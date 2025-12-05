North Shore vs. Dickinson: Live score updates of Texas high school football Class 6A Division 1 quarterfinal
The Dickinson Gators (13-0) play the North Shore Mustangs (11-2) in the UIL Class 6A Division 1 quarterfinals on Friday.
The game is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.
The winner will play Johnson or Lake Travis in the semifinals.
Players to Watch
North Shore
- Chace Calicut, Sr., DB - 4-star committed to Georgia
- Kaleb Maryland, Sr., QB - 3-star committed to Utah State
- Zaqwaun Nunn, Sr., DL - 3-star committed to Louisiana Tech
- Xavier Waters, Sr., DL - 3-star committed to Louisiana Monroe
Dickinson
- Royce Bimage, So., DB - 3-star uncommitted
- Tavin Gomez, Jr., RB
- Lorenzo Aguirre, Sr., QB
Updates will be here when the game begins. Refresh for the latest update.
