophomore.