Texas high school football final scores, results — August 29, 2025
The 2025 Texas high school football season kicked off on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the opening weekend.
Texas High School Football Scores, Results and Live Updates (UIL) - August 29, 2025
Texas High School Football Scores, Results and Live Updates (UIL) - August 29, 2025
Sanderson 12, Rocksprings 60
Strawn 67, Valley 19
Prairiland 26, Hartshorne 14
Penelope 0, Chester 72
Tyler HEAT 50, Trinidad 33
Cedar Hill 8, Deweyville 68
New Braunfels Christian Academy 42, Snook 6
Colmesneil 6, Cushing 8
West Hardin 12, All Saints Episcopal 46
McDade 6, St. Stephen's Episcopal 63
D'Hanis 8, Harper 36
Groveton 34, Alto 19
Joaquin 22, Frankston 40
Johnson City LBJ 34, Granger 49
Kaufer 0, Aransas Pass 70
Leon 7, Trinity Christian 35
Pettus 13, Center Point 21
Danbury 40, Sabine Pass 21
Iola 20, Mildred 21
Somerset Academy Collegiate 14, Charlotte 57
Hico 20, Rio Vista 26
Rivercrest 14, Ore City 17
Timpson 47, West Sabine 0
Cayuga 41, Grapeland 46
Mt. Enterprise 32, Carlisle 24
Como-Pickton 12, Union Grove 28
Bosqueville 21, Bartlett 13
Overton 45, Alba-Golden 0
Karnes City 56, Yorktown 48
Merkel 38, Ballinger 26
Valley Mills 39, Wortham 0
Goldthwaite 16, Junction 40
Meridian 7, Bruceville-Eddy 36
Chilton 32, Hearne 12
Dawson 19, Hubbard 37
Bowie 14, Boles 37
Cumby 6, Tom Bean 56
Hawkins 41, Maud 34
Celeste 0, Trenton 42
Lake Country Christian 7, Muenster 61
Nocona 0, Lindsay 69
Chico 29, Detroit 28
Hamlin 6, Anson 49
Roscoe 14, Hawley 33
Sonora 40, Miles 0
Stamford 7, Albany 21
Cross Plains 13, Haskell 50
Seymour 33, Colorado 27
Electra 6, Santo 30
Era 36, Petrolia 30
Quanah 46, Archer City 38
Lubbock Christian 49, Wink 26
Ozona 65, McCamey 0
Sterling City 7, Compass Academy 49
Christoval 14, Eldorado 24
Smyer 6, Iraan 52
Olton 7, Sudan 19
Ralls 18, Plains 33
Hale Center 0, Ropes 33
Windthorst 60, Henrietta 42
San Saba 27, Grape Creek 12
Cooper 41, Grand Saline 42
Hamilton 35, Millsap 6
Skidmore-Tynan 0, Natalia 62
Coleman 29, Eastland 0
Dublin 14, De Leon 68
Memphis 0, Dimmitt 41
Comanche 33, S & S Consolidated 20
Italy 31, Scurry-Rosser 28
Slaton 50, Friona 22
Stanton 14, Crane 20
Thrall 3, Thorndale 31
Vega 28, Crosbyton 6
Brackett 19, Comfort 43
Clifton 27, Riesel 0
Elk City 6, Canadian 33
Bowie 27, Callisburg 29
New Deal 0, Farwell 7
Tulia 46, Floydada 14
Mason 7, Wall 48
Brady 60, Young Men's Leadership Academy 0
Bovina 0, Texico 1
Abernathy 0, Stratford 14
Crawford 19, Anderson-Shiro 0
Alpine 15, Wellington 57
Mart 34, Whitney 63
Tahoka 28, Texas Leadership Charter Academy 12
Idalou 22, Sweetwater 44
Santa Gertrudis Academy 15, West Oso 26
St. Joseph Academy 22, Raymondville 25
Progreso 0, Marine Military 33
Peaster 34, Tolar 0
Orangefield 35, Woodville 14
Mt. Vernon 55, New Diana 36
Mexia 14, Westwood 54
Mathis 48, Taft 7
Stockdale 14, Marion 32
Malakoff 33, West Rusk 14
Luling 21, Nixon-Smiley 22
Lytle 14, Llano 55
