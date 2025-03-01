Boswell v Fort Bend Hightower: Texas 6A, Division II state championship preview, live updates
SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS - In the Saturday evening session of the Texas high school girl's 6A, Division 1 state championship, the Fort Worth Boswell Pioneers (38-2) tip off against the Fort Bend Hightower Hurricanes (34-5)
Boswell comes into the game on a 14-game winning streak knocking off Lancaster in the state semifinals 48-32 to reach this game. The lady Pioneers have never reached the UIL state title game seeking their first state championship.
On the other end of the court, the Hurricanes are boasting a 23-game win streak defeating the San Antonio Churchill Chargers 41-32 in the other TX-6A-2 state semifinal.
Hurricane head coach Jasmine Brewer emphasize a stifling defense and the team has a strong sense of sisterhood with one another.
Both teams are coming into the final game of the season with great momentum and will look to continue their great postseason run this evening inside the historic Alamodome.
