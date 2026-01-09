High School

Austin Area High School Boys Basketball Schedule & Scores - January 9, 2026

Get Austin area schedules and scores as the 2026 Texas high school boys basketball season continues on Friday, January 9

Spencer Swaim

Westlake’s Marcus Jackette (13) finds his path to the basket blocked by Dobbs Ferry’s Anthony Ficarrotta (22) during boys basketball action in the Slam Dunk Showcase at the Westchester County Center Jan. 2, 2026.
Westlake's Marcus Jackette (13) finds his path to the basket blocked by Dobbs Ferry's Anthony Ficarrotta (22) during boys basketball action in the Slam Dunk Showcase at the Westchester County Center Jan. 2, 2026.

There are 33 games scheduled across the Austin metro area on Friday, January 9. You can follow every game live on our Austin Metro High School Boys Basketball Scoreboard.

Austin High School Boys Basketball Schedule - January 9, 2026

There are a few marquee matchups in the Austin area Friday night that include some of Texas's top teams:

Vanguard Christian (0–0) vs Fredericksburg (12–5) — 6:00 PM

Smithson Valley (3–9) vs Veterans Memorial (12–3) — 6:30 PM

Boerne-Champion (8–3) vs Tivy (6–8) — 6:30 PM

Boerne (7–7) vs New Braunfels (16–4) — 6:30 PM

Bandera (6–5) vs Blanco (1–2) — 6:30 PM

Stony Point (2–9) vs Round Rock Westwood (9–2) — 7:00 PM

Vandegrift (14–2) vs Hutto (4–12) — 7:00 PM

Lehman (3–8) vs Liberty Hill (10–6) — 7:00 PM

Vista Ridge (8–5) vs Manor (5–8) — 7:00 PM

Rouse (6–6) vs Leander (4–6) — 7:00 PM

East Central (10–2) vs San Marcos (8–9) — 7:00 PM

Pflugerville (2–10) vs Hendrickson (13–4) — 7:00 PM

Glenn (7–7) vs Hays (6–8) — 7:00 PM

Georgetown (3–10) vs Weiss (4–11) — 7:00 PM

La Grange (9–7) vs Van Vleck (3–10) — 7:00 PM

Pflugerville Connally (0–8) vs Elgin (3–6) — 7:00 PM

Lockhart (8–7) vs Cedar Park (7–3) — 7:00 PM

McNeil (10–7) vs Cedar Ridge (6–9) — 7:00 PM

Clemens (11–3) vs Canyon (8–2) — 7:00 PM

Salado (12–4) vs Jarrell (5–7) — 7:15 PM

Westlake (9–4) vs Lake Travis (8–6) — 7:30 PM

Dripping Springs (9–7) vs Del Valle (2–8) — 7:30 PM

Smithville (0–12) vs Navarro (6–6) — 7:30 PM

Lampasas (11–4) vs Taylor (10–5) — 7:30 PM

Giddings (3–3) vs Wimberley (14–1) — 7:30 PM

Canyon Lake (9–7) vs Comfort (0–2) — 7:30 PM

Burnet (8–4) vs Gateway College Preparatory (8–6) — 7:30 PM

Anderson (4–9) vs Austin (4–4) — 7:30 PM

Akins (4–2) vs Bowie (15–2) — 7:30 PM

Manor New Tech (13–2) vs Travis (6–6) — 8:00 PM

Lago Vista (7–6) vs Eastside Early College (1–13) — 8:00 PM

Cedar Creek (1–8) vs McCallum (5–8) — 8:00 PM

Crockett (3–6) vs Bastrop (7–8) — 8:00 PM

Published
