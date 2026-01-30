San Antonio Area High School Boys Basketball Schedule & Scores - January 30, 2026
There are 27 games scheduled across the San Antonio metro area on Friday, January 30. You can follow every game live on our San Antonio Metro High School Boys Basketball Scoreboard.
San Antonio High School Boys Basketball Schedule - January 30, 2026
Some of the marquee matchups of the evening featuring some of Texas's top teams are as follows:
Veterans Memorial vs Wagner — 6:30 PM
Sam Houston vs Burbank — 6:30 PM
Young Men’s Leadership Academy vs Cole — 6:30 PM
Southwest Legacy vs Harlandale — 6:30 PM
Jay vs Southside — 6:30 PM
South San Antonio vs Southwest — 6:30 PM
Smithson Valley vs New Braunfels — 6:30 PM
Jefferson vs Seguin — 6:30 PM
Edison vs Lanier — 6:30 PM
Long Creek vs Fredericksburg — 6:30 PM
Boerne-Champion vs Pieper — 6:30 PM
Alamo Heights vs Boerne — 6:30 PM
Bandera vs Canyon Lake — 6:30 PM
United vs Medina Valley — 7:00 PM
East Central vs Steele — 7:00 PM
United South vs Del Rio — 7:00 PM
Clemens vs San Marcos — 7:00 PM
Pleasanton vs Floresville — 7:00 PM
Johnson vs Canyon — 7:00 PM
Poteet vs Crystal City — 7:30 PM
San Antonio Memorial vs La Vernia — 7:30 PM
John F. Kennedy vs Navarro — 7:30 PM
Devine vs Pearsall — 7:30 PM
Cuero vs Gonzales — 7:30 PM
Alexander vs Eagle Pass — 7:30 PM
Fox Tech vs Highlands — 8:00 PM
Carrizo Springs vs Uvalde — 8:00 PM
