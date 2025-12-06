High School

SA Johnson vs. Austin Lake Travis: Live score, updates from Texas high school football Class 6A Division I playoffs

Cavaliers look to move to 14-0 in Class 6A Division I Region IV quarterfinal game

Jay Pace

Luke McBride threw for 469 yards and five touchdowns on Friday to help Lake Travis beat Round Rock in 6A-Division I playoffs.
Luke McBride threw for 469 yards and five touchdowns on Friday to help Lake Travis beat Round Rock in 6A-Division I playoffs. / Michael Horbovetz

SA Johnson jumps out to early lead when QB Estrada hits freshman Braelyn Allen on a 99 yard TD  on the 2nd play of the game. SA 7-0.

SA Johnson strikes again to go up 13-0. LT blocked PAT.

Lake Travis scores with 9:39 left in 2nd. SA Johnson now up 13-7.

Lake Travis gets TD run by Van Hopping with 7:12 to go in 2nd. PAT gives Cavs a 14-13 lead.

Lake Travis up 20-13 McBride to Braeden Lott for 6 yards. 5:32 to play

Estrada's 26-yard touchdown run trims the Cavs' lead to 20-19

LT scored with 30 secs left in first half to take 27-19 lead into halftime. TD pass by McBride. 

3rd qtr Underway.

Johnson begins possession at its own 35.

Estrada completes first pass of half for a first down near midfield.

Estrada winds up and throws downfield....Misses wide open WR on a sure TD.

Estrada pass on 3rd and 6 falls incoomplete. 

SAJ attempts fake punt but stopped by LT

LT ball

LT: Great starting field position but fails to capitalize.

Turnover of downs.

SA Johnson takes over at its own 38,

LT dials up the pressure. LT DE Carson Buck gets a huge sack and forces SAJ punt

LT takes over at its own 34. 8:04 left in 3rd.

Both teams have started both possessions with great field position.

LT fumbles near the 50. SA recovers at its own 47. 

LT sacks Estrada for 2nd straight play. 2&17 SJ ball near the 32.

SJ: Delay of game. Backs up even further. 3&24

LT: Sacks Estrada once again

Published |Modified
jay-pace
JAY PACE

Jay Pace is a veteran journalist who has covered high school, college and NFL football for more than 20 years. An accomplished and versatile writer, Pace boasts a unique style and powerful voice that resonates boldly with a football crazed southern audience. Known for data-driven reporting and field-level insight, he delivers reliable and authoritative coverage across every level of the sport. In a career that has included stops in Alabama, Georgia, Texas and most recently, Tennessee, Pace is one of the sport’s premiere voices for high school football. His work has been published in a number of newspapers and digital publications including The Anniston Star, CrimsonConfidential, Scout.com, and recently, OnDaMarcSports.com in addition to various regional outlets. He began contributing to High School On SI in 2025.

Home/Texas