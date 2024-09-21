Armed suspect arrested at Texas high school football game
Police arrested an armed person at a Texas high school football game on Thursday night.
A spectator at Killeen Shoemaker's win over University on Thursday night was hit with a felony charge of unlawfully carrying a weapon, police told KWTX News in Waco, Texas.
Killeen ISD announced stricter rules for spectators at football games at the district's Leo Buckley Stadium and Joseph L. Searles Stadiums on Friday, citing "recent inappropriate and unsafe behavior at football games."
It's not immediately clear what kind of weapon was discovered.
"The safety of our students, staff and community at district events, including football games, is a top priority for us," Killeen ISD Superintendent Jo Ann Fey said in a statement. "Inappropriate and unsafe behavior will not be tolerated."
The district told KWTX a district-employed police officer apprehended a spectator with a weapon and an officer was injured trying to break up fights outside of the stadium. The game was played to its completion.
As a part of the changes, students must have student IDs in order to enter the game, unless chaperoned by an adult and any student from a school not involved in the contest requires an adult chaperone. Students must remain in student sections
Shoemaker beat University 36-29. The Wolves are 2-1 after dropping their opener to Round Rock then responding with double-digit wins over Ellison in Week 2 and University in Week 3. The Wolves host Temple (2-1) next on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. (Central time).
-- Andy Buhler | andy@scorebooklive.com | @sblivetx
