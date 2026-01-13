Austin Area High School Boys Basketball Schedule & Scores - January 13, 2026
There are 25 games scheduled across the Austin metro area on Tuesday, January 13. You can follow every game live on our Austin Metro High School Boys Basketball Scoreboard.
Austin High School Boys Basketball Schedule - January 13, 2026
There are a few marquee matchups in the Austin area Friday night that include some of Texas's top teams:
Pieper vs New Braunfels — 6:30 PM
La Vernia vs Luling — 6:30 PM
Manor vs McNeil — 7:00 PM
San Marcos vs Judson — 7:00 PM
Round Rock vs Stony Point — 7:00 PM
Round Rock Westwood vs Vandegrift — 7:00 PM
Rouse vs Lehman — 7:00 PM
Hutto vs Vista Ridge — 7:00 PM
Leander vs Lockhart — 7:00 PM
Hays vs Liberty Hill — 7:00 PM
Elgin vs East View — 7:00 PM
Hendrickson vs Pflugerville Connally — 7:00 PM
Liberal Arts and Science Academy (LASA) vs Cedar Creek — 7:00 PM
Canyon vs East Central — 7:00 PM
Del Valle vs Westlake — 7:30 PM
Marble Falls vs Lampasas — 7:30 PM
Travis vs Lago Vista — 7:30 PM
Taylor vs Gateway College Preparatory — 7:30 PM
Eastside Early College vs Austin Achieve — 7:30 PM
Bowie vs Austin — 7:30 PM
Lake Travis vs Akins — 7:30 PM
Burnet vs Salado — 7:45 PM
Northeast Early College vs LBJ Austin — 8:00 PM
Austin Navarro vs Crockett — 8:00 PM
Bastrop vs Anderson — 8:00 PM
