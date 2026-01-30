Austin Area High School Boys Basketball Schedule & Scores - January 30, 2026
There are 33 games scheduled across the Austin metro area on Friday, January 30. You can follow every game live on our Austin Metro High School Boys Basketball Scoreboard.
Austin High School Boys Basketball Schedule - January 30, 2026
There are a few marquee matchups in the Austin area on Friday night that include some of Texas's top teams:
Lago Vista vs Kaufer — 6:00 PM
Smithson Valley vs New Braunfels — 6:30 PM
Gateway College Preparatory vs Taylor — 6:30 PM
Long Creek vs Fredericksburg — 6:30 PM
Wimberley vs Davenport — 6:30 PM
Bandera vs Canyon Lake — 6:30 PM
Round Rock vs Manor — 7:00 PM
Round Rock Westwood vs Hutto — 7:00 PM
Vandegrift vs McNeil — 7:00 PM
Lehman vs Leander — 7:00 PM
Lockhart vs Hays — 7:00 PM
Glenn vs Liberty Hill — 7:00 PM
Georgetown vs Hendrickson — 7:00 PM
Pflugerville vs Elgin — 7:00 PM
La Grange vs Bellville — 7:00 PM
Clemens vs San Marcos — 7:00 PM
Pflugerville Connally vs East View — 7:00 PM
Rouse vs Cedar Park — 7:00 PM
Stony Point vs Cedar Ridge — 7:00 PM
Johnson vs Canyon — 7:00 PM
Dripping Springs vs Lake Travis — 7:30 PM
Lampasas vs Marble Falls — 7:30 PM
Westlake vs Bowie — 7:30 PM
Salado vs Burnet — 7:30 PM
Austin Achieve vs LBJ Austin — 7:30 PM
Akins vs Austin — 7:30 PM
Legacy Ranch vs Travis — 8:00 PM
Lago Vista vs Northeast Early College — 8:00 PM
Giddings vs Smithville — 8:00 PM
Manor New Tech vs Eastside Early College — 8:00 PM
Liberal Arts and Science Academy (LASA) vs Bastrop — 8:00 PM
Cedar Creek vs Austin Navarro — 8:00 PM
Anderson vs McCallum — 8:00 PM
