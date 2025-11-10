Texas High School Football 2025 Playoff Brackets, Schedule (UIL) - November 10, 2025
The 2025 Texas high school football playoffs continue on Thursday, November 13 with 188 games in the first round.
High School On SI has brackets for every classification and division in the Texas high school playoffs. The Semi Final games will begin on December 11.
Texas High School Football 2025 Playoff Brackets, Schedule (UIL) - November 9, 2025
CLASS 1A 6 MAN Division 1 BRACKET (select to view bracket)
Round 1
Booker vs. Springlake-Earth — 11/14 7:00 p.m.
Whiteface vs. Garden City — 11/14 7:00 p.m.
Rankin vs. Borden County — 11/14 7:00 p.m.
Nazareth vs. Claude — 11/14 7:00 p.m.
Valley vs. Northside — 11/14 7:00 p.m.
Ira vs. Robert Lee — 11/14 7:00 p.m.
Water Valley vs. Hermleigh — 11/14 7:00 p.m.
Newcastle vs. Petersburg — 11/14 7:00 p.m.
Milford vs. Saint Jo — 11/14 7:00 p.m.
Aquilla vs. Burkeville — 11/14 7:00 p.m.
Chester vs. Coolidge — 11/14 7:00 p.m.
Union Hill vs. Avalon — 11/14 7:00 p.m.
Gordon vs. Jonesboro — 11/14 7:00 p.m.
Menard vs. Knippa — 11/14 7:00 p.m.
Runge vs. Medina — 11/14 7:00 p.m.
May vs. Gorman — 11/14 7:00 p.m.
CLASS 1A 6 MAN Division 2 BRACKET (select to view bracket)
Round 1
Miami vs. Paducah — 11/14 7:00 p.m.
Whitharral vs. Ackerly Sands — 11/14 7:00 p.m.
Klondike vs. Amherst — 11/14 7:00 p.m.
Motley County vs. Follett — 11/14 7:00 p.m.
Balmorhea vs. Blackwell — 11/14 7:00 p.m.
Benjamin vs. Aspermont — 11/14 7:00 p.m.
Jayton vs. Guthrie — 11/14 7:00 p.m.
Bronte vs. Grandfalls-Royalty — 11/14 7:00 p.m.
Strawn vs. Gold-Burg — 11/14 7:00 p.m.
Bluff Dale vs. Mount Calm — 11/14 7:00 p.m.
Oakwood vs. Three Way — 11/14 7:00 p.m.
Fannindel vs. Woodson — 11/14 7:00 p.m.
Zephyr vs. Evant — 11/14 7:00 p.m.
Richland Springs vs. Calvert — 11/14 7:00 p.m.
Cherokee vs. Rochelle — 11/14 7:00 p.m.
Oglesby vs. Blanket — 11/14 7:00 p.m.
CLASS 1A 6 MAN Division 1 BRACKET (select to view bracket)
Round 1
West Texas vs. Abernathy — 11/14 7:00 p.m.
Hawley vs. Forsan — 11/14 7:00 p.m.
New Home — BYE
Sonora vs. Stamford — 11/14 7:00 p.m.
Ozona vs. Anson — 11/14 7:00 p.m.
New Deal vs. Spearman — 11/14 7:00 p.m.
Cisco vs. Christoval — 11/14 7:00 p.m.
Panhandle vs. Post — 11/14 7:00 p.m.
Hamilton vs. Tioga — 11/14 7:00 p.m.
Mildred vs. Dawson — 11/14 7:00 p.m.
Alvord vs. Hico — 11/14 7:00 p.m.
Valley Mills vs. Carlisle — 11/14 7:00 p.m.
Axtell vs. Cayuga — 11/14 7:00 p.m.
Tom Bean vs. Bangs — 11/14 7:00 p.m.
Frankston vs. Bosqueville — 11/14 7:00 p.m.
De Leon vs. Wolfe City — 11/14 7:00 p.m.
Honey Grove vs. Union Grove — 11/14 7:00 p.m.
Centerville vs. Joaquin — 11/14 7:00 p.m.
Elysian Fields vs. Como-Pickton — 11/14 7:00 p.m.
Garrison vs. Corrigan-Camden — 11/14 7:00 p.m.
San Augustine vs. Groveton — 11/14 7:00 p.m.
Waskom vs. Cooper — 11/14 7:00 p.m.
