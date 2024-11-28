Austin Vandegrift vs. Cibolo Steele: Live score, updates of Texas high school football regionals (11/29/2024)
If Austin Vandegrift High School wants to keep its postseason alive, it will have one primary objective Friday.
Slow down the Cibolo Steele passing attack, led by quarterback Chad Warner.
The Knights have been rolling up defenses the past eight games, eclipsing the 50-point mark in each outing - all victories.
The two programs meet at 3 p.m. Central time in the Class 6A Division II regional finals in the Alamodome in San Antonio. A live feed is available on NFHS Network (subscription only).
About Austin Vandegrift
Key players— WR Brock Chilton, WR George Farley, RB Brendan Fournier, DL Daeshon Morgan, LB Adam Scott, QB Miles Teodecki, DL Ian Witt
About Cibolo Steele
Key players— WR Royal Capell, WR Jalen Cooper, RB Jonathan Hatton, DL Julian Hugo, LB Pearce Kempe, LB Demarcus Smith, QB Chad Warner
