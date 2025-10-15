TAPPS announces Holy Cross of San Antonio has to forfeit 4 football games due to rules vioalation
Holy Cross of San Antonio High School has found itself in the news cycle for the third time in recent weeks.
Unfortunately, the news has not been good.
One week after an assistant football coach, 34-year-old Armando Flores, was fired after being arrested and charged by Texas authorities with felony invasive visual recording, which he denies, for allegedly hiding a camera inside of a clock in his school office – which authorities allege filmed a volleyball coach and some students in various states of undress – the football program has taken another hit.
San Antonio Teacher and Coach Arrested After Hidden Camera Found in Holy Cross Office, Police Say
On Wednesday, TAPPS (Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools) dropped the hammer on the Knights’ football program for allegedly using another type of illegal electronic device.
The decision was in reference to TAPPS By-Laws Section 160 and TAPPS By-Laws Section 131.II.A, which prohibits the use of electronic earpieces inside of helmets that would allow players to receive direct communication from coaches during play.
During a 46-14 win against Boerne Geneva on Oct. 3, it was alleged that at least one player for the Knights was using an earpiece inside of his helmet during the game to receive communications from coaching staff during the game. A video soon emerged appearing to show a player reaching into the right side of his helmet, removing something and handing it to a coach standing near the sidelines while an official, who was not looking at the player, stood nearby.
TAPPS launched an investigation into the matter, and Wednesday’s ruling appears to have validated those concerns. Holy Cross, which was 5-2, has been ordered to forfeit games against San Antonio Central Catholic, Weimar, New Braunfels Christian Academy and Boerne Geneva – which were all wins – after TAPPS determined the Knights illegally used earpieces during those games.
In addition, head coach Mike Harrison and assistant coach Roy Salas have been suspended for three regular-season games as part of the punishment. Despite the forfeits, which are now considered 2-0 losses, the Knights will remain eligible for the 2025 postseason.
Holy Cross is coming off a 51-2 victory against Corpus Christi John Paul II last Friday. It does not appear that any suspected devices were used during that game.
The Knights began the season 0-2 after losses to San Antonio Antonian Prep (27-20) and San Antonio Christian (36-33) before going on a five-game winning streak – beating Central Catholic 33-17, Weimar 38-16, NBCA 38-16 and Geneva 46-14.
Following the ruling to forfeit those games, the Knights are now 1-6.
Holy Cross went 13-1 last season in TAPPS Division III, reaching the state championship game where it lost a 21-18 nail-biter to defending state champion Mesquite Dallas Christian – whom they also met in the 2023 state final after going 10-3.
The Knights lost that game 28-13.
Holy Cross is slated to entertain Dallas First Baptist at 7:30 p.m. Friday.