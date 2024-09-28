4-star USC running back commit carted off the field
Four-star running back and Southlake Carroll (Texas) senior Riley Wormley went down with an apparent leg injury and was carted off the field on Friday in a win against Timber Creek.
Wormley is committed to USC.
Wormley was having a great game for the Dragons. He had scored three touchdowns to that point, including an impressive
247sports writes the following on Wormley:
"Also runs track. Played his freshman and sophomore seasons at Colleyville (Texas) Heritage.Ran a wind-aided 11.21 100 and a wind-legal 11.29 100 as a sophomore in Spring 2023, per MileSplit.----
"2023: In 10 games as a junior, ran for 901 yards and 19 TDs on 10.6 yards per carry. Caught 9 passes for 123 yards. Helped Southlake Carroll to a 13-2 record and a Texas 6A D-II state semifinal appearance."
