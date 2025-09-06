Midland Lee vs. Euless Trinity Texas High School Football Week 2 matchup: Live score updates
Class 6A No. 9-ranked Euless Trinity welcomes Midland Lee to town Friday night.
The Trojans feature one of the top players in the country in John Meredith III.
The junior cornerback is the No. 5 recruit in the Class of 2027, according to 247Sports. He’s the No. 1 cornerback in the country and the No. 2 recruit in Texas.
He currently has 40 offers and will go wherever he wants when he decides.
Out of 100 on 247Sports Composite, Meredith III has a score of .99986.
That means he’s pretty damn good.
The Trojans also have a pair of current D-I recruits.
Offensive lineman Pupunagatoa Katoa is committed to SMU. Running back Juntavious “JT” Harris is headed to Texas State.
The two teams met twice last year, with Trinity winning in Week 2, 63-45 and then winning in the playoffs, 52-22.
What to know?
Midland Lee was actually Midland Legacy last year. The board of education voted to return to Midland Lee in August, according to an article on the Texas Tribune.
The high school was named after Robert E. Lee, but was changed 5 years ago.
Pick 'Em Challenge
Tell us who you think will win the game with High School On SI's Pick 'Em Challenge
1st
2nd
3rd
4th
FINAL
Lee
3
0
Trinity
7
7
7
1st quarter
Trinity forces a punt on the first drive of the game.
Trojans convert on 4th down to keep drive alive by a keeper by Mack Lineweaver
TOUCHDOWN: Keondre Dixon rush for 15 yards for a score. 5:45. Euless Trinity 7, Midland Lee 0
BIG PLAY: Levi Martinez with a 54-yard KOR to the Trojans' 30-yard line.
FIELD GOAL: Steven Verastegui 26-yard FG gives the Rebels points. 5:15 left. Trinity 7, Lee 3
Midland tries onside kick after score but Trinity recovers it
2nd Quarter
Punt pins the Rebels at the 1-yard line
Midland Lee punts and the ball goes 8 yards. Trinity takes over with 8:55 left in 2nd at the 19-yard line. Short field.
Trinity going with Zorian Palmore at QB now. Lineweaver started
TURNOVER! Trinity comes up short on 4th down on an incomplete pass. Despite starting at the 19, the Trojans come up empty.
Pass interference on Midland Lee gives Trojans the ball at the 31-yard line. 2:36 left in 1st half
TOUCHDOWN! Dixon with his 2nd score of the night. 31 yards on that one. Trinity 14, Lee 3. 2:03 left in 2nd
HALFTIME: Euless Trinity 14, Midland Lee 3
Midland goes for onside kick and Trinity recovers at 42.
Mack Lineweaver to Kohen Fiefia for a 35-yard gain. Trinity at the 6-yard line now.
TOUCHDOWN: Lineweaver hits Brendon Cary for a 6-yard touchdown with 8:50 to play. Euless Trinty 21, Lee 3
TOUCHDOWN! Rebels get on the board for the first time since the 1st quarter. QB JP Reyes with a 27-yard touchdown pass to Ja'Braylen Anders. 1:23 left. 21-10, Euless in front still
