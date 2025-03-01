High School

Boswell v Fort Bend Hightower: Texas 6A, Division II state championship preview, live updates

Ryan Childers

Boswell went 4-1 and reached the championship game of the Sandra Meadows Invitational, but the Pioneers only had one easy win as the battle to establish themselves as state championship contenders.
SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS - In the Saturday evening session of the Texas high school girl's 6A, Division 1 state championship, the Fort Worth Boswell Pioneers (38-2) tip off against the Fort Bend Hightower Hurricanes (34-5)

Boswell comes into the game on a 14-game winning streak knocking off Lancaster in the state semifinals 48-32 to reach this game. The lady Pioneers have never reached the UIL state title game seeking their first state championship.

On the other end of the court, the Hurricanes are boasting a 23-game win streak defeating the San Antonio Churchill Chargers 41-32 in the other TX-6A-2 state semifinal.

Hurricane head coach Jasmine Brewer emphasize a stifling defense and the team has a strong sense of sisterhood with one another.

Both teams are coming into the final game of the season with great momentum and will look to continue their great postseason run this evening inside the historic Alamodome.


Boswell Lady Pioneers versus Fort Bend Hightower Hurricanes : Texas UIL 6A-II state championship; live scoring updates.

Live updates will go here once the game has tipped off.

Ryan is a 2008 graduate of Western Michigan University where he earned a Bachelor's Degree in Journalism. He has contributed to SBLive Sports since 2023, as well as with the San Marcos Daily Record. He has high school sports in Central Texas and can be found on Twitter, Instagram, TikTok, Facebook as SA_HCPreps.

