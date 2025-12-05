High School

North Shore vs. Dickinson: Live score updates of Texas high school football Class 6A Division 1 quarterfinal

Get game updates of the UIL playoff game between the Mustangs and the Gators

Jack Butler

North Shore quarterback Kaleb Maryland drops back against Summer Creek on November 7, 2025.
North Shore quarterback Kaleb Maryland drops back against Summer Creek on November 7, 2025. / Franklin Jenkins

The Dickinson Gators (13-0) play the North Shore Mustangs (11-2) in the UIL Class 6A Division 1 quarterfinals on Friday.

The game is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.

The winner will play Johnson or Lake Travis in the semifinals.

Players to Watch

North Shore

  • Chace Calicut, Sr., DB - 4-star committed to Georgia
  • Kaleb Maryland, Sr., QB - 3-star committed to Utah State
  • Zaqwaun Nunn, Sr., DL - 3-star committed to Louisiana Tech
  • Xavier Waters, Sr., DL - 3-star committed to Louisiana Monroe

Dickinson

  • Royce Bimage, So., DB - 3-star uncommitted
  • Tavin Gomez, Jr., RB
  • Lorenzo Aguirre, Sr., QB

Updates will be here when the game begins. Refresh for the latest update.

