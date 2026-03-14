Dallas Kimball beat Rosharon Almeta Crawford in UIL Class 4A D1 Boys Texas High School Basketball Championship

Battle-tested Dallas Justin F. Kimball is bringing another state title home to the Oak Cliff area.

The No. 3-ranked Knights rolled to a 62-42 win over Rosharon Almeta Crawford in the Class 4A Division 1 finals on Friday afternoon at The Alamodome.

The title is the third in the past four years and two in a row for Nicke Smith’s squad. For the school, this is state title No. 9 and the third time Kimball has won back-to-back crowns.

Looking ahead, there’s never been 3 straight titles for Kimball.

Kimball finished the year 24-11, while the Chargers were 31-7. The Knights closed the year winning six in a row, in part due to losing twice to Dallas David W. Carter, a Class 4A Division 1 finalist. The Knights also lost to Beaumont West Brook, which is a Class 5A Division 1 finalist. On the other side, Kimball beat Class 5A Division 2 finalist Beaumont United, a Class 5A Division 1 quarterfinalist Frisco Memorial and Cardinal Ritter, a St. Louis team that had won four of the past six state titles.

The Chargers had won 22 in a row and had not lost since Dec. 15.

Who stood out?

Jaylin Hancock was named the MVP of the game.

The 6-foot-4 senior had 24 points for the Knights, while adding 6 rebounds. He hit 8 of 13 shots and hit all three of the team’s 3-pointers.

His first basket got the Knights on the board at the 6:25 mark, which made it 3-2 at the time. That kickstarted a 10-0 run for the Knights, giving them a lead for good.

The Knights only trailed for 1 minute, 29 seconds in the contest.

Hancock had 8 points in the first quarter, which ended with the Knights leading 20-9.

⭐️ 24 points leads the way. Jaylin Hancock (Dallas Kimball) adds 6 rebounds and 2 blocks to take home 4A-D1 @Nike MVP. 🏀 pic.twitter.com/PqCSzGdLc7 — Texas UIL (@uiltexas) March 14, 2026

What happened?

With an 11-point lead after the first 8 minutes, the game was pretty much all Knights.

The Chargers scored 7 of the first 12 points in the second quarter to pull within 9 on two different occasions. However, both were short-lived.

Crawford scored only 1 basket in the final 4:18 of the first half.

Kimball closed the first half on a 7-2 run and took a 32-14 lead into the break.

With the game pretty much out of hand, a total of 25 players got playing time in the fourth quarter.

Dallas Kimball's Jaylin Hancock celebrates a basket in the Class 4A Division 1 finals against Rosharon Almeta Crawford on Friday in San Antonio. | Danny Torres

Other noteworthy performances

Two other Knights finished in double figures in scoring. Rylan Austin had 13 points and added 3 steals. He had six of those points in the first quarter.

David Coe scored 10 points and accounted for 3 assists.

Football star Alvin Mosley had 9 points to lead the offensive attack for the Chargers. Mosley entered the game leading Crawford in scoring with 13.4 points per game.

The junior is a 4-star football recruit and ranked No. 15 in the state in the Class of 2027. The wide receiver holds more than 30 offers.