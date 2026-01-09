Austin Area High School Boys Basketball Schedule & Scores - January 9, 2026
There are 33 games scheduled across the Austin metro area on Friday, January 9. You can follow every game live on our Austin Metro High School Boys Basketball Scoreboard.
Austin High School Boys Basketball Schedule - January 9, 2026
There are a few marquee matchups in the Austin area Friday night that include some of Texas's top teams:
Vanguard Christian (0–0) vs Fredericksburg (12–5) — 6:00 PM
Smithson Valley (3–9) vs Veterans Memorial (12–3) — 6:30 PM
Boerne-Champion (8–3) vs Tivy (6–8) — 6:30 PM
Boerne (7–7) vs New Braunfels (16–4) — 6:30 PM
Bandera (6–5) vs Blanco (1–2) — 6:30 PM
Stony Point (2–9) vs Round Rock Westwood (9–2) — 7:00 PM
Vandegrift (14–2) vs Hutto (4–12) — 7:00 PM
Lehman (3–8) vs Liberty Hill (10–6) — 7:00 PM
Vista Ridge (8–5) vs Manor (5–8) — 7:00 PM
Rouse (6–6) vs Leander (4–6) — 7:00 PM
East Central (10–2) vs San Marcos (8–9) — 7:00 PM
Pflugerville (2–10) vs Hendrickson (13–4) — 7:00 PM
Glenn (7–7) vs Hays (6–8) — 7:00 PM
Georgetown (3–10) vs Weiss (4–11) — 7:00 PM
La Grange (9–7) vs Van Vleck (3–10) — 7:00 PM
Pflugerville Connally (0–8) vs Elgin (3–6) — 7:00 PM
Lockhart (8–7) vs Cedar Park (7–3) — 7:00 PM
McNeil (10–7) vs Cedar Ridge (6–9) — 7:00 PM
Clemens (11–3) vs Canyon (8–2) — 7:00 PM
Salado (12–4) vs Jarrell (5–7) — 7:15 PM
Westlake (9–4) vs Lake Travis (8–6) — 7:30 PM
Dripping Springs (9–7) vs Del Valle (2–8) — 7:30 PM
Smithville (0–12) vs Navarro (6–6) — 7:30 PM
Lampasas (11–4) vs Taylor (10–5) — 7:30 PM
Giddings (3–3) vs Wimberley (14–1) — 7:30 PM
Canyon Lake (9–7) vs Comfort (0–2) — 7:30 PM
Burnet (8–4) vs Gateway College Preparatory (8–6) — 7:30 PM
Anderson (4–9) vs Austin (4–4) — 7:30 PM
Akins (4–2) vs Bowie (15–2) — 7:30 PM
Manor New Tech (13–2) vs Travis (6–6) — 8:00 PM
Lago Vista (7–6) vs Eastside Early College (1–13) — 8:00 PM
Cedar Creek (1–8) vs McCallum (5–8) — 8:00 PM
Crockett (3–6) vs Bastrop (7–8) — 8:00 PM
