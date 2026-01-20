Austin Area High School Boys Basketball Schedule & Scores - January 20, 2026
There are 33 games scheduled across the Austin metro area on Tuesday, January 20. You can follow every game live on our Austin Metro High School Boys Basketball Scoreboard.
Austin High School Boys Basketball Schedule - January 20, 2026
There are a few marquee matchups in the Austin area Tuesday night that include some of Texas's top teams:
Pieper vs Tivy — 6:30 PM
New Braunfels vs Wagner — 6:30 PM
Alamo Heights vs Smithson Valley — 6:30 PM
Fredericksburg vs Davenport — 6:30 PM
Bandera vs Wimberley — 6:30 PM
McNeil vs Round Rock Westwood — 7:00 PM
Vandegrift vs Stony Point — 7:00 PM
Lehman vs Lockhart — 7:00 PM
Vista Ridge vs Round Rock — 7:00 PM
Liberty Hill vs Leander — 7:00 PM
Glenn vs Rouse — 7:00 PM
Elgin vs Hendrickson — 7:00 PM
Caldwell vs La Grange — 7:00 PM
East View vs Weiss — 7:00 PM
Pflugerville Connally vs Georgetown — 7:00 PM
Hays vs Cedar Park — 7:00 PM
Cedar Ridge vs Hutto — 7:00 PM
Canyon vs Steele — 7:00 PM
Giddings vs Bellville — 7:15 PM
Marble Falls vs Taylor — 7:30 PM
Salado vs Lampasas — 7:30 PM
Jarrell vs Gateway College Preparatory — 7:30 PM
Bowie vs Lake Travis — 7:30 PM
Austin vs Del Valle — 7:30 PM
Canyon Lake vs Long Creek — 7:30 PM
Akins vs Dripping Springs — 7:30 PM
LBJ Austin vs Travis — 8:00 PM
Northeast Early College vs Eastside Early College — 8:00 PM
Navasota vs Smithville — 8:00 PM
Lago Vista vs Legacy Ranch — 8:00 PM
Cedar Creek vs Crockett — 8:00 PM
McCallum vs Austin Navarro — 8:00 PM
Anderson vs Liberal Arts and Science Academy (LASA) — 8:00 PM
