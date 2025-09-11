Houston Area High School Football Schedule & Scores - September 11-13, 2025
There are 109 games scheduled across the Houston metro area on Thursday, September 11, Friday, September 12, and Saturday, September 13, including many games featuring statewide top teams. You can follow every game live on our Houston Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups of the weekend include many of Texas' top-ranked teams on each of the three days this weekend. Look out for Fort Bend Travis and Randle battling it out on Friday.
Houston High School Football Schedule - Thursday, September 11, 2025
There are 24 games scheduled across the Houston metro area on Thursday, September 11. There are 2 games including ranked teams, highlighted by Spring vs Summer Creek. You can follow every game on our Houston Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Fort Bend Willowridge (0-2) vs Terry (1-1) at 6:00 PM
Fort Bend Elkins (1-1) vs Alief Hastings (0-2) at 6:00 PM
Manvel (1-1) vs Pasadena Memorial (1-0) at 6:30 PM
Cypress Springs (2-0) vs Jersey Village (1-1) at 6:30 PM
Alto (0-1) vs Hull-Daisetta (0-2) at 7:00 PM
Weimar (2-0) vs Rice Consolidated (0-2) at 7:00 PM
Sharpstown (1-0) vs Sterling (0-2) at 7:00 PM
Lovejoy (1-1) vs Liberty (1-2) at 7:00 PM
Westbury (2-0) vs Austin (0-1) at 7:00 PM
El Campo (2-0) vs Fort Bend Dulles (0-2) at 7:00 PM
Mayde Creek (1-1) vs Katy Taylor (0-2) at 7:00 PM
Magnolia (2-0) vs Klein Oak (1-1) at 7:00 PM
Spring (0-2) vs Summer Creek (2-0) at 7:00 PM
Stratford (0-2) vs Kingwood (1-1) at 7:00 PM
Warren (2-1) vs Westside (0-2) at 7:00 PM
Waller (1-0) vs Westside (0-2) at 7:00 PM
Clear Falls (1-1) vs Cypress Falls (1-1) at 7:00 PM
Clear Brook (0-1) vs Goose Creek Memorial (2-0) at 7:00 PM
Fort Bend Kempner (2-0) vs Wisdom (2-0) at 7:00 PM
Lamar Consolidated (1-1) vs Chavez (1-1) at 7:00 PM
Bridgeland (2-0) vs Ridge Point (2-0) at 7:00 PM
Northbrook (0-2) vs Aldine (0-2) at 7:00 PM
Conroe (2-0) vs College Park (2-0) at 7:00 PM
Johnson (0-1) vs Austin (0-1) at 7:30 PM
Houston High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 12, 2025
There are 73 games scheduled across the Houston metro area on Friday, September 12. There are 6 games including ranked teams, highlighted by North Shore vs Westfield. You can follow every game on our Houston Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
La Marque (2-0) vs Hitchcock (1-1) at 6:00 PM
Apple Springs (1-0) vs Second Baptist (0-1) at 7:00 PM
Trinity (0-0) vs West Hardin (0-2) at 7:00 PM
Burton (0-0) vs Freer (1-1) at 7:00 PM
Lovelady (2-0) vs Groveton (1-1) at 7:00 PM
Almeta Crawford (1-0) vs Bellville (1-1) at 7:00 PM
Iola (1-1) vs Axtell (1-0) at 7:00 PM
Danbury (2-0) vs Palacios (0-2) at 7:00 PM
Somerville (1-1) vs Hempstead (0-1) at 7:00 PM
Hardin (1-0) vs Deweyville (1-1) at 7:00 PM
Edna (1-1) vs Refugio (2-0) at 7:00 PM
Crockett (0-2) vs New Waverly (0-1) at 7:00 PM
Coldspring-Oakhurst (0-2) vs Woodville (1-1) at 7:00 PM
Anahuac (0-2) vs Garrison (1-1) at 7:00 PM
Columbus (1-1) vs Needville (1-1) at 7:00 PM
Wheatley (0-2) vs North Forest (1-1) at 7:00 PM
Navasota (1-1) vs Royal (0-1) at 7:00 PM
Buffalo (1-1) vs Shepherd (2-0) at 7:00 PM
Kashmere (0-1) vs Worthing (0-2) at 7:00 PM
Stafford (0-2) vs Sweeny (1-1) at 7:00 PM
Calhoun (0-2) vs St. John's (0-0) at 7:00 PM
Columbia (1-1) vs Bay City (2-0) at 7:00 PM
Seguin (1-1) vs Brazoswood (1-1) at 7:00 PM
Strake Jesuit (1-1) vs Lake Creek (0-2) at 7:00 PM
