SA Johnson vs. Austin Lake Travis: Live score, updates from Texas high school football Class 6A Division I playoffs
SA Johnson jumps out to early lead when QB Estrada hits freshman Braelyn Allen on a 99 yard TD on the 2nd play of the game. SA 7-0.
SA Johnson strikes again to go up 13-0. LT blocked PAT.
Lake Travis scores with 9:39 left in 2nd. SA Johnson now up 13-7.
Lake Travis gets TD run by Van Hopping with 7:12 to go in 2nd. PAT gives Cavs a 14-13 lead.
Lake Travis up 20-13 McBride to Braeden Lott for 6 yards. 5:32 to play
Estrada's 26-yard touchdown run trims the Cavs' lead to 20-19
LT scored with 30 secs left in first half to take 27-19 lead into halftime. TD pass by McBride.
3rd qtr Underway.
Johnson begins possession at its own 35.
Estrada completes first pass of half for a first down near midfield.
Estrada winds up and throws downfield....Misses wide open WR on a sure TD.
Estrada pass on 3rd and 6 falls incoomplete.
SAJ attempts fake punt but stopped by LT
LT ball
LT: Great starting field position but fails to capitalize.
Turnover of downs.
SA Johnson takes over at its own 38,
LT dials up the pressure. LT DE Carson Buck gets a huge sack and forces SAJ punt
LT takes over at its own 34. 8:04 left in 3rd.
Both teams have started both possessions with great field position.
LT fumbles near the 50. SA recovers at its own 47.
LT sacks Estrada for 2nd straight play. 2&17 SJ ball near the 32.
SJ: Delay of game. Backs up even further. 3&24
LT: Sacks Estrada once again