Littlefield 49, Lamesa 47
Rising Star 53, Highland 28
Kermit 6, Post 37
Jourdanton 19, Poth 20
Jefferson 56, Leonard 12
Hondo 20, Blanco 13
Brazos 54, Hempstead 6
Rosebud-Lott 58, Florence 0
White Oak 58, Eustace 7
Industrial 2, Edna 46
East Chambers 35, Rice Consolidated 10
Sunray 42, Hooker 50
River Road 14, Sanford-Fritch 34
Lockney 20, West Texas 53
Panhandle 71, Clarendon 0
Gruver 42, Spearman 21
Highland Park 0, Wheeler 27
Roby 59, Lorenzo 50
Denver City 31, Roosevelt 14
Ingram Moore 26, Crystal City 46
Cisco 13, Clyde 33
Brownfield 12, Muleshoe 42
Holliday 43, Breckenridge 0
Anahuac 7, Hitchcock 48
Rice 14, A Plus Academy 36
Iowa Colony 41, Stafford 7
San Elizario 23, Anthony 20
Big Spring 20, Riverside 24
Iowa Park 28, Pampa 27
Paris 36, Sanger 28
Sealy 33, Navasota 18
Port Isabel 12, Lyford 13
Seminole 10, West Plains 33
Silsbee 40, Vidor 15
Whitesboro 45, North Lamar 16
Shallowater 28, Monahans 6
Madisonville 47, Diboll 12
Regents 55, Lorena 48
New Home 7, Liberty 49
Levelland 15, Dalhart 55
Snyder 28, Pecos 36
John F. Kennedy 0, Robstown 48
La Grange 41, Cameron Yoe 14
Spring Hill 38, Sabine 13
Ingleside 33, La Feria 44
Ponder 77, Venus 0
Needville 26, Columbia 15
Newton 24, West Orange-Stark 32
Kelly Catholic 0, Hardin-Jefferson 44
Krum 71, Wills Point 12
Harmony School of Innovation 0, St. Joseph 62
Lampasas 52, Fredericksburg 14
Navarro 39, Floresville 22
El Campo 41, Wharton 18
Wimberley 36, Canyon Lake 35
Calhoun 16, Yoakum 23
Sweeny 14, Bay City 48
El Paso 13, Austin 42
Clint 0, Andrews 54
Childress 21, Greenwood 42
Graham 17, Midland Christian 7
Godley 7, Alvarado 72
Gainesville 0, Paradise 71
Lake View 42, Fort Stockton 7
Farmersville 30, Blue Ridge 27
Estacado 21, Jim Ned 42
Cole 41, San Antonio Memorial 6
Uvalde 28, Carrizo Springs 22
Comanche 24, Caddo Mills 54
Burkburnett 7, Vernon 30
Ford 49, Brownsboro 28
Borger 0, Bushland 55
Celina 50, Bellville 28
Bandera 52, Poteet 0
Eaton 20, Ryan 26
Southside 7, Somerset 30
Dekaney 2, Port Arthur Memorial 48
Polytechnic 0, Mineral Wells 46
Parkland 14, Ysleta 28
Lanier 20, King 7
Terrell 49, Memorial 14
Milby 61, North Forest 58
Midlothian Heritage 7, Stephenville 28
Nederland 6, Lumberton 3
Hidalgo Early College 14, Pace 21
Rouse 55, Pflugerville Connally 28
Madison 24, Wheatley 0
Randall 44, Plainview 23
Southwest Legacy 28, Jefferson 0
Liberty 21, Lebanon Trail 28
Fabens 14, Jefferson 12
Kingwood Park 47, Montgomery 41
Joshua 9, Springtown 30
Rockwall-Heath 52, Highland Park 49
Hanks 30, Irvin 0
Calallen 21, Gregory-Portland 49
Greenville 27, Heritage 49
Georgetown 27, Victoria East 0
Wakeland 29, Grapevine 28
Fort Bend Marshall 24, Friendswood 14
Denton 14, Lake Dallas 35
El Paso 13, Austin 42
Edison 6, Pearsall 47
Sulphur Springs 48, Poteet 6
Donna 0, Edcouch-Elsa 20
Coronado 22, Legacy 28
Zapata 29, Cigarroa 28
Denison 28, Sherman 16
Dayton 28, Crosby 20
Corsicana 3, Cleburne 24
Lovejoy 35, Cooper 31
Colleyville Heritage 11, Red Oak 20
