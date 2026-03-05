Texas High School Boys Basketball 2026 Playoff Brackets, Schedule (UIL) - March 5, 2026
The 2026 Texas high school boys basketball playoffs continue on Friday, March 5th with regional final games for all divisions.
High School On SI has brackets for every division in the UIL high school boys basketball playoffs. The state semifinals begin March 9th.
Texas High School Boys Basketball 2026 Playoff Brackets, Schedule (UIL) - March 5-6, 2026
CLASS 1A DIVISION 1 BRACKET (select to view bracket)
Regional Finals
Boys Ranch vs. Valley - 03/05
Water Valley vs. Munday - 03/06
Perrin-Whitt vs. Huckabay - 03/06
Fayetteville vs. Brookeland - 03/06
CLASS 1A DIVISION 2 BRACKET (select to view bracket)
Regional Finals
Whitharral vs. Nazareth - 03/06
Jayton vs. Ira - 03/06
Milford vs. Coolidge - 03/06
Kennard vs. Centerville - 03/06
CLASS 2A DIVISION 1 BRACKET (select to view bracket)
Regional Finals
Wellington vs. Panhandle - 03/06
Bosqueville vs. Meyer - 03/05
Hawkins vs. San Augustine - 03/06
Port Aransas vs. Hearne - 03/06
CLASS 2A DIVISION 2 BRACKET (select to view bracket)
Regional Finals
Gruver vs. New Home - 03/06
Lipan vs. Graford - 03/06
Martin's Mill vs. Chireno- 03/06
Big Sandy vs. Mumford - 03/06
CLASS 3A DIVISION 1 BRACKET (select to view bracket)
Regional Finals
Brownfield vs. Shallowater - 03/06
Madison vs. Liberty-Eylau - 03/06
Fairfield vs. Orangefield - 03/06
London vs. Goliad - 03/05
CLASS 3A DIVISION 2 BRACKET (select to view bracket)
Regional Finals
Lamesa vs. Henrietta - 03/06
Leonard vs. Paradise - 03/06
Onalaska vs. Westwood - 03/06
Aransas Path vs. Poth - 03/06
CLASS 4A DIVISION 1 BRACKET (select to view bracket)
Regional Finals
Burkburnett vs. West Plains - 03/06
Kimball vs. Pinkston - 03/06
Almeta Crawford vs. Navasota - 03/06
Brazosport vs. Davenport - 03/06
CLASS 4A DIVISION 2 BRACKET (select to view bracket)
Regional Finals
Liberty vs. Brock - 03/06
Carter vs. Kennedale - 03/06
Wheatley vs. Yates - 03/06
La Marque vs. Wimberley - 03/06
CLASS 5A DIVISION 1 BRACKET (select to view bracket)
Regional Finals
Birdville vs. Denton - 03/06
Heritage vs. West Mesquite - 03/06
West Brook vs. Randle - 03/06
Glenn vs. Veterans Memorial - 03/06
CLASS 5A DIVISION 2 BRACKET (select to view bracket)
Regional Finals
Burges vs. Mansfield Summit - 03/06
Memorial vs. Lovejoy - 03/06
Beaumont United vs. Fort Bend Marshall - 03/06
Alamo Heights vs. Veterans Memorial - 03/06
CLASS 6A DIVISION 1 BRACKET (select to view bracket)
Regional Finals
North Crowley vs. Allen - 03/06
Duncanville vs. Cypress Ranch - 03/06
Atascocita vs. North Shore - 03/06
Steele vs. Brennan - 03/06
CLASS 6A DIVISION 2 BRACKET (select to view bracket)
Regional Finals
Little Elm vs. Grand Prairie - 03/06
Grand Oaks vs. Cypress Springs - 03/06
Cypress Falls vs. Jordan - 03/06
Judson vs. Westlake - 03/06