Lee (1-1) vs Sterling (1-1) at 7:00 PM
Waltrip (1-1) vs Milby (1-1) at 7:00 PM
Fort Bend Christian Academy (0-0) vs Pflugerville (1-1) at 7:00 PM
Port Neches-Groves (2-0) vs La Porte (2-0) at 7:00 PM
Crosby (0-2) vs Fort Bend Marshall (1-0) at 7:00 PM
Cedar Park (0-2) vs Huntsville (1-1) at 7:00 PM
Hargrave (1-1) vs Splendora (2-0) at 7:00 PM
Friendswood (1-1) vs Ball (1-1) at 7:00 PM
Klein Cain (0-2) vs Klein (2-0) at 7:00 PM
Fort Bend Travis (2-0) vs Randle (2-0) at 7:00 PM
Fort Bend Hightower (2-0) vs Port Arthur Memorial (2-0) at 7:00 PM
Eisenhower (0-1) vs West Fork (2-0) at 7:00 PM
Nimitz (2-0) vs Beaumont United (1-1) at 7:00 PM
Klein Forest (1-1) vs Magnolia West (1-1) at 7:00 PM
West Brook (2-0) vs MacArthur (1-1) at 7:00 PM
Deer Park (0-2) vs Barbers Hill (2-0) at 7:00 PM
Dawson (1-1) vs Dobie (1-1) at 7:00 PM
Pearland (2-0) vs Sam Rayburn (2-0) at 7:00 PM
Tomball (2-0) vs Klein Collins (1-0) at 7:00 PM
Cypress Ranch (1-1) vs Memorial (1-1) at 7:00 PM
Cypress Park (0-2) vs Houston Heights (0-2) at 7:00 PM
Dickinson (1-0) vs Cy-Fair (2-0) at 7:00 PM
Grand Oaks (1-0) vs The Woodlands (2-0) at 7:00 PM
Fulshear (0-2) vs Fort Bend Austin (0-2) at 7:00 PM
Oak Ridge (1-1) vs Cleveland (0-2) at 7:00 PM
Pasadena (1-1) vs Bellaire (1-1) at 7:00 PM
North Shore (1-1) vs Westfield (0-2) at 7:00 PM
Lamar (0-2) vs Clear Springs (1-1) at 7:00 PM
Cinco Ranch (0-2) vs Seven Lakes (1-1) at 7:00 PM
Channelview (1-1) vs Clear Creek (0-2) at 7:00 PM
Willis (1-1) vs Caney Creek (0-3) at 7:00 PM
Bryan (0-2) vs Brenham (2-0) at 7:00 PM
Sealy (2-0) vs Brazosport (1-1) at 7:00 PM
Alvin (1-1) vs Shadow Creek (1-1) at 7:00 PM
Iowa Colony (2-0) vs Alief Elsik (0-2) at 7:00 PM
Westlake (1-1) vs Atascocita (2-0) at 7:00 PM
Louise (0-2) vs Sacred Heart (0-2) at 7:30 PM
Ganado (2-0) vs East Bernard (0-2) at 7:30 PM
Van Vleck (0-2) vs The Woodlands Christian Academy (1-0) at 7:30 PM
St. John XXIII (0-0) vs Brazos (2-0) at 7:30 PM
Boling (0-2) vs Tomball Christian HomeSchool (0-0) at 7:30 PM
Kirbyville (0-2) vs Corrigan-Camden (1-1) at 7:30 PM
Hallettsville (0-2) vs Tidehaven (2-0) at 7:30 PM
Goliad (1-1) vs Industrial (0-2) at 7:30 PM
East Chambers (2-0) vs Liberty (1-2) at 7:30 PM
Anderson-Shiro (1-1) vs Tarkington (0-2) at 7:30 PM
Nacogdoches (1-1) vs Livingston (2-0) at 7:30 PM
Montgomery (1-1) vs Elgin (0-2) at 7:30 PM
Morton Ranch (1-1) vs Katy (0-2) at 7:30 PM
Houston High School Football Schedule - Saturday, September 13, 2025
There are 12 games scheduled across the Houston metro area on Saturday, September 13. The final game, Scarborough vs Yates, starts at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on our Houston Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
George Ranch (1-1) vs Humble (0-2) at 12:00 PM
Furr (0-2) vs Northside (0-0) at 6:00 PM
Galena Park (0-2) vs Madison (1-1) at 6:00 PM
Santa Fe (1-1) vs Fort Bend Clements (1-1) at 6:00 PM
Wharton (1-1) vs Houston Math Science & Tech (0-0) at 6:00 PM
Cypress Woods (2-0) vs Cypress Creek (0-2) at 6:00 PM
Benjamin Davis (0-2) vs Cypress Lakes (1-1) at 6:00 PM
Clear Lake (0-2) vs Kingwood Park (1-1) at 6:00 PM
Alief Taylor (1-1) vs Fort Bend Bush (1-1) at 6:00 PM
Scarborough (0-0) vs Yates (2-0) at 7:00 PM
Langham Creek (2-0) vs Cypress Ridge (0-2) at 7:00 PM
Angleton (2-0) vs Foster (0-2) at 7:00 PM
Create an account to get alerts for your favorite teams!
Get even closer to the action by creating a free account. Follow your favorite teams and get score updates, breaking news and alerts when new photo galleries are available. Sign up for free here