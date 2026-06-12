6 of 8 College World Series Teams Have Former Texas High School Baseball Stars On Rosters

When the 79th edition of the NCAA Division College World Series starts this weekend in Omaha, there will be plenty of Texas flavors on the roster.

With the Texas Longhorns part of the Omaha 8 to make it to play at Charles Schwab Field, it is easy to assume there will be Texans playing for a national title.

But six of the eight teams have at least one player from the Lone Star State. The exceptions are Troy and North Carolina. Texas leads the way with 18 players, bringing a lot of the in-state talent to Austin.

However, Oklahoma has been able to get 17 players to cross the Red River and join the rivals.

Another SEC school, Georiga, has five from Texas.

Here’s a list of former Texas high school baseball players on college rosters outside of Texas.

Alabama Crimson Tide

Zane Adams, LHP, jr., — Porter

The southpaw as the Saturday starter for Alabama this year, working his wya up from the Freshman All-SEC team in 2024 and preseason All-SEC second team in 2025. In high school, he was the Texas High School Baseball Pitcher of the Year in 5A and was 9-0 as a senior, earning all-state accolades.

Georgia Bulldogs

Ryan Black, INF, sr. — Mansfield Lake Ridge

Hitting .298 in 56 games, with 9 HR and 32 RBI this year. He was all-district pick in high school

Kolby Branch, INF, sr. — Lucas Lovejoy

Baylor transfer is hitting .297 in 63 games with a 1.033 OPS. Has hit 19 home runs and driven in 58; was a four-year starter. Branch earned district MVP and Class 5A all-state honors in 2022

Caleb Jameson, LHP, jr. — Pattonville Prairiland

He’s 2-0 with a 6.11 ERA in 17 2/3 innings for the ‘Dawgs this year, after transferring from Baylor. He was an all-state pitcher in 2021 and tossed 6 no-hitters in high school

Brad Pruett, RHP, jr. — Aubrey

The two-time transfer (Oklahoma/East Carolina) is 0-1 with an 8.22 ERA in his first year in Athens. In high school, he was an all-state and district MVP as a senior.

Mason Kosowick, RHP, graduate student — Haslet V.R. Eaton

The 6-foot-7 hurler is in his third school, starting at North Central Texas College and the UT-Rio Grande Valley. Is 0-0 with a 7.20 ERA, but has not pitched since April 28. Left the Northwest ISD school with school record for career ERA at 1.75.

Mississippi Rebels

Brayden Randle, INF, jr. — Rockwall

He’s a three-year stater for the Rebels, mixing in time at shortstop and second base. Batting .253 with 21 RBI in 49 games. Randle was a three-time his last two years playing for the Yellowjackets.

Will Furniss, INF, sr., — Nacogodoches

Second on the Rebels with a .311 average with 8 HR and 56 RBI, earning second-team All-SEC this spring. He earned Rawlings High School Gold Glove in 2022. His dad, Eddy, holds the SEC career home run with 80 in four year at LSU and is the College Baseball Hall of Fame.

Evan Farrow, RHP, fr. — Austin Vandegrift

The freshman was all-district pick three times and was the district pitcher of the year last spring for the Vipers. He has not pitched this year for Ole Miss.

Oklahoma second baseman Kyle Branch (6) fields and throws to first for an out during the game with Georgia in the second round of the SEC Baseball Tournament at the Hoover Met. | Gary Cosby Jr. / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Oklahoma Sooners

Jaden Barfield, LHP, so. — Pearland

Has thrown in 13 games for the Sooners, 12 out of the bullpen. He was a all-region pick and lettered two years for the Oilers in high school.

Mason Bixby, RHP, jr. — San Antonio Claudia Taylor Johnson

The 6-foot-7 hurler, a transfer from TCU, is 2-0 with a 7.31 in 16 games in relief for the Sooners. Was ranked as a top-10 hurler in Texas by both Perfect Game and Prep Baseball Report.

Jason Bodin, RHP, jr. — Orangefield

He started college at Texas A&M and spent the last two years in Norman. Leads the team with 25 appearance in relief, sporing a 5-1 record and opponent are hitting .197 against him. In high school, he lettered in both baseball and football

Kyle Branch, INF, so. — Lucas Lovejoy

The younger brother of Georgia’s Kolby Branch. Named to the All-SEC Freshman team last year and is hitting .225 in 59 games this year. Branch was a four-year lettermen in baseball and first-team all-district as a senior for the Leopards.

