5 most underrated North Texas high school football teams entering 2024
The Texas High School football season is approaching as the calendar prepares to flip into the best time of the year — the start of games in August. The first games will be on Aug. 29.
Many of the top-tier programs remain among the upper echelon, but who are some of the teams that are flying under the radar heading into 2024?
SBLive is scouring the Lone Star State to identify the most under-the-radar schools entering the state that could be worth keeping an eye on for the upcoming season. Here are five schools to watch out for in North Texas — the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex and the surrounding region:
5 MOST UNDERRATED TEAMS IN NORTH TEXAS ENTERING 2024
Dallas Jesuit Rangers
2023 record: 8-4 | 2024 schedule
Since a 2-8 record in 2018, the Rangers have posted seven or more wins in the past five seasons. This fall could have the makings of not just another strong year, but also a postseason run. Coach Brandon Hickman returns 52 lettermen and nine starters on both sides of the ball, which is why theRangers return as a 6A District 7 favorite. Senior quarterback Charlie Peters threw for 2,993 yards and 32 touchdowns last year, completing 66% of his passes. He holds a handful of offers, including from Sam Houston State. Kicker/punter Noah McGough, a senior, was a 6A all-state pick, the district special teams player of the year and a Kohl’s All-American last season. On defense, senior LB/DE Cade Gill, who had 58 tackles, 13 TFL and 3 sacks last year, returns.
Alvardo Indians
2023 record: 7-5 | 2024 schedule
After three straight losing seasons, the Indians turned the corner last year with a 7-5 mark and a playoff berth. This fall, the sky is the limit. Coach Casey Walraven’s squad won a playoff game before being bested by Celina in the second round in 2023. There are 16 starters back — 9 on offense for the 6-4A Division I squad. QB Cardea Collier had nearly 4,000 yards between passing and throwing with 27 touchdown passes and 20 touchdowns on the ground. Junior Demarcus Belton is a hybrid WR/RB who was the district's co-offensive newcomer of the year with more than 1,000 combined yards and 7 touchdowns. Junior DB DJ Clampitt — who does track and baseball in the spring — had 103 tackles.
Honey Grove Warriors (2A)
2023 record: 11-2 | 2024 schedule
The District 9-2A Division went 11-2 last year behind a defense that pitched shutouts in nine games—the season ended with a loss to eventual state champion Timpson. Coach Shane Fletcher’s team won 10 games for the first time since 2019, made the regional quarterfinals for the first time since 2012 and won two playoff games in a season for the first time since 1970. The defense returns 9 starters including senior LB Levi Beavers (155 tackles, 34 TFL), senior DT Brody Mahan (120 tackles, 24 TFL), senior DE Asher Price (137 tackles, 36 TFL) and junior LB Mason Banker (153).
Birdville Richland Royals (5A)
2023 record: 12-1 | 2024 schedule
The Royals posted a third straight winning season last fall, going 12-1. The only loss came in the third round of the playoffs to Forney in a shootout that featured 101 points. Coach Ged Kates has eight starters on both sides of the ball, including his son Drew, the starting quarterback. The younger Kates, 5-5A D1 District MVP, threw for 2,634 yards and 32 touchdowns. Running back Michael Turner Jr. is a four-year starter who has committed to Baylor. He ran for 1,625 yards and 22 scores on the ground to make the offense very versatile. Senior OL/SS Roddrick Roberts had 78 tackles last fall. Arkansas State and Stephen F. Austin have both offered him in the offseason.
Plano East Panthers (6A)
2023 record: 6-5 | 2024 schedule
Coach Tony Benedetto led the Panthers to the postseason last fall for the first time since 2018. Now, in his third year, he will look to build on last year’s 6-5 record. The Panthers had as many wins last year as the previous four seasons combined. Six of the team’s eight returning starters are on the defense. Headliners include senior SS Andrew Earls (64 tackles), senior CB Braylon Coleman (31 tackles) and senior LB Kendall Keierleber (61 tackles). Earls holds a trio of D-I offers going into the 2024 season. Could the Panthers' football team channel the magical season its boys basketball team mustered in March?
TEAMS IN THE MIX
Cedar Hill, Crowley, Dallas Kimball, Ennis, Lucas Lovejoy, Denton Guyer, Dallas Skyline, Mansfield Timberview, Mesquite Horn, Lake Dallas, Grandview and Denton Ryan.
-- Cody Thorn | @SBLiveTX