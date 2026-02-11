Texas Tech Bolsters Scouting with a Texas High School Football Coach Joining the Staff
Freddie Johnson was recently hired as the head coach for Legacy School of Sports Sciences in Spring, Texas, but that is no longer the case, as Texas Tech is hiring the high school football coach to the staff as the associate director of high school scouting, according to the University.
In a statement, the Red Raiders head coach said of Johnson, "We're excited to add both Chase and Freddie (Johnson) to our personnel staff," McGuire said. "This program's roots are established in the great high schools and coaches of this state. Their experience as Texas high school coaches will only add to our personnel department as we continue to identify the top players to join our program."
Freddie Johnson Has Had Great Success in Texas High School Football
Johnson has been on the staff at Legacy for the last five years, helping the school win multiple state titles and signing over 50 college recruits. His success as the cornerbacks coach, defensive coordinator, and recruiting coordinator caught the attention of Joey McGuire, prompting the hire.
Johnson has previous college experience, having worked at Oklahoma Panhandle State from 2015 to 2018 and at Langston University from 2019 to 2020. Johnson will now work in a support role, which he has done before as the recruiting coordinator at Legacy.
Texas Tech Recruits Texas Hard
This is a very important role for Johnson, as the Red Raiders love to recruit the state of Texas hard. In the 2026 class, Texas Tech signed 22 players, and 16 of them came from the Lone Star State. 12 of the 18 players that head coach Joey McGuire signed in 2025 were from Texas as well.
All four of Texas Tech's 2027 commits are from Texas, another example of how hard the school loves to prioritize in-state talent. Johnson's football acumen and knowledge of the Texas high school football landscape should pay dividends for the Red Raiders.
Texas High School Head Coaches Making the Jump to the NCAA
Joey McGuire has had an immense amount of success at Texas Tech, but before that, he was a legendary head coach at Cedar Hill High School. Division II powerhouse Grand Valley State just hired a Texas high school head coach to be its offensive coordinator.
Texas has long been the No. 1 state for high school football, so seeing these coaches move into bigger opportunities is great for the game. It allows younger, up-and-coming coaches to step into head coaching roles while veteran coaches transition to the college ranks.