Michael Catalano, RHP, so. — Frisco

He’s started 8 of his 11 games this spring for the Sooners. He’s 3-4 with a 7.02 ERA with 37 strikeouts. In high school the 6-foot-0 starter was the Texas District 9-5A MVP for the Racocons.

Jackson Cleveland, RHP, sr. — Deer Park

The Miami transfer has been in 24 games, throwing 38 innings of relief. He’s 3-2 with a 5.68 ERA and leads the team with 8 saves. Prior to Miami, played at North Central Texas College as a freshman and Lamar as a sophomore.

Trent Collier, LHP, so. — Prosper Walnut Grove

The Weatherford College transfer is 1-1 with a 3.75 ERA in his first year at OU. In 2024, he was the district pitcher of the year for the Wildcats.

Gunnar Dillard, C, fr. — Wall

Rated as the No. 25 catcher in Texas last year, hitting .515 for the Hawks — the Class 3A champions. Dillard has not played in a game this year for he Sooners.

Dasan Harris, OF, jr. — Plano East

He’s started the past two years and his .362 average this year is tops for the Sooners. He hit .405 as a senior and was a Class 6A all-state pick in 2023.

Reid Hensley, RHP, graduate student — Lufkin

He’s 1-0 with a 5.25 ERA in 12 innings for the Sooners, his third year at the school after transferring from Tyler Junior College. He started college in 2022 at Incarnate Word.

Camden Johnson, INF, jr. — Boerne

The Wichita State transfer has started 56 games at third base. Batting .309 with 23 extra base hits and 47 RBI. Earned all-district honors in football and baseball for Boerne. He was a two-time all-district pick and played in the THSBCA All-Star Game as a senior.

Gavyn Jones, jr., LHP — White Oak

In his second year at OU, he’s 1-0 with a 5.18 ERA. His lone win was at the NCAA Atlanta regional against No. 2-ranked Georgia Tech. He started his college career at McLennan Community College. He was a two-time district MVP at White Oak, hitting .490 with a 10-1 record and 0.92 ERA as a senior.

Kayden Leon, RHP, so. — Austin Lake Travis

In 21 games, he’s 1-0 with a 3.76 ERA and 2 saves in his first year after transferring from McLennan Community College. In high school, he was an all-state pick in both football and baseball for the Cavaliers.

Cord Rager, LHP, fr. — Maypearl

He started 14 games for the Sooners, with a 5-3 record and 5.23 ERA. He’s one of three to start at least 12 games on the mound this spring. In high school, he was a two-way player and ranked as the No. 1 first baseman in Texas and No. 10 nationally by Perfect Game in 2025.

Dayton Tockey, INF, sr. — Weatherford

The first baseman is hot going into Omaha, hitting .417 in 7 tournament games. This year, he’s hitting .259 with 8 home runs and 22 RBI. He was a three-year lettermen in high school for the Kangaroos. Then spent two years at Weatherford College before joining OU in 2025.

Uriah Walters, INF, jr. — Prosper Rock Hill

In limited at-bats, he’s hitting .300 in 12 games for the Sooners in his first year in Norman. Previously played at Weatherford College. Was a two-time all-district pick for the Hawks.

Nick Wesloski, RHP, fr. — McKinney Boyd

As a freshman, he’s been in 13 games and started one for the Sooners. He’s 1-1 with a 4.03 ERA and has struck out 29 in 29 innings. He was the 2024 District 5-6A Pitcher of the Year, when he had a 0.71 ERA in 40 1/3 innings of work.

Texas Longhorns

Jayden Duplantier, INF/OF, sr. — Humble Summer Creek

He was a two-time 21-6A All-District selection for the Bulldogs in high school. For Texas, he’s hitting .255 in 47 games.

Jason Flores, RHP, so. — Garland Naaman Forest

Started two games and threw in releif in 7 others. He’s 0-0 with a 6.75 ERA. Was a four-time all-district and all-state player in high school.

Ethan Mendoza, INF, jr. — Southlake Carroll

A transfer from Arizona State ahead of the 2025 season, he’s hitting .269 in 57 starts for the Longhorns. Helped Southlake Carroll win the 2022 Class 6A title.

Andrew Ermis, C, jr. — San Antonio Ronald Reagan

A transfer from Temple College, the JUCO product is hitting .353 in 14 games. He was a first-team all-district pick and helped the Rattlers reach the state title game in high school in 2022 vs. Mendoza’s Southlake squad.

