Texas high school football team scores school-record 86 points in victory
Alvarado broke a school record Friday night by scoring 86 points in Week 7 of Texas High School football.
The Fort Worth-area school scored 42 points in the first quarter and then 30 more in the second to take a commanding lead in what was an 86-13 win against Irving Ranchview.
On the flip side, it’s the most points given up since at least 2004 by Ranchview, according to online stats.
The previous school record for points scored for Alvarado was 79. That was set in 2022 and 2024, both against Life Waxahachie.
The Indians (5-0, 1-0 in District 6-4A Division I) ran only 33 plays on offense and had 11 touchdowns.
Of the 33 plays, 24 were for first downs.
There were plenty of stars for the Tribe in the win.
Junior Kameron “KJ” Jenkins was 11 for 15 passing for 215 yards and 4 touchdowns.
Three different receivers had touchdowns, including two by Kenneth Lomack.
Senior running back Demarcus Belton, the district offensive player of the year last year, ran 11 times for 146 yards and scored three times. He also had a touchdown catch.
Paul Rios ran 5 times for 86 yards and scored twice.
The offense didn’t do it all, though. Javion Johnson had an 18-yard pick-6 for Alvarado.
Last year, Alvardo also had a game where former quarterback Cardea Collier accounted for 10 touchdowns in a win. Read how that happened below.