Vote: Who is the Dallas/North Texas High School Football Player of the Week - Oct. 14, 2025
Week 7 of Texas high school football is in the books, and there were plenty of standout performers across the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex and North Texas.
We focus on some of the top players in this poll, which is in addition to the statewide High School on SI’s Texas Offensive and Defensive Players of the Week done by Bob Lundeberg.
Scroll down to read about standouts from games held Oct. 2-4 and cast your vote in the poll below.
Voting remains open until Sunday, Oct. 19 at 11:59 p.m. (Pacific Time). The winner will be announced in the following week’s post.
The previous winner was Braylin Barnett from Mansfield Timberview. He won a close battle against Kameron Coleman of Fort Worth Brewer. Barnett had 49.7% of the vote, while Coleman had 46.4%. Barnett, a 5-foot-10 junior, had 7 catches for 108 yards and scored three times to help the Wolves knock off Arlington Juan Seguin, 30-23. His TD catches included two for 16 yards and another for 15 yards.
The poll is below the write-ups on each athlete.
Dallas/North Texas Football Player of the Week nominees
Legend Bey, North Forney
The 4-star recruit accounted for more than 400 yards of total offense in a 56-55 loss to Rockwall-Heath. He threw for 157 and 1 TD and ran 19 times for 275 yards and 3 touchdowns.
Jayden Bibbs, Arlington James Bowie
During a 56-43 win against Arlington Martin, the senior threw for 328 yards and 5 TDs and added another 95 yards on the ground.
Rashaun Dehorney, Denison
In a 41-23 win against Frisco Memorial, he has 27 carries for 241 yards and 5 touchdowns. His third helped turn a 14-10 game into a blowout.
Maximus The Great Denson, Duncanville
The first-year starter threw for 350 yards and 7 touchdowns in a 48-28 victory against DeSoto in a nationally broadcast game on Friday.
Graylyn Fry, Frisco Panther Creek
The senior connected with 4 different targets for 4 TDs in a 63-21 win on Friday against Nevada Community. He was 16-for-19 passing for 330 yards.
Joshua Greek, Saginaw
The Roughriders knocked off previously unbeaten Fort Worth Arlington Heights. Greek was 33-for-55 and threw for a school record 539 yards. He had 6 passing TDs and ran for another, helping the offense rack up 640 yards.
Jordan Jones, Frisco Lebanon Trail
The 5-foot-10 senior threw for 123 yards against Frisco Centennial, but did the most damage running the ball. He had 22 carries for 122 yards and 4 touchdowns in a 28-27 win on Friday against Frisco Centennial.
Mack Lineweaver, Euless Trinity
In a 55-17 victory against Keller Timber Creek, the junior threw for 3 TDs and 212 yards and added another touchdown on the ground for the Trojans.
Axel Lofstrand, Carrollton Newman Smith
The senior helped the Trojans pick up a win on Thursday, 61-14, against Dallas W.T. White. Lofstrand completed 17 of 22 passes for 5 TDs and 324 yards, while adding another score rushing the ball.
Josiah Lucas, South Grand Prairie
The San Diego State pledge had 22 carries for 118 yards and 4 touchdowns in a 53-0 win against Arlington Mirabeau B. Lamar.
Jaiden McLemore, Wylie East
The Raiders blasted South Garland 55-0. The senior completed 8 of 13 passes for 258 yards and a trio of touchdowns.
Jerry Meyer III, Waxahachie
The TCU pledge threw 4 touchdown passes to lead Waxahachie to a 56-20 win over Mesquite Horn on Friday night. He completed 14 of 23 passes for 187 yards.
Prosper Neal, Rockwall-Heath
During a high-scoring win against North Forney, 56-55, the junior threw a touchdown pass to Carter Zahm that forged a tie, before a PAT won it in OT. Neal threw for 266 yards and 4 TDs and ran for 55 yards and 1 score.
Jamion Richardson, Royse City
The quarterback totaled 313 yards and 4 touchdowns in a 38-17 victory versus Tyler Legacy Friday night to secure their first district win of the season.
Travis Shegog, Lucas Lovejoy
The 6-foot-4 target hauled in 6 catches for 169 yards and finished with 4 touchdowns in a 59-0 win over Frisco Independence on Friday.
Julien Simpson, North Mesquite
The Stallions blasted Dallas Sunset, 50-7, on Friday. Simpson had 4 catches for 89 yards and all 4 of those catches were touchdowns.
Caleb Smith, Allen
The Arizona pledge had a 94-yard kickoff return for a touchdown, while adding 3 catches for 104 yards and 3 more scores in a win against Princeton on Friday. He finished with 198 total yards.
Colton Waddle, Richardson JJ Pearce
Playing in only one half of football, the quarterback threw for 329 yards, completing 16 of 19 passes. He threw 4 touchdowns to four different targets in a 48-0 win over Irving.
Bodey Weaver, Colleyville Heritage
The Panthers beat Everman, 40-14, behind a 5-TD night from Weaver. The senior threw for 4 TDs and 218 yards, while adding 56 yards and a score on the ground.
Anthony Weeks, Decatur
The Eagles scored 91 points in a win against Fort Worth Diamond Hill-Jarvis. The sophomore was busy, booting 13 PATs in the win.
Tre Williams, Lewisville
The Fighting Farmers continue to post wins, with the latest being a 49-7 victory against Flower Mound. The junior dual-threat QB was 14-for-19 passing for 252 yards and 4 touchdowns.