Nixon 17, Ray 14
Caprock 0, Dumas 51
Brewer 33, Saginaw 9
Brazoswood 34, Santa Fe 28
Seguin 58, North Mesquite 6
Bowie 0, Burges 34
Weslaco East 28, Sharyland 45
Huntsville 13, Brenham 34
Pieper 35, Boerne 28
Belton 21, Hendrickson 17
Davenport 51, Veterans Memorial 13
Victoria West 54, Lockhart 6
Granbury 30, Waco 6
Walnut Grove 70, Newman Smith 7
Lone Star 44, Argyle 21
Seguin 35, Alamo Heights 70
Brownwood 0, Abilene Wylie 25
Abilene Cooper 49, Azle 25
Lake Belton 17, A&M Consolidated 44
Taft 17, Clemens 14
Canutillo 12, Pebble Hills 21
Rivera 28, La Joya 45
Klein Oak 20, Port Neches-Groves 45
Westbury 36, Fort Bend Dulles 28
Barbers Hill 28, New Caney 14
Eagle Pass 47, Winn 0
Medina Valley 44, Glenn 32
Emerson 21, McKinney 17
Martin 21, Lake Travis 48
Marshall 43, Tyler 42
Manvel 52, Ball 21
Lake Creek 13, Magnolia 41
Madison 31, New Braunfels 35
Del Rio 20, Tivy 41
McAllen 28, Los Fresnos 34
Deer Park 31, La Porte 35
Katy Taylor 7, Cypress Woods 24
Little Elm 19, Frisco 31
Lewisville 34, Mansfield Summit 7
Roosevelt 6, Smithson Valley 62
Royse City 48, Plano East 14
Abilene 42, San Angelo Central 21
Memorial 45, Seven Lakes 9
Summer Creek 37, Shadow Creek 32
South Houston 20, Lee 41
Timber Creek 11, Prosper Rock Hill 20
Hutto 13, San Marcos 33
Tomball Memorial 40, Humble 20
Horn 31, Mansfield 33
Dallas Jesuit 3, Hebron 31
Harker Heights 52, Cedar Park 35
Richland 52, Haltom 33
Cypress Lakes 27, Cypress Falls 41
Cypress Creek 0, Jordan 41
Cy-Fair 49, Klein Cain 48
Birdville 34, Crowley 27
Copperas Cove 50, Ellison 46
Coppell 28, Sachse 20
Odessa 12, Amarillo 55
Grand Prairie 21, Naaman Forest 36
Grand Oaks 34, Spring 0
Sterling 20, Goose Creek Memorial 42
Foster 0, Randle 55
Klein 75, Oak Ridge 20
Mansfield Legacy 43, Northwest 42
United 35, Warren 7
Dripping Springs 41, Vandegrift 14
Pharr-San Juan-Alamo Memorial 0, Veterans Memorial 49
North Garland 9, Boyd 49
Bowie 28, Flower Mound 21
Caney Creek 7, Warren 49
Waxahachie 44, Ennis 13
Rockwall 33, Berkner 12
Beaumont United 23, Bellaire 20
Harlingen 28, Weslaco 42
Mesquite 6, Arlington 58
Clear Springs 23, Ridge Point 63
Clear Lake 7, Angleton 68
Fort Bend Hightower 42, Clear Falls 27
Willis 42, Benjamin Davis 37
Dobie 65, Clear Brook 6
Pearce 24, Wylie 14
Chavez 12, Northbrook 7
Pasadena Memorial 22, Channelview 19
Gonzales 12, Central Catholic 34
Midlothian 21, Cedar Hill 36
Waller 49, Caney Creek 7
Boswell 12, Braswell 6
Alvin 14, Bastrop 55
Jersey Village 14, Alief Hastings 13
O'Connor 38, Brandeis 42
Trinity 33, Strake Jesuit 7
Legacy 13, Allen 46
Southlake Carroll 49, Midland 0
West Mesquite 36, Princeton 41
Don Bosco Prep 14, Melissa 10
Atascocita 48, Lamar 28
University 17, Keller Central 43
Westlake 22, Prosper 29
Trinity School of Midland 60, Hull-Daisetta 6
Honey Grove 21, Hugo 20
Louise 0, Flatonia 44
Tenaha 0, Elysian Fields 41
Agua Dulce 35, Kenedy 47
Itasca 7, Moody 26
Somerville 34, Normangee 18
Santa Maria 45, La Villa 50
