Texas high school baseball top 50 pitchers rankings
Well into district play already, Texas is seemingly flying through the high school baseball season.
With more than half of the season in the books, we decided to take a look at the top 50 pitching prospects from across the state.
A surprise junior, one of the top two-way players in the nation, takes the top spot after seeing a big spike in velocity that’s had him up to 98 mph with his fastball this season.
Two of the state’s top seniors take the next two spots, both of whom are expected to be drafted in the early rounds of this year’s MLB Amateur Draft. Overall, we have five juniors in the top 25, one sophomore and one standout freshman.
While many of these players are two-way standouts, they were ranked based solely off their ability on the mound. All classes were considered for these rankings. We’ve provided captions on the top 25.
1. Cole Koeninger, RHP, jr., Keller
College commitment: Tennessee
A big spike in velocity has Koeninger opening eyes for more than just his offense this season. One of the best two-way prospects in the nation, Koeninger is also a dynamic shortstop with a high-level bat. His arm has had people buzzing this season, however, as he consistently works his fastball between 94-96 mph, hitting 97 multiple times and topping out at 98. He also mixes in a power curve and a nasty slider. He harnesses the heat enough to throw plenty of strikes when he’s not busy punishing opposing pitchers at the plate.
2. Johnny Slawinski III, LHP, sr., Johnson City
College commitment: Texas A&M
Johnson City is off to a 17-2 start this season in large part to the southpaw’s dominance on the mound. Armed with three above-average pitches (fastball, slider, changeup) that he can command – including a fastball that’s been up to 94 mph this year – Slawinski is our top 2025 arm in Texas and will be one of the most coveted high school arms in this year’s MLB Amateur Draft.
3. Nicholas “Nico” Partida, RHP, sr., Pearland
College commitment: Texas A&M
Like Koeninger, Partida is one of the top two-way players in the country. A member of Team USA’s 18U National Team last summer, the 6-foot, 185-pound righty is armed with three quality pitches and a fastball that has touched 98 mph this year.
Partida has made five starts for the Oilers so far and is 1-0 with a 0.44 ERA. In 16 innings across five appearances, he has allowed just one earned run on nine hits with 18 strikeouts and five walks.
4. Trey Rangel, RHP, jr., The Colony
College commitment: Texas
Wiry and athletic, Rangel looks like a shortstop on the mound. That’s because he is a shortstop when he’s not on the mound. Standing at 6-foot, 172 pounds, the Longhorns commit has a dynamic arm that plays well at either position. His athleticism shows in his smooth delivery, and his fastball has been up to 96 mph this year. He’ll take about 10 mph off his changeup; a secondary pitch he compliments that with a power curveball and tight slider. He’s widely considered one of the top junior pitchers in the nation.
5. Cooper Rummel, RHP, sr., Dripping Springs
College commitment: Texas
An imposing figure at 6-foot-3, 220 pounds, Rummel makes 94 look easy with a smooth and easy delivery. The Team USA 18U National Team performer also spins a power curve and a wipeout slider to keep hitters off balance, which helped him rack up nine strikeouts in 5.2 innings during his last outing on April 1 for Dripping Springs.
6. Ethan Baiotto, RHP, sr., Southlake Carroll
College commitment: Tennessee
The ace of one of our top high school baseball teams in the country, Baiotto has been dominant again this season. At 6-3, 205 the right hander runs his fastball up to 96 mph with sink while mixing in two quality secondary pitches – a big curveball and a low-80s changeup.
7. Robert “Xavier” Mitchell, LHP, sr., Prestonwood Christian
College commitment: Texas
Our No. 2 southpaw in Texas, Mitchell (6-3, 165) makes velocity look easy. With a slow and deliberate windup, he cranks it up to 94 mph with a seeming flick of the wrist. It’s easy to see how there might be more velocity in Mitchell’s future, but he hasn’t needed it at the high school level, where the Team USA 18U National Team member routinely overmatches hitters.
8. Brody Walls, RHP, sr., McKinney Boyd
College commitment: Texas
Athletic and with a quick arm, Walls (6-foot, 190) has an overpowering three-pitch mix that makes each at-bat against him an uncomfortable experience for the opponent. Pitching from a near three-quarters arm slot, Walls uses his fastball between 92-95 mph to set up a sharp slider and good change. He’s a problem for opposing batters. They haven’t had much success against the future Longhorn.
9. Luke Billings, RHP, sr., Prosper
College commitment: Texas A&M
A two-way star and multi-sport standout at Prosper, Billings (6-2, 190) is among the most polished high school pitchers in the state. The Aggies commit has impressed scouts with his ability to command the ball to both sides of the plate, where he uses a 90-93 mph fastball to set up his curveball, slider and changeup.
