Live score updates: Dickinson vs. Pearland in Texas high school football Class 6A playoffs
Five undefeated teams remain in the Houston area and by default, one will be done for the season following tonight’s clash between the Pearland Oilers and Dickinson Gators.
Both are 11-0 heading into the Texas high school football area round game that starts at 7 p.m. at Challenger Columbia Stadium.
The winner moves on to the Region 3 regional semifinal against the winner of Houston Lamar and Houston Strake Jesuit.
In the final regular season SB Live Texas Top 25 poll, Dickinson was No. 15 and Pearland was No. 17.
Dickinson (11-0) is having its best season since 2014. That Gators team was 13-0 before falling in the postseason.
The only other Dickinson team to win 13 games was the 1977 championship squad.
Dickinson quarterback Lorenzo Aguirre has been one of the best in Houston this season.
Pearland, with 11 wins, is tied with the 2015, 2011 and 1950 clubs in terms of victories. Only five other teams in the history of the program, dating back to 1949, have won more than 11.
Oilers quarterback Jake Westmoreland has thrown for 1,481 yards and 17 TDs, but the bulk of the offense is led by RB Jamaurey Champion.
The senior has 167 carries for 1,474 yards and 25 touchdowns. He and teammate Joseph Credit, a senior linebacker, are finalists for the Touchdown Club of Houston’s Player of the Year Award.
Credit has 94 tackles, 29 TFL, 9 sacks, 25 QB hurries, 4 pass breakups, 2 FR, 1 FF and 1 INT.
Dickinson holds a 5-3 advantage in the series dating back to 2010, but the Oilers won the most recent game, 16-14, in 2023.
How to watch
Watch on NFHS
Updates will be here when the game begins. Refresh for the latest update.
1st
2nd
3rd
4th
FINAL
Dickinson
0
14
7
7
28
Pearland
0
0
7
14
21
1st Quarter
Dickinson gets the ball first
Gators forced to punt, but 49 yards flips the field. Pearland ball at the 34-yard line
Pearland punts
Big play for Dickinson comes up short with a wide open receiver deep in Pearland territory. It's one of those, he was probably too wide open.
FUMBLE! Pearland picks it up for is deep in Dickinson territory. 2:23 left in 1st
Gators Braeylon Bradley with TFL on 3rd down. FG attempt coming up for Pearland. 32-yard attempt
Blocked! Dickinson holds on and keeps points off the board. 49 seconds left in 1st
Dickinson facing a 3rd-and-long again. Neither team is having much luck on offense.
End of 1st: Pearland 0, Dickinson 0
2nd Quarter
Incomplete pass that looks to lead to a punt; but penalty on Pearland keeps the drive alive.
Personal foul on Pearland on the next play; face mask after roughing the passer
DeMarco Jenkins with his second sack for Pearland.
Chop block call against Dickinson
Lorenzo Aguirre to Logan Lee on 4th down; ball at the 1
TOUCHDOWN! Jamarion Payne with Wildcat snap and he scores 7:15 left in 2nd. Dickinson 7, Pearland 0
TURNOVER! Aydin Edison with a pick for the Gators. He runs it back and the ball is in the Oilers' territory. Ball at the 17-yard line after return
Timeout with 6:14 left; Dickinson facing a 4th and 12 when play resumes
TOUCHDOWN! Aguirre to Kaileb Peterson for a 20-yard score! Heck of a catch! Dickinson 14, Pearland 0
Pearland calls a timeout with 55 seconds left
A sack ends the first half.
End of 2: Dickinson 14, Pearland 0
3rd quarter
Pearland converts on 4th and 1 with a short run by Champion
INT! Ricky Casimere at the 6-yard line for Dickinson to turn away the Oilers, 7:47 left in 3rd
Turnover turns into points.
Touchdown! Peterson runs for 24-yard TD on 4th and 1. 6:01 left in 3rd. Dickinson 21, Pearland 0
TOUCHDOWN! Westmoreland to Jordan Hernandez for an 18-yard score. Pearland on the board with 1:16 left in third. Dickinson 21, Pearland 7
End of 3: Dickinson 21, Pearland 7
4th quarter
Dickinson punts and Pearland has the ball with a chain to trim into the lead
Pearland converts on a fake 4th down to move the chains
Oilers calls a timeout with 7:36 left
Casimere with PBU in the end zone for Dickinson
TOUCHDOWN! Karon Johnson with a TD catch from Westmoreland. 6:09 left. Dickinson 21, Pearland 14.
Looks like maybe Casimere forced a fumble; officials talked about it and the TD stand. That could be a big play
Squib kick and Gators get a short field
Dickinson is just running as much clock as it can
TOUCHDOWN! Malach Gamble with a 42-yard touchdown. 4:49 left. Dickinson 28, Pearland 14
Gamble had 102 on the year coming into this game in only 3 games. He missed most of the year due to injury.
The scoreboard went black for a minute, but it is back
Hook and ladder play for the Oilers.
TOUCHDOWN! Westmoreland to Johnson again. Dickison 28, Pearland 21
Onside kick
Looks like Oilers recover it. This is getting interesting
But Pearland has no timeouts left. 1:51 to play
Oilers facing 4tth and 10 at the 41.
Incomplete pass; flag on the play with 1:11 left
Roughing the passer and automatic first down for the Oilers
Edison with a big sack for the Gators
Incomplete pass on 4th down and no flag this time. Game over
turnover on down
Gators take a knee: