Austin Area High School Boys Basketball Schedule & Scores - January 16, 2026
There are 29 games scheduled across the Austin metro area on Friday, January 16. You can follow every game live on our Austin Metro High School Boys Basketball Scoreboard.
Austin High School Boys Basketball Schedule - January 16, 2026
There are a few marquee matchups in the Austin area Friday night that include some of Texas's top teams:
Bandera vs Fredericksburg — 6:15 PM
Smithson Valley vs Boerne-Champion — 6:30 PM
Tivy vs Boerne — 6:30 PM
Wimberley vs Canyon Lake — 6:30 PM
Steele vs San Marcos — 7:00 PM
McNeil vs Hutto — 7:00 PM
Lockhart vs Rouse — 7:00 PM
Vandegrift vs Round Rock — 7:00 PM
Vista Ridge vs Round Rock Westwood — 7:00 PM
Lehman vs Hays — 7:00 PM
Pflugerville vs Georgetown — 7:00 PM
East View vs Hendrickson — 7:00 PM
Pflugerville Connally vs Weiss — 7:00 PM
Liberty Hill vs Cedar Park — 7:00 PM
Cedar Ridge vs Manor — 7:00 PM
Judson vs Canyon — 7:00 PM
Westlake vs Dripping Springs — 7:30 PM
Lampasas vs Jarrell — 7:30 PM
Marble Falls vs Gateway College Preparatory — 7:30 PM
Austin vs Lake Travis — 7:30 PM
Taylor vs Burnet — 7:30 PM
Austin Achieve vs Travis — 7:30 PM
Akins vs Del Valle — 7:30 PM
La Grange vs Giddings — 7:45 PM
Crockett vs Liberal Arts and Science Academy (LASA) — 8:00 PM
Lago Vista vs Manor New Tech — 8:00 PM
LBJ Austin vs Eastside Early College — 8:00 PM
McCallum vs Bastrop — 8:00 PM
Smithville vs Caldwell — 8:00 PM