Leon vs. Shelbyville — 11/14 7:00 p.m.
Pewitt vs. Beckville — 11/14 7:00 p.m.
Crawford vs. Johnson City LBJ — 11/14 7:00 p.m.
Santa Maria vs. Kenedy — 11/14 7:00 p.m.
Mason vs. Marlin — 11/14 7:00 p.m.
Schulenburg vs. Freer — 11/14 7:00 p.m.
Ganado vs. Three Rivers — 11/14 7:00 p.m.
Thorndale vs. Moody — 11/14 7:00 p.m.
Refugio vs. Weimar — 11/14 7:00 p.m.
Rosebud-Lott vs. San Saba — 11/14 7:00 p.m.
CLASS 2A Division 2 BRACKET (select to view bracket)
Round 1
Stratford vs. Morton - 11/13 7:00 p.m.
Eldorado vs. Tahoka - 11/13 7:00 p.m.
Hale Center vs. Bovina - 11/13 7:00 p.m.
Seagraves vs. Iraan - 11/13 7:00 p.m.
Ropes vs. McCamey - 11/13 7:00 p.m.
Sudan vs. Farwell - 11/13 7:00 p.m.
Wink vs. Sundown - 11/13 7:00 p.m.
Gruver vs. Lockney - 11/13 7:00 p.m.
Wheeler vs. Electra - 11/13 7:00 p.m.
Collinsville vs. Roscoe - 11/13 7:00 p.m.
Windthorst vs. Clarendon - 11/13 7:00 p.m.
Hamlin vs. Lindsay - 11/13 7:00 p.m.
Albany vs. Santo - 11/13 7:00 p.m.
Petrolia vs. Quanah - 11/13 7:00 p.m.
Muenster vs. Cross Plains - 11/13 7:00 p.m.
Wellington vs. Haskell - 11/13 7:00 p.m.
Cumby vs. Mart - 11/13 7:00 p.m.
Evadale vs. Lovelady - 11/13 7:00 p.m.
Bremond vs. Bowie - 11/13 7:00 p.m.
Grapeland vs. Deweyville - 11/13 7:00 p.m.
Mt. Enterprise vs. West Hardin - 11/13 7:00 p.m.
Chilton vs. Clarksville - 11/13 7:00 p.m.
West Sabine vs. Overton - 11/13 7:00 p.m.
Maud vs. Goldthwaite - 11/13 7:00 p.m.
Granger vs. D'Hanis - 11/13 7:00 p.m.
Agua Dulce vs. Yorktown - 11/13 7:00 p.m.
Junction vs. Somerville - 11/13 7:00 p.m.
Falls City vs. Woodsboro - 11/13 7:00 p.m.
Shiner vs. Ben Bolt-Palito Blano - 11/13 7:00 p.m.
Brackett vs. Burton - 11/13 7:00 p.m.
La Villa vs. Louise - 11/13 7:00 p.m.
Iola vs. Sabinal - 11/13 7:00 p.m.
CLASS 3A Division 1 BRACKET (select to view bracket)
Round 1
Shallowater vs. Brownfield - 11/13 7:00 p.m.
Peaster vs. Sweetwater - 11/13 7:00 p.m.
Denver City vs. River Road - 11/13 7:00 p.m.
Clyde vs. Vernon - 11/13 7:00 p.m.
Jim Ned vs. Boyd - 11/13 7:00 p.m.
Lamesa vs. Bushland - 11/13 7:00 p.m.
Paradise vs. Breckenridge - 11/13 7:00 p.m.
Dalhart vs. Kermit - 11/13 7:00 p.m.
Whitney vs. Whitesboro - 11/13 7:00 p.m.
Atlanta vs. Winnsboro - 11/13 7:00 p.m.
Pottsboro vs. Maypearl - 11/13 7:00 p.m.
Malakoff vs. Liberty-Eylau - 11/13 7:00 p.m.
Commerce vs. Jefferson - 11/13 7:00 p.m.
Pilot Point vs. West - 11/13 7:00 p.m.
Gladewater vs. Mt. Vernon - 11/13 7:00 p.m.
Grandview vs. Palmer - 11/13 7:00 p.m.
Fairfield vs. Anahuac - 11/13 7:00 p.m.
Yoakum vs. McGregor - 11/13 7:00 p.m.
Hardin vs. Crockett - 11/13 7:00 p.m.
Little River Academy vs. Hitchcock - 11/13 7:00 p.m.
