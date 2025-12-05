Allen vs. North Crowley: Live score, updates from Texas high school football Class 6A Division I playoffs
The past two years, North Crowley and Allen have met deep in the Class 6A playoffs.
This year, is no exception.
North Crowley is 2-0 against Allen dating back to 2004. Can they make it three in row?
The quarterfinal showdown Friday will pit the unbeaten Allen Eagles against the defending Class 6A Division I champions at DATCU Stadium in Denton.
Allen hasn't advanced past this round since 2018, going 14-1 that season and losing to Duncanville in the semifinals.
But if Allen keeps winning, watch out. The Eagles have been in the title game 5 times. Allen has won 5 state titles.
What to know?
North Crowley went 16-0 last year on the way to the state title, with a 35-7 win against Allen in this same round.
The Panthers then beat Duncanville and Austin Westlake to win the title.
The Panthers are coming into this game winners of 9 in a row since an early loss to Rockwall.
Allen is 13-0 and the start to this postseason included a slim 22-15 win against Lewisville.
Since then, the Eagles have won by 34 and 43 points the following two games.
Who to know?
This game will have several Division I commits and some underclassmen who are uncommitted, but are ranked among the best in the state by various websites.
Here’s a breakdown of who may stand out on Friday night:
North Crowley
John Turntine III, OL, sr. — No. 54 recruit in country; 4th in Texas; 4th as offensive lineman on composite. He signed with Texas.
Jeramie Cooper, TE, jr. — 3-star recruit; 24 offers from Power 4 schools
Aaron Bradshaw, S., sr. — Texas Tech signee; 3-star recruit
Hayes Cloutier, QB, jr. — Transfer from Inglewood, California; Played at Santa Margarita Catholic in 2024; Been QB1 most of the season, but missed time with an injury.
Damarion Mays, WR, so. — Transfer Dallas Life Oak Cliff; 4-star recruit; 30 offers from Power 4 programs
G’yrell Smith, RB, jr. — Transfer from Forney
Kiante Ingram, RB., jr. — 3-star recruit; 7 offers from Power 4 programs; 3rd year on varsity
Allen
Jeremiah Daoud, QB, sr. – Florida Atlantic signee. Has thrown for 2,532 yards and 25 touchdowns. Has ran for another 5.
Lyndon Spriggs, RB, jr. – Averaging 6.6 yards per carry, with 834 yards and 15 touchdowns.
Jaden Hambric, RB, sr. – Has scored 10 touchdowns on 93 carries.
Caleb Smith, WR, sr. – Three-star Arizona signee. Has a team-high 73 catches, for 852 yards and 7 TDs.
Carter Harris, WR, sr. – He should pass 1,000 yards in tonight’s game. Enters with a line of 33-997-9.
Josyah Johnson, WR, soph. – Has a team-high 10 TD catches on 36 catches for 708 yards.
Kai Wheaton, CB, sr. – Three-star recruit signed with Oregon State
Lebron Bauer, CB, sr. – Uncommitted three-star recruit. Hold 13 offers.
Jacob McRae, OT, sr. – Three-star recruit flipped late from Colorado State and signed with Louisiana Tech.
Joshua “JT” Shaw, DE, sr. – UTEP signee
Japrei Wafter, LB, sr. – Another UTEP signee
Ty Snell, QB, fr. — He’s thrown for 1,030 yards and 10 touchdowns as the backup. A transfer from Lipscomb Academy in Tennessee. Already had 14 offers.
How to watch
Watch on Victory+ App or Computer
