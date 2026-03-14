Dallas Kimball beat Rosharon Almeta Crawford in UIL Class 4A D1 Boys Texas High School Basketball Championship
Battle-tested Dallas Justin F. Kimball is bringing another state title home to the Oak Cliff area.
The No. 3-ranked Knights rolled to a 62-42 win over Rosharon Almeta Crawford in the Class 4A Division 1 finals on Friday afternoon at The Alamodome.
The title is the third in the past four years and two in a row for Nicke Smith’s squad. For the school, this is state title No. 9 and the third time Kimball has won back-to-back crowns.
Looking ahead, there’s never been 3 straight titles for Kimball.
Kimball finished the year 24-11, while the Chargers were 31-7. The Knights closed the year winning six in a row, in part due to losing twice to Dallas David W. Carter, a Class 4A Division 1 finalist. The Knights also lost to Beaumont West Brook, which is a Class 5A Division 1 finalist. On the other side, Kimball beat Class 5A Division 2 finalist Beaumont United, a Class 5A Division 1 quarterfinalist Frisco Memorial and Cardinal Ritter, a St. Louis team that had won four of the past six state titles.
The Chargers had won 22 in a row and had not lost since Dec. 15.
Who stood out?
Jaylin Hancock was named the MVP of the game.
The 6-foot-4 senior had 24 points for the Knights, while adding 6 rebounds. He hit 8 of 13 shots and hit all three of the team’s 3-pointers.
His first basket got the Knights on the board at the 6:25 mark, which made it 3-2 at the time. That kickstarted a 10-0 run for the Knights, giving them a lead for good.
The Knights only trailed for 1 minute, 29 seconds in the contest.
Hancock had 8 points in the first quarter, which ended with the Knights leading 20-9.
What happened?
With an 11-point lead after the first 8 minutes, the game was pretty much all Knights.
The Chargers scored 7 of the first 12 points in the second quarter to pull within 9 on two different occasions. However, both were short-lived.
Crawford scored only 1 basket in the final 4:18 of the first half.
Kimball closed the first half on a 7-2 run and took a 32-14 lead into the break.
With the game pretty much out of hand, a total of 25 players got playing time in the fourth quarter.
Other noteworthy performances
Two other Knights finished in double figures in scoring. Rylan Austin had 13 points and added 3 steals. He had six of those points in the first quarter.
David Coe scored 10 points and accounted for 3 assists.
Football star Alvin Mosley had 9 points to lead the offensive attack for the Chargers. Mosley entered the game leading Crawford in scoring with 13.4 points per game.
The junior is a 4-star football recruit and ranked No. 15 in the state in the Class of 2027. The wide receiver holds more than 30 offers.
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Cody Thorn is a veteran journalist who covers high school sports across the state of Texas and Missouri. He is based in the Dallas-Fort Worth area and has covered sports and news since 1999.