Luke Harrison, LHP, graduate student — Houston Lutheran South Academy

Another regular starting pitcher for the Longhorns. He’s started 15 times and is 6-3 with a 4.29 ERA and has 89 Ks in 77 2/3 innings. Helped his high school win three state championships and was all-state once.

Jonah Williams, OF, so. — Galveston Ball

Played eight games before needing shoulder surgery. He’s a two-sport player for Texas, also on the football team. Started 15 games last year in what would’ve been his senior year at high school ball. Earned all-district MVP in both football and baseball for the Golden Tornadoes. His brother, Nick, played for the Phillies and White Sox.

Hudson Hamilton RHP, jr. — Conroe Grand Oaks

The southpaw is 2-0 with a 5.93 ERA for Texas, throwing in 11 games. In high school, he tossed 3 no-hitters and set the Grizzlies record with 14 Ks in a game.

Josh Livingston, INF, graduate student — Prosper Rock Hill

He’s started 21 games and played in 33 this year for Texas, hitting .231 in his first year with the team. Previously two seasons at Wichita State and before that two years at Crowder College in Neosho, Mo. At Rock Hill, he earned District 10-5A Co-MVP honors and was all-state in the school’s first season. Started high school at Plano West.

Tennessee's Blake Grimmer (14) beats the pickoff Texas' Josh Livingston (15) from during the the NCAA college baseball game against Texas in Knoxville, Tennessee on May 8, 2026. | Saul Young/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Adrian Rodriguez, INF, so. — Flower Mound

He’s one of five players hitting .300 for better for the Longhorns. He’s started all 50 games he’s played in and has 40 RBI. He was Perfect Game Freshmen All-American in 2025. Rodriguez was a 2-time all-state pick for the Jaguars and was part of the 2023 Class 6A championship squad.

Cody Howard, RHP, sr. — The Woodlands

Spent three years at Texas after redshirting as a freshman at Baylor. Has thrown in seven games, with a 1-1 mark and 9.22 ERA this spring. Howard was a three-year lettermen for the Highlanders in high school, guiding the team to the playoffs in 2019.

Kade Bing, LHP, jr. — West

Sports a 1-1 record in 6 games and a 6.00 ERA for Texas this spring. Played freshman season at McLennan Community College. In high school was a two-time all-district for the Trojans.

Jack McKernan, LHP, fr. — Fort Bend Ridge Point

Two-time all-district pick and District 21-6A MVP last spring. Has not played this year for Texas.

Ruger Rojas, RHP, sr. — Wimberley

One of the starting pitcher, he’s 5-2 with a 4.04 ERA. He has 113 strikeouts in 75 2/3 innings of work. Spent his first two years of college at UTSA. Was a two-time all-state pick for the Texans in high school.

Kaleb Rogers, RHP, fr. — San Antonio Ronald Reagan

Appeared in only two games and is 0-0 in his first year at the Forty Acres. Helped the Rattlers win 4 district titles and he was a two-time all-stater. Set the Reagan record in career wins with 26.

Blake Peterson, OF, so. — Austin Westlake

Has the fewest at-bats on the roster this year with 4 and played in six games. He was a co-district MVP while playing at Westlake.

Max Grubbs, RHP, sr. — Arlington James Martin

Grubbs has thrown in 19 games including 2 starts, this spring. He’s 2-0 with a 5.52 ERA. Was a two-time all-district pick and district pitcher of the year in 2022 for the Warriors.

Jack Paris, RHP, fr. — Houston The Kinkaid School

Has not played this year for Texas. He helped the Falcons win two TAPPS state championships and was the Houston Private School Pitcher of the Year and was a High School on SI Top 50 pitcher in the state last year.

Brody Walls, RHP, fr. — McKinney Boyd

Reliever has thrown in 18 games, with a 2-0 mark and a 5.76 ERA. Has recorded 36 strikeouts in 29 2/3 innings. Like Paris, was on our Top 50 list last year. Was a two-time all-district pick and landed on the Perfect Game All-American list in 2024.

West Virginia Mountaineers

Reese Bassinger, RHP, graduate student — Wylie

He has been all-conference pick at Odessa Junior College, Tarleton State and West Virginia. Bassinger leads the Mountaineers in appearances with 28, sporting a 4-3 record with a 3.23 ERA and 2 saves. He was a first-team all-district pick and utility player of the year for the Pirates.