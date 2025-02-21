All-South Texas high school football 2024 teams, awards
The 2024 Texas high school football season is in the books, and after a fall filled with breakout performances and historic runs, High School on SI is taking a look at the best of the best out of South Texas.
We're going region-by-region to honor the most impactful players in one of the nation's top high school football regions with our individual postseason awards, then first team, season team and honorable mention.
Who made the cut in North Texas? Dive into the top individual performers across the region this fall.
ALL-SOUTH TEXAS HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL AWARDS
MVP
Jayden Paluseo, Corpus Christi Flour Bluff, sr.
The UTGRV signee helped the Hornets reach the Class 5A Division I quarterfinals — losing to eventual state champion Smithson Valley. He threw for 4,183 yards, completing 72% of his passes with 56 touchdowns and 9 interceptions. He threw four touchdowns or more in each of the first seven games. In a 57-56 win over Pieper, he threw for five touchdowns and ran for two more. He set a school record with 4,183 yards passing.
OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Trevor Long, Corpus Christi Roy Miller, sr.
The Bucs' quarterback led his squad to the Class 5A Division II quarterfinals before falling to Boerne. He threw for 4,012 yards this year with an impressive 50 touchdowns and only3 interceptions. He threw for 6 TDs in back-to-back games and threw for 300 yards or more in 7 different games. He capped his career with 126 touchdowns and 9,580 yards passing.
DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Zander Wills, Refugio, jr.
A 2 sport-star — baseball and football — Wills had a big season on the gridiron for the Bobcats. He finished with 135 tackles, 45 TFL, 3 sacks, 3 interceptions, 1 fumble recovery, 4 forced fumbles and returned a fumble for a touchdown as well. The linebacker had 21 tackles, 2 sacks and 1 interception in a win against Skidmore-Tynan on Nov. 1.
FRESHMAN OF THE YEAR
Malachi Rodriguez, Weslaco East
He had yards through passing, rushing and receiving in his first year playing for the Wildcats. The biggest impact came in the running game with 1,026 yards in 10 games. He scored 11 touchdowns on the ground and also threw one as well — completing 7 of 22 passes for 85 yards. Rodriguez had 64 yards receiving on three catches and finished with more than 1,100 total yards.
NEWCOMER OF THE YEAR
Andrew Charlebois, Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial, so.
The running back was an all-district pick in his first year starting. He had 244 carries for 1,884 yards and scored 24 touchdowns. He ran for 100 hards or more nine times. The sophomore filled up the stat sheet in a game on Nov. 15 with 294 yards rushing and four total touchdowns against Mission.
COACH OF THE YEAR
Michael Troutman, Sinton
The Pirates posted a 13-1 mark this year and advanced to Class 4A Division II quarterfinals this season. Sinton was undefeated in the regular season for the 12th in school history and the first since 2015. In addition, under Troutman, the Pirates posted the most wins in 23 years. The offense averaged 41.7 points per game and the defense gave up 14.9 points per game.
ALL-REGION TEAMS
FIRST TEAM
OFFENSE
QB — Triston Handson, sr., Sinton
He helped the Pirates to back-to-back state quarterfinal berths and district titles. He threw for 2,178 yards and 27 touchdowns and rushed for 980 yards and 4 more touchdowns.
RB — Adrian Sauceda, Brownsville Pace, sr.
The Vikings got a breakout performance from Sauceda this year — which says a lot since he ran for 1,107 yards last year. The senior piled up 2,394 yards — 9.1 yards per carry. He ran for 100 yards or more in all 11 games for Pace and had 27 touchdowns. In a close loss to Brownsville Lopez, he ran for 3 touchdowns and 299 yards.
RB — Jordan King, Refugio, sr.
The senior averaged 14.7 yards per carry and had 100 yards or more in 12 of the 13 games. He ran for 2,332 yards and 40 touchdowns.
WR — Andre Mimms, Corpus Christi Flour Bluff, sr.
