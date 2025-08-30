High School

Texas high school football final scores, results — August 29, 2025

See every UIL final score from Week 1 of Texas high school football

Ben Dagg

Canutillo head football coach Scott Brooks smiles on the sideline during the Eagles’ season opener against Pebble Hills on Friday, Aug. 29, 2025, at the SAC (Socorro ISD Student Activities Complex) in El Paso, Texas.
Canutillo head football coach Scott Brooks smiles on the sideline during the Eagles' season opener against Pebble Hills on Friday, Aug. 29, 2025, at the SAC (Socorro ISD Student Activities Complex) in El Paso, Texas. / Gaby Velasquez / El Paso Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The 2025 Texas high school football season kicked off on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the opening weekend.

Texas High School Football Scores, Results and Live Updates (UIL) - August 29, 2025

Sanderson 12, Rocksprings 60

Strawn 67, Valley 19

Prairiland 26, Hartshorne 14

Penelope 0, Chester 72

Tyler HEAT 50, Trinidad 33

Cedar Hill 8, Deweyville 68

New Braunfels Christian Academy 42, Snook 6

Colmesneil 6, Cushing 8

West Hardin 12, All Saints Episcopal 46

McDade 6, St. Stephen's Episcopal 63

D'Hanis 8, Harper 36

Groveton 34, Alto 19

Joaquin 22, Frankston 40

Johnson City LBJ 34, Granger 49

Kaufer 0, Aransas Pass 70

Leon 7, Trinity Christian 35

Pettus 13, Center Point 21

Danbury 40, Sabine Pass 21

Iola 20, Mildred 21

Somerset Academy Collegiate 14, Charlotte 57

Hico 20, Rio Vista 26

Rivercrest 14, Ore City 17

Timpson 47, West Sabine 0

Cayuga 41, Grapeland 46

Mt. Enterprise 32, Carlisle 24

Como-Pickton 12, Union Grove 28

Bosqueville 21, Bartlett 13

Overton 45, Alba-Golden 0

Karnes City 56, Yorktown 48

Merkel 38, Ballinger 26

Valley Mills 39, Wortham 0

Goldthwaite 16, Junction 40

Meridian 7, Bruceville-Eddy 36

Chilton 32, Hearne 12

Dawson 19, Hubbard 37

Bowie 14, Boles 37

Cumby 6, Tom Bean 56

Hawkins 41, Maud 34

Celeste 0, Trenton 42

Lake Country Christian 7, Muenster 61

Nocona 0, Lindsay 69

Chico 29, Detroit 28

Hamlin 6, Anson 49

Roscoe 14, Hawley 33

Sonora 40, Miles 0

Stamford 7, Albany 21

Cross Plains 13, Haskell 50

Seymour 33, Colorado 27

Electra 6, Santo 30

Era 36, Petrolia 30

Quanah 46, Archer City 38

Lubbock Christian 49, Wink 26

Ozona 65, McCamey 0

Sterling City 7, Compass Academy 49

Christoval 14, Eldorado 24

Smyer 6, Iraan 52

Olton 7, Sudan 19

Ralls 18, Plains 33

Hale Center 0, Ropes 33

Windthorst 60, Henrietta 42

San Saba 27, Grape Creek 12

Cooper 41, Grand Saline 42

Hamilton 35, Millsap 6

Skidmore-Tynan 0, Natalia 62

Coleman 29, Eastland 0

Dublin 14, De Leon 68

Memphis 0, Dimmitt 41

Comanche 33, S & S Consolidated 20

Italy 31, Scurry-Rosser 28

Slaton 50, Friona 22

Stanton 14, Crane 20

Thrall 3, Thorndale 31

Vega 28, Crosbyton 6

Brackett 19, Comfort 43

Clifton 27, Riesel 0

Elk City 6, Canadian 33

Bowie 27, Callisburg 29

New Deal 0, Farwell 7

Tulia 46, Floydada 14

Mason 7, Wall 48

Brady 60, Young Men's Leadership Academy 0

Bovina 0, Texico 1

Abernathy 0, Stratford 14

