Texas high school football final scores, results — December 5, 2025
The 2025 Texas high school football postseason continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the week.
Aledo 43, Ryan 17
Allen 33, North Crowley 21
Boerne 56, Alamo Heights 49
Brock 35, Greenwood 14
Carthage 63, Athens 28
Celina 55, Alvarado 27
East Bernard 34, Tidehaven 31
Grandview 35, Pottsboro 18
Gruver 19, Stratford 14
Hamilton 24, Axtell 3
Jayton 64, Klondike 19
Joaquin 35, San Augustine 24
Kilgore 30, Almeta Crawford 3
King 24, Summer Creek 21
Lake Travis 27, Johnson 19
La Vernia 38, Davenport 27
Llano 38, Edna 35
Lone Star 58, Highland Park 38
Melissa 20, Argyle 19
Mt. Enterprise 64, Bremond 58
Muenster 28, Lindsay 14
Newton 66, Arp 20
North Shore 46, Dickinson 29
Peaster 17, Paradise 14
Randle 45, Iowa Colony 35
Shiner 22, Junction 6
Sinton 45, Cuero 42
Smithson Valley 24, New Braunfels 0
South Oak Cliff 28, Port Neches-Groves 0
Stephenville 41, West Plains 21
Wall 48, Idalou 7
West Orange-Stark 35, La Vega 20
West Texas 48, Cisco 22
Yoakum 20, Columbus 14