Mimms was named the District 15-5A Division II Offensive Player of the Year for the Hornets. He had 1,447 receiving yards on 74 catches and 20 TDs — after having 10 the previous two seasons combined.
WR — Ryan Vallejo, Pharr-San Juan-Alamo, sr.
The 5-foot-10 target had 1,400 yards receiving on 94 catches and 12 touchdowns for the Bears. His statement game? a 21-catch, 245-yard, 5-TD showing vs. Los Fresnos.
WR — Eathan Vela, Corpus Christi Miller, sr.
Vela was part of the Bucs' run to the fourth round of the UIL playoffs. The slot receiver had 75 catches for 1,259 yards and 18 TDs. Add in his return yards, he had more than 1,500 yards this fall.
TE — Tyler Saenz, San Diego, sr.
He was the District 16-3A Division I MVP for the Vaqueros. The senior had 24 catches for 238 yards and three touchdowns.
OL — Brady Buchanan, Corpus Christi Calallen, sr.
The District 16-4A Division I Offensive Lineman of the Year only allowed one sack all season.
OL — Kali'i Leomiti, Gregory-Portland, jr.
Leomiti finished with 65 pancakes and only allowed one sack in 2024. He was the Most Valuable Offensive Lineman in District 14-5A Division II.
OL — Clay Mitchell, Sinton, jr.
The 6-foot-5, 280-pounder allowed only one sack in 254 attempts in 13 games for the Pirates. His brother, Blake, was the Kansas City Royals' first-round draft pick in 2023.
OL — Devin Cage, Corpus Christi Miller, sr.
The 290-pounder gave up zero sacks given up and had 84 pancakes.
OL — Brayden Henderson, Refugio, sr.
He had 49 pancake blocks for the Bobcats and allowed no sacks in pass protection.
ATH — Jacoby James, Sinton, sr.
The District 15-4A Division II wide receiver of the year had 70 catches for 1,132 receiving yards and 15 TDs. James finished with 16 tackles, 5 forced fumbles, 2 fumble recoveries, 7 interceptions and one defensive score.
ATH — Claudio Torres, Brownsville St. Joseph’s Academy, sr.
He ran and caught for more than 1,000 yards. He ran for 1,820 yards and 30 touchdowns. Torres had 1,040 yards receiving and 10 more scores. On defense, he had 76 tackles, 12 TFL, 5 INTs, 5 pass breakups and 3 forced fumbles.
K — Christian Torres, Corpus Christi Miller, sr.
He was a perfect 6-for-6 in field goals with a long of 45 yards. Torres was 94 for 96 on PATs and averaged 42.5 yards per kickoff for the Buccaneers.
DEFENSE
DL — Ruben Cavazos III, Corpus Christi Ray, sr.
The defensive end had 21 TFL, 10 sacks, 4 forced fumbles and 43 QB hurries for the Rays.
DL — Steven Richardson, Corpus Christi Miller, sr.
The 6-foot-2 defensive end posted 118 tackles, 39 TFL, 11 sacks, 11 quarterback hurries to earn district defensive player of the year honors.
DL — Noe Leos, Rio Hondo, so.
The Bobcats got 55 tackles, 11 TFL and 9 1/2 sacks from the young defensive end.
LB — Michael Viera, Corpus Christi Callen, sr.
A two-way player, he had 116 tackles, 9 TFL and a pick-6 for the Wildcats.
LB — Lamarcus Cullum, Corpus Christi Miller, sr.
He’s one of 9 Buccaneers that will be playing in college next year — inking with Blinn Junior College. The senior had 165 tackles, 7 TFL, 6 sacks, 3 forced fumbles and an interception.
LB — Jude Hernandez, Corpus Christi Calallen, sr.
He was a district defensive MVP for the Wildcats after having 110 tackles 15 TFL, 14 sacks and 19 quarterback hurries.
LB — Aiden Uribe, Mission Veterans Memorial, sr.
