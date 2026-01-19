8 Texas High School Football Players Are Part of the Division I National Championship Game
The Lone Star State will be represented by a total of eight players on the combined rosters from Indiana and Miami for the Division I National Championship Game, held on Monday, Jan. 19, in Miami Gardens, Florida.
Kickoff is at 6:30 p.m., CST, from Hard Rock Stadium for No. 1 Indiana vs. No. 10 Miami.
Indiana has five players on the roster — four who are healthy for the game — while the Hurricanes have three.
There are players from the Dallas-Fort Worth, Austin and Houston.
Here’s a rundown on each of them
Miami Hurricanes
No. 33 WR Nick Thomas, RS Fr., Fort Bend Ridge Point
After not playing for the Hurricanes last year, the Missouri City native has played in two games this year. He was on special teams in the last game against Ohio State in the Cotton Bowl.
No. 45 K Bert Auburn, RS Sr., Flower Mound
A transfer from Texas (2021-24), he’s been the backup kicker this year. He’s 1-for-1 on field goals and has made three kickoffs. He was a two-time all-district punter and kicker for the Jaguars in high school.
No. 52 James Brockermeyer, RS Sr., Fort Worth All Saints Episcopal
His dad, Blake, had a nine-year stint in the NFL with Carolina, Chicago and Denver and is now a CBS Sports Analyst. James, like is dad, is an offensive lineman as well. He’s started all 15 games this year for Miami as the center. James has played for Alabama (2021-23) and TCU (2024) — earning All-Big 12 honors last year. James was a TAPPS all-stater and an Under Armour All-American participant while at All Saints.
Indiana Hoosiers
No. 7 Louis Moore, RS Sr., Mesquite Poteet
He’s probably one of the most notable players in the game for both sides. He was a 2nd-team All-American by the Associated Press. He’s back at Indiana for a second stint this year. He has 81 tackles and 6 interceptions this year.
Moore played for the Hoosiers in 2022 and 2023 and was at Ole Miss last year. He also had a stint at Navarro Junior College in Corsicana. He had 18 catches for 445 yards and 4 TDs and added 30 tackles in his senior year of high school and was a wide receiver entering college.
No. 15 Nico Radicic, RS So., Coppell
He was the winner of the Bakken-Anderson Kicker of the Year this year, given to the best kicker in the Big Ten. He has only missed on field goal this year. Booted 8 extra points last game against Oregon. He’s 2nd all-time in Indiana history on PATS in a career. He was an All-District punter and kicker for Coppell. He was also part of the Army All-American Bowl in 2023.
No. 24 Bryson Bonds, RS Sr., Fort Worth Crowley
He was injured in Week 1 this year and that injury kept him out for the remainder of the season. In 2024, he played in 13 games and started 1 game. He was a two-time Class 5A All-State Pick for the Eagles. He had offers from Texas Tech, Kansas, Army, Air Force, Wyoming, Utah State, UTEP and Navy coming out of high school.
No. 74 Bray Lynch, RS Jr., Austin Westlake
He’s started all 15 games this year for Indiana at right guard. He was a 3-star recruit by 247Sports and was the No. 65-ranked tackle out of high school. He had 14 offers out of high school and visited Duke, Oklahoma State and Indiana. He won three state titles for the Chaparrals in high school (2019-2021) under the guidance of Todd Dodge. Lynch was a first-team All-State pick for Westlake.
No. 91 Dominique Ratliff, RS Sr., Conroe
He’s a rotational defensive lineman for the Hoosiers. He’s in his first year with the Hoosiers and has played in 15 games. He has 13 tackles, 5 TFL and 1 1/2 sacks this year. At Conroe, he was a 3-star recruit who had 14 offers coming out of high school. He was a District 15-6A All-District selection twice.
He initially signed with Lousiana-Lafayette out of high school, there from 2020-21. He was at Texas State from 2022-24.