Three Rivers 6, Falls City 41
Woodsboro 8, Bloomington 47
Wolfe City 45, Quitman 48
Milano 0, Axtell 48
Kountze 42, Hemphill 0
Lexington 55, Marlin 26
Rains 28, Lone Oak 26
Whitewright 13, Clarksville 33
Boyd 57, Howe 6
Harmony 0, Hooks 35
Premont 6, Monte Alto 50
Elkhart 13, Lovelady 52
Bangs 18, Early 35
Odem 47, Ben Bolt-Palito Blano 0
Dilley 47, Sabinal 23
Grace Community 35, Queen City 26
Brook Hill 39, Redwater 14
Cotulla 6, Refugio 48
Chisum 39, Hughes Springs 14
Troup 56, Shelbyville 14
Centerville 48, Buffalo 27
Valley View 0, Alvord 63
Ganado 48, Van Vleck 13
Boling 21, Weimar 41
Arp 49, Harleton 0
San Diego 21, George West 36
Bells 14, Pottsboro 41
Blooming Grove 12, Palmer 65
Palacios 0, Tidehaven 72
Mineola 13, De Kalb 42
Shiner 39, Hallettsville 7
Rogers 39, Groesbeck 21
Goliad 20, East Bernard 14
Hebbronville 41, Falfurrias 14
Maypearl 13, Fairfield 51
Edgewood 55, Commerce 49
Liberty 30, Coldspring-Oakhurst 26
Rockport-Fulton 28, Orange Grove 34
Robinson 35, West 7
Salado 59, Troy 42
Shepherd 38, Kirbyville 21
Pittsburg 33, Liberty-Eylau 20
Rockdale 53, Smithville 36
Jones 21, Sinton 37
La Vega 41, Kennedale 3
Life Oak Cliff 69, Kemp 7
Corrigan-Camden 33, Tarkington 0
Van Alstyne 54, Life Waxahachie 13
Hargrave 38, La Marque 49
Jasper 7, Chapel Hill 49
Carter 35, Van 38
Burnet 6, Lago Vista 15
Bridge City 46, Buna 14
Sunnyvale 17, Aubrey 0
Hamshire-Fannett 37, Little Cypress-Mauriceville 13
Glen Rose 14, Grandview 28
Gilmer 41, Pine Tree 25
Jarrell 36, Giddings 10
Taylor 15, Gatesville 48
Ferris 42, Madison 6
Eagle Mountain 34, Jacksboro 21
Dunbar 39, Wilmer-Hutchins 0
Devine 28, Randolph 26
Cuero 28, Columbus 21
Connally 33, Little River Academy 29
China Spring 42, Franklin 28
Carthage 21, Kilgore 10
Canton 34, Community 14
Crockett 32, Caldwell 47
Mabank 28, Bullard 29
City View 42, Bridgeport 7
Pilot Point 56, Bonham 3
Castleberry 45, Benbrook 47
Henderson 49, Athens 56
Rowe 49, Harlingen South 35
Episcopal 35, Waltrip 0
Mission 0, Veterans Memorial 28
Crandall 37, Mt. Pleasant 27
Kaufman 20, Rusk 6
Jefferson 28, Carter-Riverside 14
Houston 13, LBJ Austin 46
Hillcrest 20, White 26
Southwest 23, Harlandale 22
Lindale 31, Hallsville 7
Lehman 16, Chaparral 42
Roma 39, Rio Grande City 27
Samuell 46, Molina 6
Burleson 45, Centennial 21
Chisholm Trail 48, Seagoville 14
Burbank 6, La Vernia 71
West Fork 48, Rudder 7
Whitehouse 47, Wilson 15
Liberty Christian 28, Anna 31
Arlington Heights 60, Everman 0
Carroll 10, Alice 21
Adams 32, Southwest 30
Vela 38, Edinburg North 2
Montwood 7, Del Valle 27
Lufkin 16, Longview 41
Lee 12, MacArthur 7
Steele 45, Liberty Hill 10
Hanna 14, McAllen Memorial 37
Guyer 14, Aledo 21
Splendora 54, Cleveland 6
Taft 17, Clemens 14
Boerne-Champion 58, United South 10
North Shore 31, South Oak Cliff 41
Skyline 0, North Forney 51
Manor 14, Bowie 49
Austin 3, Canyon 47
Weatherford 21, Bell 35
Brennan 21, Reagan 13
Akins 48, Travis 0
Eastwood 7, St. John Bosco 66