Franklin vs. Hallettsville - 11/13 7:00 p.m.
Orangefield vs. Diboll - 11/13 7:00 p.m.
Columbus vs. Troy - 11/13 7:00 p.m.
Westwood vs. East Chambers - 11/13 7:00 p.m.
Llano vs. Poteet - 11/13 7:00 p.m.
Rio Hondo vs. London - 11/13 7:00 p.m.
Crystal City vs. Randolph - 11/13 7:00 p.m.
Goliad vs. Bishop - 11/13 7:00 p.m.
Edna vs. San Diego - 11/13 7:00 p.m.
Jourdanton vs. Marion - 11/13 7:00 p.m.
Raymondville vs. Orange Grove - 11/13 7:00 p.m.
Ingram Moore vs. Hondo - 11/13 7:00 p.m.
CLASS 3A Division 2 BRACKET (select to view bracket)
Round 1
Canadian vs. Muleshoe - 11/13 7:00 p.m.
Coahoma vs. Alpine - 11/13 7:00 p.m.
Idalou vs. Dimmitt - 11/13 7:00 p.m.
Crane vs. Grape Creek - 11/13 7:00 p.m.
Compass Academy vs. Merkel - 11/13 7:00 p.m.
Slaton vs. Friona - 11/13 7:00 p.m.
Wall vs. Anthony - 11/13 7:00 p.m.
Childress vs. Littlefield - 11/13 7:00 p.m.
Early vs. Holliday - 11/13 7:00 p.m.
Scurry-Rosser vs. Leonard - 11/13 7:00 p.m.
Jacksboro vs. Tolar - 11/13 7:00 p.m.
Blue Ridge vs. Blooming Grove - 11/13 7:00 p.m.
Gunter vs. Rice - 11/13 7:00 p.m.
City View vs. Brady - 11/13 7:00 p.m.
Trinity Leadership School vs. Callisburg - 11/13 7:00 p.m.
Clifton vs. Henrietta - 11/13 7:00 p.m.
Edgewood vs. New Boston - 11/13 7:00 p.m.
Woodville vs. West Rusk - 11/13 7:00 p.m.
Daingerfield vs. Harmony - 11/13 7:00 p.m.
Arp vs. Kountze - 11/13 7:00 p.m.
Troup vs. Trinity - 11/13 7:00 p.m.
Hooks vs. Lone Oak - 11/13 7:00 p.m.
Newton vs. New Diana - 11/13 7:00 p.m.
Grand Saline vs. De Kalb - 11/13 7:00 p.m.
Blanco vs. Industrial - 11/13 7:00 p.m.
Odem vs. Cotulla - 11/13 7:00 p.m.
Tidehaven vs. Comfort - 11/13 7:00 p.m.
Stockdale vs. Santa Rosa - 11/13 7:00 p.m.
Poth vs. Taft - 11/13 7:00 p.m.
East Bernard vs. Rogers - 11/13 7:00 p.m.
George West vs. Karnes City - 11/13 7:00 p.m.
Lexington vs. Brazos - 11/13 7:00 p.m.
CLASS 4A Division 1 BRACKET (select to view bracket)
Round 1
Canyon vs. Ysleta - 11/14 and 6 p.m.
Big Spring vs. Brownwood - 11/14 and 7 p.m.
Irvin vs. West Plains - 11/14 and 6 p.m.
Lampasas vs. Lake View - 11/14 and 7 p.m.
Burnet vs. Andrews - 11/14 and 7 p.m.
Austin vs. Randall - 11/14 and 7 p.m.
Pecos vs. Stephenville - 11/14 and 7 p.m.
Dumas vs. Riverside - 11/14 and 7 p.m.
Lake Worth vs. Springtown - 11/14 and 7 p.m.
Panther Creek vs. Carter - 11/14 and 7 p.m.
Carter-Riverside vs. Alvarado - 11/14 and 7 p.m.
Kimball vs. Sulphur Springs - 11/14 and 7 p.m.
Pinkston vs. Celina - 11/14 and 7 p.m.
Eastern Hills vs. Kennedale - 11/14 and 7 p.m.
Paris vs. Lincoln - 11/14 and 7 p.m.
Castleberry vs. Decatur - 11/14 and 7 p.m.
Little Cypress-Mauriceville vs. Kilgore - 11/14 and 7 p.m.
