Vote: Who is the Dallas/North Texas High School Football Player of the Week? - Dec. 1 2025
Week 13, the third week of the playoffs in Texas high school football, is in the books. There were plenty of standout performers across the Dallas and North Texas area.
We focus on some of the top players in this local poll, which is in addition to the statewide High School on SI’s Texas Offensive and Defensive Players of the Week done by Bob Lundeberg.
Scroll down to read about standouts from games held Nov. 28-29 and cast your vote in the poll below.
Voting remains open until Monday, Dec. 8 11:59 p.m. (Pacific Time). The winner will be announced in the following week’s post. Vote as many times as you want and be sure to share it on social media..
The poll is below the write-ups on each athlete.
Want to nominate an athlete? Tweet or send me a message @Codythorn
Dallas/North Texas Football Player of the Week nominees
Keyon Adkins, Fort Worth All Saints Episcopal School
The linebacker had 13 tackles, 1.5 TFL and 1 sack to help the Saints post a 49-34 win over Austin Regents in a TAPPS Division II semifinal win.
George Anagnostis, Dallas First Baptist
In a TAPPS playoff game, the junior ran for 201 yards and a touchdown and completed 2 of 4 passes for 63 yards and a touchdown in a 21-14 win against Temple Central Texas Christian.
Dylan Belt, Dallas Christian
The Chargers posted a 49-7 win over Dallas Covenant on Friday. The sophomore had 4 tackles one tackles for loss, a 45-yard pick 6, 3 pass breakups and 6 carries for 91 yards and a touchdown.
Ethan “Boobie” Feaster, DeSoto
The USC pledge had 4 touchdowns in a 56-34 win against The Woodlands College Park on Friday. He had 12 catches for 101 yards and 3 touchdowns and added a 67-yard touchdown run as well.
Holt Frazier, Brock
The junior quarterback went 15-for-21 passing for 217 yards and 4 touchdowns in a 66-3 win for Brock. It was his eighth time passing for 4 touchdowns or more in a win.
Parker Harris, Southlake Carroll
The senior had 8 carries for 95 yards and 2 touchdowns, threw a 7-yard touchdown pass, racked up 13 tackles and had an interception as well in a 49-31 win over Prosper.
Cayden Humphrey, Pottsboro
In a 37-33 win, he returned a fumble for a 2-point conversion. He threw for three touchdowns and 276 yards and ran for 144 yards and two more touchdowns for the Cardinals.
Evan Koehne, Celina
Without the starting quarterback hurt, the junior got 33 carries for the Bobcats. He ran for 193 yards and two touchdowns in a 33-7 win against Decatur.
Jerry Meyer III, Waxahachie
A TCU commit, the senior completed 23 of 36 throws for 359 yards and 2 touchdowns as the Indians stormed back to defeat Cypress Ranch in overtime, 38-31.
Brody Powell, Aledo
The Bearcats improved to 13-0 with a 55-0 win over Fort Worth Arlington Heights on Friday. The senior had 10 carries for 201 yards and scored twice.
Isaiah Sanchez, Alvarado
The senior hit a pair of field goals and booted 8 PATs in a 64-13 win over Springtown as the Indians stayed undefeated.
Mikail Trotter, Dallas South Oak Cliff
The Golden Bears had a pair of 200-yard backs in a 45-17 win over Terrell. The senior ran for 236 yards on 16 carries — 14.8 yards per tote — and 4 touchdown. It was a season-high for yards and tied a season-high with 4 scores.
Sager Zamzow, Argyle
The 6-foot-2 defensive back had 18 tackles, 1 tackles for loss and 2 pass breakups in the Eagles’ 59-42 win against Prosper Walnut Grove. The 18 tackles were a season-high and career best.
As a reminder, fan voting is wide open. You may cast as many votes as you'd like until next Monday for each player, and we encourage you to share this page on all of your social platforms to get exposure for each of these deserving players.