High School on SI Texas High School Football Week 3 Top 25 Fared

Week 3 of Texas High School football is almost with a few games on Saturday. However, all of the teams in our most recent Top 25 rankings played either Thursday or Friday.
He’s a quick recap.
1. Fort Worth North Crowley beat No. 23 Denton Guyer, 28-27
2. Duncanville (idle)
3. Southlake Carroll beat Trophy Club Byron Nelson, 52-3
4. Allen beat Prosper Rock Hill, 70-14
5. Richmond Dr. Thomas E. Randle beat Fort Bend Travis, 56-29
6. Austin Lake Travis beat Midland Legacy, 59-13
7. Humble Atascocita lost to No. 13 Austin Westlake, 35-28
8. Euless Trinity beat Keller Central, 45-7
9. Celina beat Gunter, 43-19
10. Aledo beat Fort Worth Brewer, 54-7
11. Dallas South Oak Cliff beat Longview, 20-17
12. Prosper (idle)
13. Austin Westlake beat No. 7 Humble Atascocita, 35-28
14. Humble Summer Creek beat Spring, 78-0
15. Galena Park North Shore beat Spring Westfield, 48-0
16. Dripping Springs beat Killeen Harker Heights, 31-26
17. Austin Vandegrift beat Round Rock Stony Point, 24-0
18. Carthage (idle)
19. Spring Branch Smithson Valley beat San Antonio Madison, 42-10
20. Denton Billy Ryan beat Keller Fossil Ridge, 43-14
21. Iowa Colony beat Alief Elsik, 59-14
22. Brenham beat Bryan, 49-22
23. Dickinson beat Cy-Fair, 35-21
24. Denton Guyer lost to No. 1 North Crowley, 28-27
25. Fort Bend Ridge Point beat Cypress Bridgeland, 31-3