Crawford 19, Anderson-Shiro 0

Alpine 15, Wellington 57

Mart 34, Whitney 63

Tahoka 28, Texas Leadership Charter Academy 12

Idalou 22, Sweetwater 44

Santa Gertrudis Academy 15, West Oso 26

St. Joseph Academy 22, Raymondville 25

Progreso 0, Marine Military 33

Peaster 34, Tolar 0

Orangefield 35, Woodville 14

Mt. Vernon 55, New Diana 36

Mexia 14, Westwood 54

Mathis 48, Taft 7

Stockdale 14, Marion 32

Malakoff 33, West Rusk 14

Luling 21, Nixon-Smiley 22

Lytle 14, Llano 55

Littlefield 49, Lamesa 47

Rising Star 53, Highland 28

Kermit 6, Post 37

Jourdanton 19, Poth 20

Jefferson 56, Leonard 12

Hondo 20, Blanco 13

Brazos 54, Hempstead 6

Rosebud-Lott 58, Florence 0

White Oak 58, Eustace 7

Industrial 2, Edna 46

East Chambers 35, Rice Consolidated 10

Sunray 42, Hooker 50

River Road 14, Sanford-Fritch 34

Lockney 20, West Texas 53

Panhandle 71, Clarendon 0

Gruver 42, Spearman 21

Highland Park 0, Wheeler 27

Roby 59, Lorenzo 50

Denver City 31, Roosevelt 14

Ingram Moore 26, Crystal City 46

Cisco 13, Clyde 33

Brownfield 12, Muleshoe 42

Holliday 43, Breckenridge 0

Anahuac 7, Hitchcock 48

Rice 14, A Plus Academy 36

Iowa Colony 41, Stafford 7

San Elizario 23, Anthony 20

Big Spring 20, Riverside 24

Iowa Park 28, Pampa 27

Paris 36, Sanger 28

Sealy 33, Navasota 18

Port Isabel 12, Lyford 13

Seminole 10, West Plains 33

Silsbee 40, Vidor 15

Whitesboro 45, North Lamar 16

Shallowater 28, Monahans 6

Madisonville 47, Diboll 12

Regents 55, Lorena 48

New Home 7, Liberty 49

Levelland 15, Dalhart 55

Snyder 28, Pecos 36

John F. Kennedy 0, Robstown 48

La Grange 41, Cameron Yoe 14

Spring Hill 38, Sabine 13

Ingleside 33, La Feria 44

Ponder 77, Venus 0

Needville 26, Columbia 15

Newton 24, West Orange-Stark 32

Kelly Catholic 0, Hardin-Jefferson 44

Krum 71, Wills Point 12

Harmony School of Innovation 0, St. Joseph 62

Lampasas 52, Fredericksburg 14

Navarro 39, Floresville 22

El Campo 41, Wharton 18

Wimberley 36, Canyon Lake 35

Calhoun 16, Yoakum 23

Sweeny 14, Bay City 48

Clint 0, Andrews 54

Childress 21, Greenwood 42

Graham 17, Midland Christian 7

Godley 7, Alvarado 72

Gainesville 0, Paradise 71

Lake View 42, Fort Stockton 7

Farmersville 30, Blue Ridge 27

Estacado 21, Jim Ned 42

Cole 41, San Antonio Memorial 6

Uvalde 28, Carrizo Springs 22

Comanche 24, Caddo Mills 54

Burkburnett 7, Vernon 30

Ford 49, Brownsboro 28

Borger 0, Bushland 55

Celina 50, Bellville 28

Bandera 52, Poteet 0

Eaton 20, Ryan 26

Southside 7, Somerset 30

Dekaney 2, Port Arthur Memorial 48

Polytechnic 0, Mineral Wells 46

Parkland 14, Ysleta 28

Lanier 20, King 7

Terrell 49, Memorial 14

Milby 61, North Forest 58

Midlothian Heritage 7, Stephenville 28

Nederland 6, Lumberton 3

Hidalgo Early College 14, Pace 21

Rouse 55, Pflugerville Connally 28

Madison 24, Wheatley 0

Randall 44, Plainview 23

Southwest Legacy 28, Jefferson 0

Liberty 21, Lebanon Trail 28

Fabens 14, Jefferson 12

Kingwood Park 47, Montgomery 41

Joshua 9, Springtown 30

Rockwall-Heath 52, Highland Park 49

Hanks 30, Irvin 0

Calallen 21, Gregory-Portland 49

Greenville 27, Heritage 49

Georgetown 27, Victoria East 0

Wakeland 29, Grapevine 28

Fort Bend Marshall 24, Friendswood 14