Wheatley vs. Stafford - 11/14 and 7 p.m.
Chapel Hill vs. Bridge City - 11/14 and 7 p.m.
Navasota vs. North Forest - 11/14 and 7 p.m.
Needville vs. Yates - 11/14 and 7 p.m.
Pine Tree vs. Lumberton - 11/14 and 7 p.m.
Worthing vs. Almeta Crawford - 11/14 and 7 p.m.
Hargrave vs. Lindale - 11/14 and 7 p.m.
Fredericksburg vs. LBJ Austin - 11/14 and 7 p.m.
Bay City vs. Tuloso-Midway - 11/14 and 7 p.m.
Eastside Memorial vs. Davenport - 11/14 and 7 p.m.
Calhoun vs. Zapata - 11/14 and 7 p.m.
Hidalgo Early College vs. La Vernia - 11/14 and 7 p.m.
Manor New Tech vs. Somerset - 11/14 and 7 p.m.
El Campo vs. Calallen - 11/14 and 7 p.m.
Canyon Lake vs. Taylor - 11/14 and 7 p.m.
CLASS 4A Division 2 BRACKET (select to view bracket)
Round 1
Perryton vs. Greenwood - 11/14 and 7 p.m.
Eagle Mountain vs. Benbrook - 11/14 and 7 p.m.
Monahans vs. Liberty - 11/14 and 7 p.m.
Godley vs. Graham - 11/14 and 7 p.m.
Dunbar vs. Brock - 11/14 and 7 p.m.
Fort Stockton vs. Estacado - 11/14 and 7 p.m.
Mineral Wells vs. Glen Rose - 11/14 and 7 p.m.
Levelland vs. Seminole - 11/14 and 7 p.m.
Ferris vs. Krum - 11/14 and 7 p.m.
Gilmer vs. Athens - 11/14 and 7 p.m.
Van Alstyne vs. Sunnyvale - 11/14 and 7 p.m.
Center vs. Van - 11/14 and 7 p.m.
Brownsboro vs. Pleasant Grove - 11/13 and 6:30 p.m.
Caddo Mills vs. Canton - 11/14 and 7 p.m.
Pittsburg vs. Carthage - 11/14 and 7 p.m.
Ford vs. Sanger - 11/14 and 7 p.m.
Wharton vs. West Orange-Stark - 11/14 and 7 p.m.
Madisonville vs. Robinson - 11/14 and 7 p.m.
Shepherd vs. Columbia - 11/14 and 7 p.m.
Gatesville vs. Sealy - 11/14 and 7 p.m.
China Spring vs. Bellville - 11/14 and 7 p.m.
Hamshire-Fannett vs. La Marque - 11/14 and 7 p.m.
La Grange vs. La Vega - 11/14 and 7 p.m.
Sweeny vs. Silsbee - 11/14 and 7 p.m.
Pearsall vs. Salado - 11/14 and 7 p.m.
Rockport-Fulton vs. King - 11/14 and 7 p.m.
Gonzales vs. Bandera - 11/14 and 7 p.m.
La Feria vs. Cuero - 11/14 and 7 p.m.
Grulla vs. Sinton - 11/14 and 7 p.m.
Jarrell vs. Devine - 11/14 and 7 p.m.
Robstown vs. Port Isabel - 11/14 and 7 p.m.
Carrizo Springs vs. Wimberley - 11/14 and 7 p.m.
CLASS 5A Division 1 BRACKET (select to view bracket)
Round 1
Amarillo vs. El Dorado - 11/14 and 7:30 p.m.
Richland vs. Wyatt - 11/14 and 7 p.m.
Bel Air vs. Abilene - 11/14 and 7 p.m.
Chisholm Trail vs. Ryan - 11/14 and 7 p.m.
Saginaw vs. Aledo - 11/14 and 7 p.m.
Parkland vs. Tascosa - 11/14 and 7 p.m.
Brewer vs. Arlington Heights - 11/14 and 7 p.m.
Monterey vs. Americas - 11/14 and 6 p.m.
North Mesquite vs. Lone Star - 11/14 and 7 p.m.
Centennial vs. Georgetown - 11/14 and 7 p.m.
Frisco vs. West Mesquite - 11/14 and 7 p.m.
East View vs. Midlothian - 11/14 and 7 p.m.
Lake Belton vs. Highland Park - 11/14 and 7 p.m.
Reedy vs. Creekview - 11/14 and 7 p.m.
