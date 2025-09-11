Austin Area High School Football Schedule & Scores - September 11-13, 2025
Get Austin area schedules and scores as the 2025 Texas high school football season continues on Thursday, September 11
There are 53 games scheduled across the Austin metro area between Thursday, September 11, and Friday, September 12, including many games featuring statewide top teams. You can follow every game live on our Austin Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups include many of Texas' top-ranked teams on each of the two days this weekend. We get a chance to see many top teams battle, including Westlake traveling to Atascocita, as both teams look to continue their strong starts.
Austin High School Football Schedule - Thursday, September 11, 2025
There are five games scheduled across the Austin metro area on Thursday, September 11, highlighted by Midway vs Rouse. You can follow every game on our Austin Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Weimar (2-0) vs Rice Consolidated (0-2) at 7:00 PM
Burbank (0-2) vs Luling (0-2) at 7:00 PM
Midway (2-0) vs Rouse (2-0) at 7:00 PM
Long Creek (0-2) vs Crockett (0-2) at 7:30 PM
Travis (0-2) vs Austin Navarro (0-1) at 7:30 PM
Austin High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 12, 2025
There are 48 games scheduled across the Austin metro area on Friday, September 12, highlighted byStony Point vs Vandegrift. You can follow every game on our Austin Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Liberty Hill (0-2) vs Eastlake (0-0) at 5:00 PM
Burton (0-0) vs Freer (1-1) at 7:00 PM
Granger (1-0) vs Holland (0-1) at 7:00 PM
Harper (1-1) vs Center Point (1-1) at 7:00 PM
Miles (1-1) vs Johnson City LBJ (1-1) at 7:00 PM
Mason (0-2) vs Coleman (1-1) at 7:00 PM
Bartlett (1-1) vs Thorndale (1-0) at 7:00 PM
Ozona (2-0) vs Brady (2-0) at 7:00 PM
Rockdale (2-0) vs Lexington (2-0) at 7:00 PM
Rio Vista (2-0) vs Florence (0-2) at 7:00 PM
Eastside Memorial (1-0) vs Thrall (0-2) at 7:00 PM
Navarro (1-1) vs Canyon Lake (1-1) at 7:00 PM
Florence (0-2) vs Austin Achieve (1-0) at 7:00 PM
Blanco (1-1) vs Lanier (2-0) at 7:00 PM
Fort Bend Christian Academy (0-0) vs Pflugerville (1-1) at 7:00 PM
Cedar Park (0-2) vs Huntsville (1-1) at 7:00 PM
Fredericksburg (0-2) vs Tivy (1-1) at 7:00 PM
East View (1-1) vs Belton (2-0) at 7:00 PM
College Station (0-1) vs Anderson (2-0) at 7:00 PM
Leander (0-2) vs Del Valle (1-1) at 7:00 PM
Madison (0-2) vs Smithson Valley (1-1) at 7:00 PM
New Braunfels (2-0) vs Del Rio (0-2) at 7:00 PM
Legacy (0-2) vs Lake Travis (2-0) at 7:00 PM
Round Rock Westwood (1-1) vs McNeil (1-1) at 7:00 PM
San Marcos (1-1) vs Wagner (1-1) at 7:00 PM
Hutto (1-1) vs Cedar Ridge (0-1) at 7:00 PM
Georgetown (1-1) vs Copperas Cove (2-0) at 7:00 PM
Stony Point (2-0) vs Vandegrift (1-1) at 7:00 PM
Round Rock (0-2) vs Vista Ridge (3-0) at 7:00 PM
Bowie (1-1) vs Glenn (0-2) at 7:00 PM
Westlake (1-1) vs Atascocita (2-0) at 7:00 PM
Flatonia (2-0) vs Nixon-Smiley (2-0) at 7:30 PM
Llano (2-0) vs Marble Falls (1-1) at 7:30 PM
Lago Vista (1-1) vs Taylor (0-2) at 7:30 PM
Smithville (0-2) vs La Grange (1-1) at 7:30 PM
LBJ Austin (1-0) vs Wimberley (2-0) at 7:30 PM
Little River Academy (0-2) vs Burnet (0-2) at 7:30 PM
Giddings (1-1) vs Salado (1-1) at 7:30 PM
Caldwell (1-1) vs Jarrell (2-0) at 7:30 PM
Pinkston (0-1) vs McCallum (1-1) at 7:30 PM
Lockhart (0-2) vs Lehman (0-2) at 7:30 PM
Hays (2-0) vs Hendrickson (1-1) at 7:30 PM
Montgomery (1-1) vs Elgin (0-2) at 7:30 PM
Chaparral (2-0) vs Lampasas (2-0) at 7:30 PM
Pflugerville Connally (1-1) vs Rudder (0-2) at 7:30 PM
Prestonwood Christian (0-0) vs Bastrop (2-0) at 7:30 PM
Harker Heights (2-0) vs Dripping Springs (2-0) at 7:30 PM
Manor New Tech (1-1) vs Akins (2-0) at 7:30 PM
