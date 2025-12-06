High School

Texas high school football final scores, results — December 5, 2025

Ben Dagg

Texas high school football playoffs
Texas high school football playoffs / Dan Brown

The 2025 Texas high school football postseason continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the week.

Aledo 43, Ryan 17

Allen 33, North Crowley 21

Boerne 56, Alamo Heights 49

Brock 35, Greenwood 14

Carthage 63, Athens 28

Celina 55, Alvarado 27

East Bernard 34, Tidehaven 31

Grandview 35, Pottsboro 18

Gruver 19, Stratford 14

Hamilton 24, Axtell 3

Jayton 64, Klondike 19

Joaquin 35, San Augustine 24

Kilgore 30, Almeta Crawford 3

King 24, Summer Creek 21

Lake Travis 27, Johnson 19

La Vernia 38, Davenport 27

Llano 38, Edna 35

Lone Star 58, Highland Park 38

Melissa 20, Argyle 19

Mt. Enterprise 64, Bremond 58

Muenster 28, Lindsay 14

Newton 66, Arp 20

North Shore 46, Dickinson 29

Peaster 17, Paradise 14

Randle 45, Iowa Colony 35

Shiner 22, Junction 6

Sinton 45, Cuero 42

Smithson Valley 24, New Braunfels 0

South Oak Cliff 28, Port Neches-Groves 0

Stephenville 41, West Plains 21

Wall 48, Idalou 7

West Orange-Stark 35, La Vega 20

West Texas 48, Cisco 22

Yoakum 20, Columbus 14

