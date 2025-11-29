Live score updates: North Crowley vs. Coppell in Texas high school football 6A Division 1 playoffs - Nov. 29, 2025
Get game updates from the playoff game between the Panthers and the Cowboys
The North Crowley Panthers (11-1) play the Coppell Cowboys (10-1) in the Texas high school football Class 6A Division 1 playoffs on Saturday at Midlothian ISD Stadium.
The game is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m.
Top Players
North Crowley
- John Turntine III, Sr., OT - 4-star committed to Texas
Jerry Outhouse Jr., Jr., DB - 4-star committed uncommitted
Aaron Bradshaw, Sr., DB - 3-star committed to Texas Tech
Damarion Mays, So., WR - 4-star uncommitted
Coppell
- Carter Zinglemann, So., QB - 4-star uncommitted
- Aaron Isbell, Sr., DL
Pick 'Em
Play High School On SI's Pick 'Em and tell us who you think will win!
Live score updates: North Crowley vs. Coppell in Texas high school football 6A Division 1 playoffs - Nov. 29, 2025
Updates will be here when the game begins. Refresh for the latest update.
More from High School On SI
Published