10. Marcos Paz, RHP, sr., Hebron
College commitment: LSU
With good size at 6-2, 220, there’s very little effort in Paz’s delivery, but he gets a lot out of it with a mid-90s fastball that has reached 96. The Louisiana State commit has a four-pitch mix – including a curveball, slider and changeup – and is one of the top arms in the Tigers’ 2025 recruiting class.
11. Chandler Hart, LHP, jr. Allen
College commitment: Texas A&M
Our second junior on the list, Hart also among the top-rated juniors nationally. Armed with a fastball that he’ll work in at 88-91 and has touched 92 this season, Hart leans on a fastball-slider combo that he commands well to shut down opposing lineups. A two-way star with power, Hart (6-6, 215) only appears to be scratching the surface on his potential.
12. Taylor Tracey, LHP, sr., Dripping Springs
College commitment: Tennessee
Dripping Springs is dripping with talent, as Tracey joins teammate Cooper Rummel to arguably form the most talented lefty-righty starting duo in the state. Armed with a fastball he’ll run into the low-90s, a big curve and a changeup, the 6-foot-5 southpaw has a smooth delivery and fills up the strike zone with all three pitches.
13. David Ramirez, LHP, sr., Clear Falls
College commitment: Texas A&M
A name that might fly under the radar a bit due to Clear Falls’ struggles this season, Ramirez is a strikeout machine and one of the state’s top lefties. The 5-foot-11 southpaw made his return to the mound on April 2 and struck out four batters over three scoreless innings. A maestro on the mound, he carved batters up with his high-80s to low-90s fastball and heavy breaking ball to collect well over 100 strikeouts as a junior. This season, he’s brought the same nasty secondary stuff while ramping his fastball up to 90-93 mph.
14. Jack Smejkal, RHP, jr., The Woodlands
College commitment: Texas
An intense competitor and two-way star, Smejkal (6-foot, 165) gives you a little flair and a lot of gas off the mound. With a fastball that clips 94, the future Longhorn goes right at hitters and isn’t afraid to pitch inside. He compliments the fastball with a power breaking ball and a solid change. Another jump this offseason could see his name much higher on this list a year from now.
15. Nolan Moore, LHP, sr., New Braunfels
College commitment: Texas State
This Unicorn is a horse on the mound. Since picking up about five inches in height and 10 mph on his fastball the last two seasons, Moore has become the ace of the Unicorns’ staff with a heavy fastball that tops out at 94 amid his solid four-pitch mix. A two-way star with a powerful bat, he’s helped the Unicorns get out to an 18-4 mark to start the season.
16. Jack McKernan, LHP, sr., Ridge Point
College commitment: Texas
This Texas commit has all the typical traits of a big-game pitcher. At nearly 6-2, 185, McKernan’s athleticism shows up on the mound. He’s been up to 95 mph with his fastball this season, but his secondary pitches are just as impressive. His mid-80s slider and low-80s curveball are rarely squared up, and his mid-80s changeup might be the best of any lefthander in the state.
17. Minjae Seo, RHP, sr., Hebron
College commitment: Florida
Hebron’s starting rotation packs a lot of heat with Marcos Paz (LSU) and Seo – both of whom have mid- to upper-90s fastballs. At 6-foot, 165 pounds, Seo has been dominant using a solid three-pitch mix (fastball, curveball, changeup).
18. Cooper Harris, RHP, jr., Flower Mound
College commitment: Texas
He’s not the hardest thrower on this list, but Harris’ makeup on the mound goes beyond his years. His approach strikes flashbacks of former big league pitcher Brian Bannister, as he uses his 88-92 mph fastball (he’s touched 93 this season) and pinpoint control to stifle opposing lineups. With a curveball and changeup as his secondaries, Harris pounds the zone with all three pitches and displays a great understanding of how to pitch.
19. Aiden Barrientes, RHP, sr., Katy
College commitment: Texas Christian
Polished on the mound with nasty secondary stuff, Barrientes could have a big role on the Horned Frogs’ staff soon. Up to 94 mph with his fastball, the 6-1, 180-pound right hander mixes in a sharp slider with a changeup as his secondary offerings. Katy is off to a good start this season and Barrientes is a big part of that success.