Denton 14, Lake Dallas 35

Edison 6, Pearsall 47

Sulphur Springs 48, Poteet 6

Donna 0, Edcouch-Elsa 20

Coronado 22, Legacy 28

Zapata 29, Cigarroa 28

Denison 28, Sherman 16

Dayton 28, Crosby 20

Corsicana 3, Cleburne 24

Lovejoy 35, Cooper 31

Colleyville Heritage 11, Red Oak 20

Nixon 17, Ray 14

Caprock 0, Dumas 51

Brewer 33, Saginaw 9

Brazoswood 34, Santa Fe 28

Seguin 58, North Mesquite 6

Bowie 0, Burges 34

Weslaco East 28, Sharyland 45

Huntsville 13, Brenham 34

Pieper 35, Boerne 28

Belton 21, Hendrickson 17

Davenport 51, Veterans Memorial 13

Victoria West 54, Lockhart 6

Granbury 30, Waco 6

Walnut Grove 70, Newman Smith 7

Lone Star 44, Argyle 21

Seguin 35, Alamo Heights 70

Brownwood 0, Abilene Wylie 25

Abilene Cooper 49, Azle 25

Lake Belton 17, A&M Consolidated 44

Taft 17, Clemens 14

Canutillo 12, Pebble Hills 21

Rivera 28, La Joya 45

Klein Oak 20, Port Neches-Groves 45

Westbury 36, Fort Bend Dulles 28

Barbers Hill 28, New Caney 14

Eagle Pass 47, Winn 0

Medina Valley 44, Glenn 32

Emerson 21, McKinney 17

Martin 21, Lake Travis 48

Marshall 43, Tyler 42

Manvel 52, Ball 21

Lake Creek 13, Magnolia 41

Madison 31, New Braunfels 35

Del Rio 20, Tivy 41

McAllen 28, Los Fresnos 34

Deer Park 31, La Porte 35

Katy Taylor 7, Cypress Woods 24

Little Elm 19, Frisco 31

Lewisville 34, Mansfield Summit 7

Roosevelt 6, Smithson Valley 62

Royse City 48, Plano East 14

Abilene 42, San Angelo Central 21

Memorial 45, Seven Lakes 9

Summer Creek 37, Shadow Creek 32

South Houston 20, Lee 41

Timber Creek 11, Prosper Rock Hill 20

Hutto 13, San Marcos 33

Tomball Memorial 40, Humble 20

Horn 31, Mansfield 33

Dallas Jesuit 3, Hebron 31

Harker Heights 52, Cedar Park 35

Richland 52, Haltom 33

Cypress Lakes 27, Cypress Falls 41

Cypress Creek 0, Jordan 41

Cy-Fair 49, Klein Cain 48

Birdville 34, Crowley 27

Copperas Cove 50, Ellison 46

Coppell 28, Sachse 20

Odessa 12, Amarillo 55

Grand Prairie 21, Naaman Forest 36

Grand Oaks 34, Spring 0

Sterling 20, Goose Creek Memorial 42

Foster 0, Randle 55

Klein 75, Oak Ridge 20

Mansfield Legacy 43, Northwest 42

United 35, Warren 7

Dripping Springs 41, Vandegrift 14

Pharr-San Juan-Alamo Memorial 0, Veterans Memorial 49

North Garland 9, Boyd 49

Bowie 28, Flower Mound 21

Caney Creek 7, Warren 49

Waxahachie 44, Ennis 13

Rockwall 33, Berkner 12

Beaumont United 23, Bellaire 20

Harlingen 28, Weslaco 42

Mesquite 6, Arlington 58

Clear Springs 23, Ridge Point 63

Clear Lake 7, Angleton 68

Fort Bend Hightower 42, Clear Falls 27

Willis 42, Benjamin Davis 37

Dobie 65, Clear Brook 6

Pearce 24, Wylie 14

Chavez 12, Northbrook 7

Pasadena Memorial 22, Channelview 19

Gonzales 12, Central Catholic 34

Midlothian 21, Cedar Hill 36

Waller 49, Caney Creek 7

Boswell 12, Braswell 6

Alvin 14, Bastrop 55

Jersey Village 14, Alief Hastings 13

O'Connor 38, Brandeis 42

Trinity 33, Strake Jesuit 7

Legacy 13, Allen 46

Southlake Carroll 49, Midland 0

West Mesquite 36, Princeton 41

Don Bosco Prep 14, Melissa 10

Atascocita 48, Lamar 28

University 17, Keller Central 43

Westlake 22, Prosper 29

Trinity School of Midland 60, Hull-Daisetta 6

Honey Grove 21, Hugo 20

