No. 1 Southlake Carroll vs. No. 10 Prosper: Live score, updates from Texas high school football playoffs
One of the top teams in Texas, regardless of the class size, will be done with football by Friday night.
Southlake Carroll and Prosper meet in a Class 6A Division II Texas high school football regional semifinal tonight, at 7 p.m., at Choctaw Stadium in Arlington.
Southlake is 12-0 on the season and is coming off a 15-1 campaign in 2024 — ending with a loss in the Class 6A Division II finals. The Dragons are the No. 1-ranked team in the SB Live Texas football poll, while Prosper was No. 10.
A return trip has to go through a talented Prosper team, which is 11-1.
The Eagles were in the Class 6A Division I playoffs last year, but dropped down this year when Plano made the playoffs. Because Plano and Allen has more students, both went to the 6A Division I bracket.
The only loss this year for Prosper is a 1-point defeat against Allen, ranked No. 2 in the state.
What to know?
Southlake’s is well known for its offense and the numbers back it up. The Dragons average 475 yards per game and has more than 5,600 yards of total offense this season. The defense? Pretty salty too.
After giving up a season-high 28 points against Keller on Oct. 3, the Dragons have given up 24 points in the six games that have followed.
Prosper is averaging 301 yards per game and has a combined 3,621 yards of offense.
The Prosper defense is giving up 21.9 points per game, while Southlake’s average is 6.7 per game.
In terms of scoring, Prosper has more points this year — 633 to 626. That gives Prosper a slight edge, 52.7 points per game, while Southlake is 52.1 points per game.
Dating back to 2004, the teams have played once. On Sept. 10, 2021, Southlake won 31-0.
Who to know?
This game will have several Division I commits. Here’s a breakdown of who may stand out on Friday night:
Southlake
RB Davis Penn, sr. — The running back, coming off an injury that ended his 2024 season early, has 110 carries for 685 yards and 15 touchdowns. Currently uncommitted, but once pledged to Baylor.
QB Angelo Renda, sr. — The Pitt pledge has thrown for 3,514 yards and 36 touchdowns this year, which includes battling a wrist injury on his non-throwing hand early this year.
WR Brock Boyd, sr. — The Ohio State pledge has 75 catches for 1,145 yards and 15 touchdowns
ATH Gavin Strange, sr. — He’s a 3-star recruit who is headed to Duke. He has 39 tackles, 6 pass breakups and 1 fumble recovery. He’s made all 84 PATs and hit 3 field goals.
OG Tristan Dare, jr. — The 6-foot-4, 290-pounder is a 3-star recruit. He had 30 offers before picking Michigan.
OT Luke Wilson, jr. — He’s committed to Oklahoma after only one year of varsity football. Wilson, who is 6-foot-6, 290 pounds, is the son of former TCU tight end Travis Wilson.
OL Carey Clayton, sr. — The center for the Dragons, he’s committed to play at Memphis.
Prosper
QB Braeden Imhoff, sr. – Committed to Lamar; Has been particularly hot lately. He threw 8 TDs in the first playoff game and had 5 last week. For the year, he’s thrown 42 touchdowns, compared to 4 INTs. He’s thrown for 3,438 yards.
RB Bryce Robinson, sr. – He’s ran for 1,363 yards and 16 touchdowns. Committed to UT-Permian Basin on Nov. 26.
WR Lathon Latiolais, sr. – Three-star recruit and Tulsa commit has 59 catches for 1,444 yards and 21 touchdowns.
WR Dallas Boozer, sr. – Three-star recruit committed to Arkansas State; Recently returned from an injury and has 305 yards and 2 touchdowns in three games this season
OT Bryce Gilmore, sr. – Four-star recruit committed to Texas Tech
OT Zaden Krempin, sr. – Four-star recruit committed to Texas A&M
C Sean Stover, sr. – Four-star recruit committed to Duke
OG Will Endicott, jr. – Uncommitted three-star recruit has 7 offers.
DL Jake Johnson, sr. – Three-star recruit committed to USC
P/K Mikey Bukauskas, sr. – Three-star recruit committed to Texas