20. Holden Hering, RHP, sr., College Station Mineral Wells
College commitment: Texas Tech
A hoss at 6-6, 230, Hering is a strikeout machine with a power arm that scouts love. Already a strike thrower, a big spike in velocity this season has seen the right hander consistently sit in the mid-90s with a fastball that has topped out at 96. He hasn’t lost any command with the uptick in velocity, racking up strikeouts in bunches for Mineral Wells.
21. Cooper Fulbright, RHP, sr., Strake Jesuit
College commitment: Texas A&M
With a fastball that he can run up to 95, Fulbright is a power arm destined for College Station. He’s had some command hiccups, but when he’s on there aren’t many pitchers in the state better than the 6-1, 175 Fulbright.
22. Wade Cooper, RHP, sr., Del Rio
College commitment: Texas State
Cooper has been practically unhittable this season. In his last outing on April 3, the 6-2, 215 righty dialed it up to 94 with his fastball and allowed just one hit in six scoreless innings with 15 strikeouts. Texas State appears to have gotten a steal landing one of the state’s top arms.
23. Grant Sperandio, RHP, so., Houston Memorial
College commitment: Texas
Throwing things is what Sperandio does best. A multi-sport star at Houston Memorial, the 6-2, 190-pound sophomore also serves as the quarterback at Memorial. The top sophomore pitcher in Texas’ 2027 class and one of the best sophomore arms in the nation, Sperandio has been up to 95 this season. While he typically sits in the low-90s, it doesn’t affect his results. He’s combined on a no-hitter this season and tossed five hitless innings with eight strikeouts in his last outing. He announced his commitment to Texas on April 25, 2023.
24. Luke Esquivel, LHP, fr., Grapevine
College commitment: LSU
This dynamic freshman is going to be a name you hear a lot about in the next few years. A Team USA National member, Esquivel typically works 86-89 with his fastball and flips in a low-70s curve. Those two pitches have been good enough to dominate some very good teams this season. Grapevine’s opening day starter and leadoff batter, he struck out eight and scattered only three hits in six innings in a 10-2 win against Argyle, one of the top teams in the state. LSU was chasing him before ever seeing him throw a high school pitch.
25. Nick Wesloski, RHP, sr., McKinney Ford
College commitment: Oklahoma
A three-pitch pitcher (fastball, curveball, slider), Wesloski has good size at 6-3, 205 and gets good downhill angle on his low-90s fastball. His curve and slider work well off the fastball, and he gets lots of swings-and-misses with both pitches.
The next 25
26. Connor Jones, RHP, sr., Concordia Lutheran
College commitment: Missouri
27. Kaleb Rogers, RHP, sr., San Antonio Reagan
College commitment: Texas
28. James Jorgensen, RHP, jr., Jesuit College Prep
College commitment: Texas
29. Karson Reeder, RHP, jr., Tomball
College commitment: Texas
30. Davis Perkins, RHP, sr., Southlake Carroll
College commitment: McLennan CC
31. Jacob Evans, RHP, sr., Oak Ridge
College commitment: Texas A&M
32. Titan Targac, LHP, sr. Flatonia
College commitment: Texas State
33. Jack Paris, RHP, sr., Kinkaid
College commitment: Texas
34. Roger Vincent IV, LHP, sr., Prosper
College commitment: Oral Roberts
35. Landon Brown, RHP, jr., Iowa Colony
College commitment: Mississippi State
36. Tye Briscoe, LHP, sr., Abilene Wylie
College commitment: Arkansas
37. Connor Udland, RHP, sr., Katy
College commitment: Houston
38. Bryce Krenek, LHP, jr., Katy Taylor
College commitment: Texas
39. Mason Murphy, RHP, sr., Ridge Point
College commitment: Sam Houston State
40. Graeson Register, RHP, jr., Greenwood
College commitment: Texas A&M
41. Trent Vilade, RHP, jr., Prestonwood Christian Academy
College commitment: Texas A&M
42. Isaiah Salas, LHP, sr., The Woodlands
College commitment: San Diego State
43. Ryan Bevington, RHP, sr., Strake Jesuit
College commitment: San Jacinto JC
44. Josh Horvath, RHP, jr., Round Rock
College commitment: Undecided
45. Matthew Manis III, LHP, jr., Houston Memorial
College commitment: Texas
46. Cooper Webb, RHP, jr., Lake Travis
College commitment: Texas
47. Cade Nelson, RHP, sr., Katy
College commitment: TCU
48. Braxton Beaty, LHP, jr., Angleton
College commitment: LSU
49. Aiden Shreve, RHP, jr., Pieper
College commitment: Baylor
50. Cash Scarborough, RHP, jr., Houston Memorial
College commitment: Oklahoma State