Louise 0, Flatonia 44

Tenaha 0, Elysian Fields 41

Agua Dulce 35, Kenedy 47

Itasca 7, Moody 26

Somerville 34, Normangee 18

Santa Maria 45, La Villa 50

Three Rivers 6, Falls City 41

Woodsboro 8, Bloomington 47

Wolfe City 45, Quitman 48

Milano 0, Axtell 48

Kountze 42, Hemphill 0

Lexington 55, Marlin 26

Rains 28, Lone Oak 26

Whitewright 13, Clarksville 33

Boyd 57, Howe 6

Harmony 0, Hooks 35

Premont 6, Monte Alto 50

Elkhart 13, Lovelady 52

Bangs 18, Early 35

Odem 47, Ben Bolt-Palito Blano 0

Dilley 47, Sabinal 23

Grace Community 35, Queen City 26

Brook Hill 39, Redwater 14

Cotulla 6, Refugio 48

Chisum 39, Hughes Springs 14

Troup 56, Shelbyville 14

Centerville 48, Buffalo 27

Valley View 0, Alvord 63

Ganado 48, Van Vleck 13

Boling 21, Weimar 41

Arp 49, Harleton 0

San Diego 21, George West 36

Bells 14, Pottsboro 41

Blooming Grove 12, Palmer 65

Palacios 0, Tidehaven 72

Mineola 13, De Kalb 42

Shiner 39, Hallettsville 7

Rogers 39, Groesbeck 21

Goliad 20, East Bernard 14

Hebbronville 41, Falfurrias 14

Maypearl 13, Fairfield 51

Edgewood 55, Commerce 49

Liberty 30, Coldspring-Oakhurst 26

Rockport-Fulton 28, Orange Grove 34

Robinson 35, West 7

Salado 59, Troy 42

Shepherd 38, Kirbyville 21

Pittsburg 33, Liberty-Eylau 20

Rockdale 53, Smithville 36

Jones 21, Sinton 37

La Vega 41, Kennedale 3

Life Oak Cliff 69, Kemp 7

Corrigan-Camden 33, Tarkington 0

Van Alstyne 54, Life Waxahachie 13

Hargrave 38, La Marque 49

Jasper 7, Chapel Hill 49

Carter 35, Van 38

Burnet 6, Lago Vista 15

Bridge City 46, Buna 14

Sunnyvale 17, Aubrey 0

Hamshire-Fannett 37, Little Cypress-Mauriceville 13

Glen Rose 14, Grandview 28

Gilmer 41, Pine Tree 25

Jarrell 36, Giddings 10

Taylor 15, Gatesville 48

Ferris 42, Madison 6

Eagle Mountain 34, Jacksboro 21

Dunbar 39, Wilmer-Hutchins 0

Devine 28, Randolph 26

Cuero 28, Columbus 21

Connally 33, Little River Academy 29

China Spring 42, Franklin 28

Carthage 21, Kilgore 10

Canton 34, Community 14

Crockett 32, Caldwell 47

Mabank 28, Bullard 29

City View 42, Bridgeport 7

Pilot Point 56, Bonham 3

Castleberry 45, Benbrook 47

Henderson 49, Athens 56

Rowe 49, Harlingen South 35

Episcopal 35, Waltrip 0

Mission 0, Veterans Memorial 28

Crandall 37, Mt. Pleasant 27

Kaufman 20, Rusk 6

Jefferson 28, Carter-Riverside 14

Houston 13, LBJ Austin 46

Hillcrest 20, White 26

Southwest 23, Harlandale 22

Lindale 31, Hallsville 7

Lehman 16, Chaparral 42

Roma 39, Rio Grande City 27

Samuell 46, Molina 6

Burleson 45, Centennial 21

Chisholm Trail 48, Seagoville 14

Burbank 6, La Vernia 71

West Fork 48, Rudder 7

Whitehouse 47, Wilson 15

Liberty Christian 28, Anna 31

Arlington Heights 60, Everman 0

Carroll 10, Alice 21

Adams 32, Southwest 30

Vela 38, Edinburg North 2

Montwood 7, Del Valle 27

Lufkin 16, Longview 41

Lee 12, MacArthur 7

Steele 45, Liberty Hill 10

Hanna 14, McAllen Memorial 37

Guyer 14, Aledo 21

Splendora 54, Cleveland 6

Boerne-Champion 58, United South 10

North Shore 31, South Oak Cliff 41

Skyline 0, North Forney 51

Manor 14, Bowie 49

Austin 3, Canyon 47

Weatherford 21, Bell 35

Brennan 21, Reagan 13

Akins 48, Travis 0

Eastwood 7, St. John Bosco 66

