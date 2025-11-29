High School

Live score updates: North Crowley vs. Coppell in Texas high school football 6A Division 1 playoffs - Nov. 29, 2025

Get game updates from the playoff game between the Panthers and the Cowboys

The North Crowley Panthers (11-1) play the Coppell Cowboys (10-1) in the Texas high school football Class 6A Division 1 playoffs on Saturday at Midlothian ISD Stadium.

The game is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m.

Top Players

North Crowley

  • John Turntine III, Sr., OT - 4-star committed to Texas
    Jerry Outhouse Jr., Jr., DB - 4-star committed uncommitted
    Aaron Bradshaw, Sr., DB - 3-star committed to Texas Tech
    Damarion Mays, So., WR - 4-star uncommitted

Coppell

  • Carter Zinglemann, So., QB - 4-star uncommitted
  • Aaron Isbell, Sr., DL

Published
