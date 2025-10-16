Austin Area High School Football Schedule & Scores - October 16-17, 2025
Get Austin area schedules and scores as the 2025 Texas high school football season continues on Thursday, October 16
There are 43 games scheduled across the Austin metro area between Thursday, October 9, and Friday, October 10, including many games featuring statewide top teams. You can follow every game live on our Austin Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups include many of Texas' top-ranked teams on each of the two days this weekend. We get a chance to see many top teams battle, including Dripping Springs vs Lake Travis, as both teams look to continue their strong starts.
Austin High School Football Schedule - Thursday, October 16, 2025
There are four games scheduled across the Austin metro area on Thursday, October 16, highlighted teams, Cedar Creek vs Anderson. You can follow every game on our Austin Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Lockhart 1-5 vs Weiss 6-1, 7:00 PM
Chaparral 2-4 vs Rouse 2-4, 7:00 PM
Cedar Creek 0-6 vs Anderson 6-0, 7:00 PM
Elgin 0-6 vs Crockett 1-5, 7:30 PM
Austin High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 17, 2025
There are 39 games scheduled across the Austin metro area on Friday, October 17, highlighted byManor vs Vandegrift. You can follow every game on our Austin Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Somerville 3-3 vs Granger 3-0, 7:00 PM
Woodsboro 2-5 vs Burton 2-0, 7:00 PM
Holland 1-4 vs Johnson City LBJ 3-3, 7:00 PM
Harper 4-2 vs Mason 3-3, 7:00 PM
Thorndale 3-2 vs San Saba 4-2, 7:00 PM
Eastland 0-6 vs Brady 4-2, 7:00 PM
Blanco 5-2 vs Thrall 2-5, 7:00 PM
Travis 2-4 vs Manor New Tech 2-4, 7:00 PM
Fredericksburg 2-5 vs Pleasanton 3-3, 7:00 PM
Eastside Memorial 3-2 vs Northeast 1-4, 7:00 PM
Uvalde 2-4 vs Canyon Lake 5-2, 7:00 PM
LBJ Austin 3-0 vs Austin Achieve 1-3, 7:00 PM
Bellville 4-2 vs La Grange 3-3, 7:00 PM
Smithson Valley 5-1 vs Seguin 3-3, 7:00 PM
Pieper 3-3 vs New Braunfels 6-0, 7:00 PM
Pflugerville 5-1 vs Liberty Hill 4-2, 7:00 PM
Lake Belton 3-3 vs Leander 3-3, 7:00 PM
Georgetown 5-1 vs East View 5-1, 7:00 PM
Hays 4-1 vs College Station 3-3, 7:00 PM
Cedar Park 3-3 vs Glenn 0-6, 7:00 PM
Hendrickson 2-4 vs A&M Consolidated 3-2, 7:00 PM
Round Rock Westwood 2-3 vs Round Rock 3-4, 7:00 PM
San Marcos 4-3 vs Judson 2-3, 7:00 PM
Stony Point 3-4 vs Hutto 4-1, 7:00 PM
Manor 0-6 vs Vandegrift 4-2, 7:00 PM
Cedar Ridge 2-4 vs Vista Ridge 6-1, 7:00 PM
St. Michael's 0-0 vs Central Catholic 2-4, 7:00 PM
Schulenburg 2-3 vs Ganado 6-1, 7:30 PM
Weimar 4-2 vs Bloomington 4-3, 7:30 PM
Stephenville 6-0 vs Marble Falls 3-4, 7:30 PM
Smithville 0-6 vs Lago Vista 3-4, 7:30 PM
Jarrell 7-0 vs Wimberley 3-3, 7:30 PM
Burnet 3-4 vs Lampasas 6-1, 7:30 PM
Sealy 5-1 vs Giddings 2-4, 7:30 PM
McCallum 3-3 vs Pflugerville Connally 3-2, 7:30 PM
Austin Navarro 0-6 vs Bastrop 5-0, 7:30 PM
Lake Travis 6-0 vs Dripping Springs 7-0, 7:30 PM
Akins 5-2 vs Austin 2-4, 7:30 PM
Westlake 4-1 vs Bowie 4-3, 7:30 PM
Create an account to get alerts for your favorite teams!
Get even closer to the action by creating a free account. Follow your favorite teams and get score updates, breaking news and alerts when new photo galleries are available.