Tyler vs. Cedar Park - 11/14 and 7 p.m.
Newman Smith vs. Wakeland - 11/14 and 7 p.m.
Galena Park vs. Port Arthur Memorial - 11/14 and 7 p.m.
Crosby vs. A&M Consolidated - 11/14 and 7 p.m.
Beaumont Central vs. Madison - 11/14 and 7 p.m.
College Station vs. Angleton - 11/14 and 7 p.m.
Weiss vs. La Porte - 11/14 and 7 p.m.
Lufkin vs. Westbury - 11/15 and 2 p.m.
Friendswood vs. Anderson - 11/15 and 3 p.m.
Waltrip vs. Barbers Hill - 11/14 and 7:30 p.m.
Southside vs. Smithson Valley - 11/14 and 7 p.m.
Veterans Memorial vs. Vela - 11/14 and 7 p.m.
Pieper vs. Jay - 11/14 and 7 p.m.
McAllen vs. Flour Bluff - 11/14 and 7 p.m.
Mission vs. Pharr-San Juan-Alamo - 11/14 and 7 p.m.
Boerne-Champion vs. Southwest - 11/14 and 7 p.m.
Harlingen South vs. McAllen Memorial - 11/14 and 7:30 p.m.
Nixon vs. New Braunfels - 11/14 and 7 p.m.
CLASS 5A Division 2 BRACKET (select to view bracket)
Round 1
Andress vs. Memorial - 11/14 at 5:30 p.m.
Melissa vs. Colleyville Heritage - 11/14 at 7:00 p.m.
Palo Duro vs. Hanks - 11/13 at 6:00 p.m.
Mansfield Timberview vs. Anna - 11/14 at 7:30 p.m.
Argyle vs. Lovejoy - 11/14 at 7:00 p.m.
Abilene Cooper vs. Chapin - 11/14 at 6:00 p.m.
Walnut Grove vs. Seguin - 11/14 at 7:00 p.m.
Del Valle vs. Cooper - 11/14 at 7:00 p.m.
South Oak Cliff vs. Crandall - 11/13 at 7:30 p.m.
Montgomery vs. Mt. Pleasant - 11/14 at 7:00 p.m.
Terrell vs. Seagoville - 11/14 at 7:00 p.m.
Marshall vs. Huntsville - 11/14 at 7:00 p.m.
Texas vs. Lake Creek - 11/14 at 7:00 p.m.
Midlothian Heritage vs. Hillcrest - 11/14 at 7:00 p.m.
Port Neches-Groves vs. Nacogdoches - 11/14 at 7:00 p.m.
Wilson vs. Ennis - 11/14 at 7:30 p.m.
Randle vs. Ellison - 11/14 at 7:00 p.m.
Jefferson vs. Pflugerville Connally - 11/14 at 7:00 p.m.
University vs. Fort Bend Marshall - 11/14 at 7:00 p.m.
Bastrop vs. Burbank - 11/14 at 7:30 p.m.
Liberty Hill vs. Lanier - 11/14 at 7:00 p.m.
Brenham vs. Texas City - 11/14 at 7:00 p.m.
Sam Houston vs. Pflugerville - 11/14 at 7:00 p.m.
Iowa Colony vs. Belton - 11/14 at 7:00 p.m.
Boerne vs. Ray - 11/14 at 7:00 p.m.
Edcouch-Elsa vs. Sharyland Pioneer - 11/14 at 7:00 p.m.
Gregory-Portland vs. Tivy - 11/14 at 7:00 p.m.
Sharyland vs. Porter - 11/14 at 7:00 p.m.
Veterans Memorial vs. Pace - 11/14 at 7:00 p.m.
Miller vs. Victoria West - 11/14 at 7:00 p.m.
Mercedes vs. Roma - 11/14 at 7:00 p.m.
Alamo Heights vs. Carroll - 11/14 at 7:00 p.m.
CLASS 6A Division 1 BRACKET (select to view bracket)
Round 1
Franklin vs. Legacy - 11/14 at 7:00 p.m.
North Crowley vs. Keller - 11/14 at 7:00 p.m.
Coppell vs. Plano - 11/14 at 7:00 p.m.
Richardson vs. Haltom - 11/14 at 7:00 p.m.
Permian vs. Eastlake - 11/14 at 7:00 p.m.
Trinity vs. Lake Ridge - 11/14 at 7:00 p.m.
