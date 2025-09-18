Austin Area High School Football Schedule & Scores - September 18-20, 2025
Get Austin area schedules and scores as the 2025 Texas high school football season continues on Thursday, September 18
There are 53 games scheduled across the Austin metro area between Thursday, September 11, and Friday, September 12, including many games featuring statewide top teams. You can follow every game live on our Austin Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups include many of Texas' top-ranked teams on each of the two days this weekend. We get a chance to see many top teams battle, including San Marcos hosting Lake Travis, as both teams look to continue their strong starts.
Austin High School Football Schedule - Thursday, September 18, 2025
There are seven games scheduled across the Austin metro area on Thursday, September 18, highlighted by St. John Paul II vs Eastside Memorial. You can follow every game on our Austin Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
St. John Paul II (0-0) vs Eastside Memorial (1-1) at 7:00 PM.
Vista Ridge (4-0) vs Stony Point (2-1) at 7:00 PM.
Northeast (0-2) vs Akins (3-0) at 7:30 PM.
Liberty Hill (1-2) vs Pflugerville Connally (2-1) at 7:30 PM.
Dripping Springs (3-0) vs Johnson (1-1) at 7:30 PM.
Bowie (2-1) vs Judson (1-2) at 7:30 PM.
Northeast Early College (0-0) vs Akins (3-0) at 7:30 PM.
Austin High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 19, 2025
There are 42 games scheduled across the Austin metro area on Friday, September 19, highlighted by Smithson Valley vs Boerne-Champion. You can follow every game on our Austin Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Rivera (1-2) vs Burton (0-0) at 7:00 PM.
Junction (3-0) vs Mason (1-2) at 7:00 PM.
Gordon (2-0) vs Thorndale (2-0) at 7:00 PM.
Holy Cross (1-0) vs Weimar (3-0) at 7:00 PM.
Johnson City LBJ (2-1) vs Comfort (3-0) at 7:00 PM.
Ballinger (2-1) vs Brady (2-1) at 7:00 PM.
Blanco (2-1) vs Ingram Moore (0-3) at 7:00 PM.
Holland (0-2) vs Florence (0-3) at 7:00 PM.
Luling (0-2) vs Travis (1-2) at 7:00 PM.
Brentwood Christian (0-0) vs Manor New Tech (1-2) at 7:00 PM.
Llano (3-0) vs Jarrell (3-0) at 7:00 PM.
New Braunfels (3-0) vs MacArthur (0-3) at 7:00 PM.
Hendrickson (1-1) vs Lockhart (0-3) at 7:00 PM.
Smithson Valley (2-1) vs Boerne-Champion (2-1) at 7:00 PM.
Marble Falls (1-2) vs Brackenridge (1-2) at 7:00 PM.
Tivy (2-1) vs Sam Houston (1-3) at 7:00 PM.
Canyon Lake (2-1) vs Veterans Memorial (2-1) at 7:00 PM.
Cedar Ridge (0-2) vs Round Rock Westwood (1-2) at 7:00 PM.
Lake Travis (3-0) vs San Marcos (2-1) at 7:00 PM.
Manor (0-2) vs Hutto (2-1) at 7:00 PM.
Del Valle (1-2) vs Copperas Cove (2-1) at 7:00 PM.
Steele (3-0) vs Westlake (2-1) at 7:00 PM.
Harper (2-1) vs Ozona (3-0) at 7:30 PM.
Three Rivers (1-2) vs Flatonia (2-1) at 7:30 PM.
Schulenburg (1-1) vs Brazos (2-0) at 7:30 PM.
Troy (1-2) vs Thrall (1-2) at 7:30 PM.
Groesbeck (2-1) vs Lexington (3-0) at 7:30 PM.
Caldwell (1-2) vs Smithville (0-3) at 7:30 PM.
Marion (2-0) vs Lago Vista (2-1) at 7:30 PM.
Taylor (0-3) vs La Grange (2-1) at 7:30 PM.
Lampasas (3-0) vs Wimberley (2-1) at 7:30 PM.
Fredericksburg (0-3) vs Burnet (1-2) at 7:30 PM.
Giddings (1-2) vs Rockdale (2-1) at 7:30 PM.
Weiss (2-1) vs Lehman (1-2) at 7:30 PM.
Tivy (2-1) vs Houston (0-3) at 7:30 PM.
McCallum (2-1) vs Elgin (0-3) at 7:30 PM.
Cedar Creek (0-2) vs Hays (2-0) at 7:30 PM.
Crockett (0-3) vs Bastrop (3-0) at 7:30 PM.
Pflugerville (2-1) vs Austin Navarro (0-2) at 7:30 PM.
Eagle Pass (2-0) vs Canyon (1-1) at 7:30 PM.
McNeil (2-1) vs Round Rock (0-3) at 7:30 PM.
Temple (3-0) vs Austin (1-2) at 7:30 PM.
Austin High School Football Schedule - Saturday, September 20, 2025
There is one game scheduled across the Austin metro area on Saturday, September 20. You can follow every game on our Austin Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
New Braunfels (3-0) vs D'Hanis (1-1) at 7:00 PM.
Create an account to get alerts for your favorite teams!
Get even closer to the action by creating a free account. Follow your favorite teams and get score updates, breaking news and alerts when new photo galleries are available.