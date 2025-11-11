Legend Bey and Andikan Asuquo lead @NFHS_FALCONS to a 63-36 win over Rockwall. #txhsfb@LegendBey7 w/ 5 total TDs (4 rush, 1 pass) & over 250 yds rushing w/ @Vol_Football coach Josh Heupel on the sideline. @AndikanAsuquo09 w/nearly 200 yards and four scores.