Allen vs. Lewisville - 11/14 at 7:00 p.m.
South Grand Prairie vs. Lake Highlands - 11/14 at 7:00 p.m.
Wylie East vs. Rockwall-Heath - 11/14 at 7:00 p.m.
Duncanville vs. Temple - 11/14 at 7:00 p.m.
The Woodlands vs. Benjamin Davis - 11/15 at 6:00 p.m.
Klein Collins vs. Bridgeland - 11/14 at 7:00 p.m.
North Forney vs. Sachse - 11/14 at 7:00 p.m.
Midway vs. Waxahachie - 11/14 at 7:00 p.m.
Nimitz vs. Grand Oaks - 11/14 at 7:00 p.m.
Cypress Ranch vs. Klein - 11/14 at 7:00 p.m.
Cypress Falls vs. Bellaire - 11/14 at 7:00 p.m.
Cinco Ranch vs. Fulshear - 11/14 at 7:00 p.m.
Ridge Point vs. Dawson - 11/14 at 7:00 p.m.
North Shore vs. Deer Park - 11/14 at 7:00 p.m.
Lamar vs. Cy-Fair - 11/14 at 7:00 p.m.
Strake Jesuit vs. Paetow - 11/14 at 7:00 p.m.
Pearland vs. Fort Bend Travis - 11/14 at 7:00 p.m.
Dickinson vs. Atascocita - 11/14 at 7:00 p.m.
Hutto vs. Bowie - 11/14 at 7:00 p.m.
Johnson vs. O'Connor - 11/14 at 7:00 p.m.
Steele vs. Laredo LBJ - 11/14 at 7:00 p.m.
Weslaco vs. San Benito - 11/14 at 7:00 p.m.
Lake Travis vs. Round Rock - 11/14 at 7:00 p.m.
Brennan vs. Reagan - 11/14 at 7:00 p.m.
United vs. Judson - 11/14 at 7:00 p.m.
Los Fresnos vs. Economedes - 11/14 at 7:00 p.m.
CLASS 6A Division 2 BRACKET (select to view bracket)
Round 1
Eastwood vs. Frenship - 11/14 at 6:00 p.m.
Mansfield vs. Byron Nelson - 11/14 at 7:00 p.m.
Guyer vs. Rock Hill - 11/14 at 7:00 p.m.
Dallas Jesuit vs. Lamar - 11/14 at 7:00 p.m.
San Angelo Central vs. Pebble Hills - 11/14 at 7:00 p.m.
Southlake Carroll vs. Crowley - 11/14 at 7:00 p.m.
Prosper vs. Hebron - 11/14 at 7:00 p.m.
Bowie vs. Berkner - 11/14 at 7:00 p.m.
Rowlett vs. Longview - 11/14 at 7:00 p.m.
DeSoto vs. Copperas Cove - 11/14 at 7:00 p.m.
College Park vs. Eisenhower - 11/14 at 7:00 p.m.
Magnolia vs. Cypress Lakes - 11/14 at 7:00 p.m.
Forney vs. Naaman Forest - 11/14 at 7:00 p.m.
Harker Heights vs. Cedar Hill - 11/15 at 7:00 p.m.
Westfield vs. Willis - 11/14 at 7:00 p.m.
Waller vs. Tomball - 11/14 at 7:00 p.m.
Memorial vs. Wisdom - 11/14 at 7:00 p.m.
Katy vs. George Ranch - 11/13 at 6:30 p.m.
Fort Bend Elkins vs. Manvel - 11/14 at TBD
Summer Creek vs. Clear Springs - 11/14 at TBD
Houston Heights vs. Stratford - 11/15 at 1:00 p.m.
Foster vs. Jordan - 11/14 at 7:00 p.m.
Shadow Creek vs. Fort Bend Bush - 11/14 at TBD
Clear Falls vs. King - 11/14 at TBD
Vandegrift vs. Westlake - 11/14 at TBD
Brandeis vs. Sotomayor - 11/14 at TBD
San Marcos vs. Eagle Pass - 11/14 at TBD
Edinburg vs. Veterans Memorial - 11/14 at TBD
Dripping Springs vs. Vista Ridge - 11/14 at TBD
Harlan vs. Madison - 11/14 at 7:00 p.m.
Medina Valley vs. Canyon - 11/14 at TBD
Harlingen vs. La Joya - 11/14 at 7:00 p.m.