According to stats on MaxPreps, he was 6th in the state in tackles with 189. In 11 games, he also had 23 TFL and three sacks for the Patriots.
DB — Brent Nuss, Gregory-Portland, sr.
An all-state pick, he was named the District 14-5A Division II MVP after having 85 tackles, 5 interceptions and 3 pass breakups.
DB — Maddox De Leon, Corpus Christi Tuloso-Midway, sr.
The 5-foot-9 defensive back had 7 interceptions in 9 games this fall.
DB — Izaiah Cabrales, Port Lavaca Calhoun, jr.
He finished with 9 interceptions for the Sandcrabs. He added 6 pass breakups and 28 tackles.
DB — Rene Farias, Rio Hondo, sr.
He accounted for 8 of his team’s 15 interceptions this season. He also broke up 9 passes and had 44 tackles.
P — Luke De Leon, Corpus Christi Mary Carroll, sr.
He was the Special Teams Player of the Year for District 14-5A Division II, as a kicker and punter for the Tigers. He averaged 36.9 yards per punt and had a season-long 62 yards against Corpus Christi Calallen. Six of his 34 punts were downed inside the 20.
SECOND TEAM
OFFENSE
QB — Myles Lopez, Pharr-San Juan-Alamo, sr. (3,395 yards passing, 30 TDs, 5 rushing TDs)
RB — Broderick Taylor, Corpus Christi Miller, sr. (2,065 yards rushing, 35 TDs)
RB — Damian Figueroa, Corpus Christi Tuloso-Midway, jr. (2,003 yards rushing, 32 TDs, 3 receiving TDs)
RB — Ethan Guerra, PSJA North, jr. (1,870 yard rushing, 13 TDs, 264 yards receiving, 2 TDs)
WR — Tim Sanchez, Robstown, so. (89 catches, 1,123 yards, 9 TDs)
WR — Cameran Dickson, Corpus Chris Flour Bluff, sr. (80 catches, 1,091 yards, 17 TDs)
WR — Corey Holmes, sr., Corpus Christi Miller (35 catches, 1,011 yards, 11 TDs, 2 KOR TD)
TE — Jayce Raines, Corpus Christi Flour Bluff, sr. (23 catches, 337 yards, 7 TDs)
OL — James Bahn, Orange Grove, jr.
OL — Vinson Beck, Alice, sr.
OL — Landon Hooks, Corpus Christi Flour Bluff, sr.
OL — Roman Mayes, Rockport-Fulton, sr.
OL — Joaquin Montes, Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial, sr.
ATH — Lucian Cruz, Alice, jr. (2,169 yards passing, 18 TDs, 134 carries, 654 yards rushing, 10 TDs)
ATH — Cody Seller, Three Rivers, sr. (2,244 yards passing, 30 TDs, 135 carries, 665 yards, 12 TDs)
K — Ryan Carmona, Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial, jr. (54 for 55 PATs, 2 FGs)
DEFENSE
DL — Micah Mitchell, Corpus Christi Flour Bluff, jr. (64 tackles, 13 TFL, 5 sacks)
DL — Shawn Burdick, Corpus Christi Tuloso-Midway, sr. (38 tackles, 5 TFL, 2.5 sacks, 3 FF, 2 FR)
DL — Keno Reynolds, Orange Grove, sr. (47 tackles, 8 sacks, 10 QB hurries,
DL — Jesse Villareal, Alice, sr. (101 tackles, 9 TFL, 3.5 sacks, 2 FR)
LB — Joe Palacios, Kingsville King, jr. (65 tackles, 22 TFL, 10.5 sacks)
LB — Trevor Garcia, Rockport-Fulton, sr. (96 tackles, 6 TFL, 7 QB hurries, 1 INT)
LB — Jacob Freeman, Victoria West, jr. (108 tackles, 23 TFL, 12.5 sacks and 3 forced fumbles)
LB — Trajhaun Vurns, Corpus Christi West Oso, so. (123 tackles, 8 TFL, 3 FF)
DB — Jordan Smith, Ingleside, sr. (6 interceptions)
DB — Jonah James, Sinton, sr. (7 interceptions)
DB — Chris Vasquez, Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial, sr. (5 interceptions, 68 tackles, 3 pass breakups)
DB — Tay’vian Peoples, Victoria West, jr. (87 tackles, 6 INT, 4 pass breakups)
P — Jeziel Ovalle, Harlingen, jr. (43.6 yards per put)
HONORABLE MENTION
QB— Geoffrey Creighton Lefevre, Edinburg Vela, sr.
