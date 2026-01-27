Houston Area High School Boys Basketball Schedule & Scores - January 27, 2026
There are 55 games scheduled across the Houston metro area on Tuesday, January 27. You can follow every game live on our Houston Metro High School Boys Basketball Scoreboard.
Houston High School Boys Basketball Schedule - Tuesday, January 27, 2026
The marquee matchups of the evening feature some of Texas’s top-ranked teams, with Navasota vs. Giddings and Sterling taking on Beaumont United in what should be an exciting night of basketball.
Stafford vs Harmony School of Innovation - 5:30 PM
Chavez vs Lamar - 5:30 PM
Milby vs Austin - 6:00 PM
Randle vs Terry - 6:30 PM
Klein Forest vs Magnolia - 7:00 PM
Manvel vs Pearland - 7:00 PM
Klein Cain vs Klein Forest - 7:00 PM
Klein vs Magnolia West - 7:00 PM
Foster vs George Ranch - 7:00 PM
Spring vs Eisenhower - 7:00 PM
Tomball vs Klein Oak - 7:00 PM
Klein Collins vs Tomball Memorial - 7:00 PM
Nederland vs Lee - 7:00 PM
Tomas vs Lamar Consolidated - 7:00 PM
Nimitz vs Westfield - 7:00 PM
Santa Fe vs Iowa Colony - 7:00 PM
Dobie vs Pasadena Memorial - 7:00 PM
Texas City vs Friendswood - 7:00 PM
Fort Bend Kempner vs Fort Bend Marshall - 7:00 PM
Dekaney vs Benjamin Davis - 7:00 PM
Dawson vs Shadow Creek - 7:00 PM
Sterling vs Beaumont United - 7:00 PM
Spring Woods vs Westbury - 7:00 PM
West Fork vs Splendora - 7:00 PM
Langham Creek vs Cypress Springs - 7:00 PM
Cypress Ranch vs Waller - 7:00 PM
Harmony School of Innovation vs Royal - 7:00 PM
Cypress Lakes vs Cypress Woods - 7:00 PM
Liberty vs Livingston - 7:00 PM
La Marque vs Wharton - 7:00 PM
Dayton vs Porter - 7:00 PM
Crosby vs Kingwood Park - 7:00 PM
Crockett vs Coldspring-Oakhurst - 7:00 PM
Dickinson vs Clear Lake - 7:00 PM
Clear Creek vs Clear Falls - 7:00 PM
Sealy vs Fort Bend Willowridge - 7:00 PM
Deer Park vs Clear Brook - 7:00 PM
College Station vs Huntsville - 7:00 PM
El Campo vs Needville - 7:00 PM
Clear Springs vs Brazoswood - 7:00 PM
Brenham vs Montgomery - 7:00 PM
Port Arthur Memorial vs Barbers Hill - 7:00 PM
Ball vs La Porte - 7:00 PM
Brazosport vs Columbia - 7:00 PM
Sweeny vs Bay City - 7:00 PM
Alvin vs South Houston - 7:00 PM
Alief Taylor vs Fulshear - 7:00 PM
Alief Hastings vs Alief Elsik - 7:00 PM
MacArthur vs Aldine - 7:00 PM
Waltrip vs Galena Park - 7:15 PM
Tarkington vs Shepherd - 7:30 PM
Calhoun vs Sinton - 7:30 PM
Navasota vs Giddings - 7:45 PM
Mickey Leland vs Northside - 8:00 PM