QB — Domonick Martinez, Victoria West, sr.
QB — Calvin Harris, Mission Sharyland, jr.
QB — Cody Sells, Three Rivers, sr.
QB — Diego Salinas, Mission, sr.
QB — Sebastian Dennis, Corpus Christi Calallen, sr.
QB — Dylon Everett, Kingsville King, sr.
QB — Jaxon Garcia, Falfurrias, sr.
RB — Jonathan Flores, Edinburg Vela, wr
RB — Nicholas Luera, San Diego, so.
RB — Eddie Slovak, Brownsville Lopez, sr.
RB — Fischer Franck, Port Lavaca Calhoun, sr.
RB — Derrick Reagie, Corrigan-Camden, so.
RB — Robert Sanchez, Mercedes, jr.
RB — Jose Fernandez III, Laredo Alexander, sr.
RB — Damarius Montgomery, Kingsville King, so.
RB — Alvin Edwards, Harlingen South, sr.
RB — Diego Garza, Orange Grove, sr.
RB — McKenzie Yanta, Yorktown, fr.
RB — Daniel Martinez, Santa Maria, jr.
WR — Colt Lozano, Laredo United, so.
WR — Jeret Swanson, Victoria West, jr.
WR — Chris Luna, Weslaco, jr.
WR — Tristan Bernard, Victoria West, jr.
WR — Gabriel Rios, Brownsville Lopez, sr.
WR — Brandon Coates, Gregory-Portland, sr.
WR — Darius Elizalde, Ben Bolt, sr.
WR — Juan Garza, Edinburg Vela, sr.
WR — Julio Pineda-Garcia, Kingsville King, fr.
WR — Jason Galey, Three Rivers, sr.
TE — Kyle Wuenschel, Odem, sr.
OL — Kade Alston, Rockport-Fulton, sr.
OL — Ethan Barrientos, Corpus Christi Tuloso-Midway, so.
OL — Pedro Garcia, Corpus Christi Mary Carroll, jr.
OL — Chris Turner, Three Rivers, sr.
ATH — Mykah Green, Sinton, jr.
ATH — Jasiah Rivera, Kingsville King, sr.
ATH — Paxton Soliza, Three Rivers, fr.
DL — Sawyer Chalk, Ingleside, sr.
DL — Adrian DeAses, Sinton, sr.
DL — Andrew Rendon, Corpus Christi London, sr.
LB — Delson Cavaness, Corpus Christi Miller, sr.
LB — Aiden Galvan, Sinton, sr.
LB — Tristan Wilson, Corpus Christi Flour Bluff, jr.
LB — Andrew Silva, Sinton, sr.
LB — Dom Garza, Orange Grove, sr.
LB — Jacob Rivera, Kingsville King, sr.
LB — Frank Soliz, San Diego, jr.
DB — John Cason, Kingsville King, jr.
DB — De’Shaun Porter, Corpus Christi Mary Carroll, so.
DB — Ryder Reeve, Corpus Christi Callen, so.
DB — Hayden Trejo, Alice, jr.
DB — Alberto De La Garza, Uvalde, sr.
P — Jose Limon, Los Fresnos, sr.
P — Chase Schanen, Skidmore-Tyanan, sr.
P — Ryder Harrison, Gregory-Portland, jr.
K — Leo Quezada, Rio Hondo, sr.
K — Ethan Van Dusen, Victoria West, jr.
