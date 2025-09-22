Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, Adidas, unveil 15 'Gladiator' high schools who will adorn his signature gear
At a time when player brands can often feel like distant corporate extensions, Kansas City Chiefs superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes is taking a different approach.
In partnership with Adidas, the three-time Super Bowl champion quarterback is directly connecting with the next generation of football players, providing custom uniforms and gear with his personal "Gladiator" logo to 15 high school programs across the country.
Mahomes originally announced his intention to name 15 'Gladiator' high school programs during his induction into the Texas High School Football Hall of Fame back on Saturday, May 10, 2025.
"Some of you may have seen Texas Tech wearing jerseys with my gladiator logo with Adidas," Mahomes said during the speech. "But it was just the beginning. Tonight, I'm proud to announce that I'm partnering with Adidas to create custom jerseys not just for college teams but for 15 high schools across the country too."
This isn't a flashy, one-off event. It's a calculated decision that speaks to Mahomes' connection to the game’s roots. While he’s now a legend at the sport's highest level, he seemingly hasn't forgotten the Friday night lights that shaped his own career at Whitehouse High School in Texas.
That campus is, of course, on the list. But the initiative reaches far beyond his hometown.
"Seeing this Gladiator logo ... which has become part of my identity on a Whitehouse jersey means everything to me," Mahomes said. "It's a symbol of what we stood for when I was at Whitehouse. That mindset of giving everything you got and never backing down is something I've carried with me through every stage of my career. And now it is something I hope inspires the next generation of athletes across the country."
The rest of the roster reads like a scouting report of elite programs, but their inclusion feels like a statement on the importance of community and tradition in football.
For instance, the inclusion of Miami Central and Northwestern Senior High acknowledges their legacy of producing top-tier NFL talent, including players like Dalvin Cook and Teddy Bridgewater, respectively.
Similarly, Texas giants Longview High and Southlake Carroll bring a rich history to the partnership, with Longview being a multiple-time state champion and Southlake Carroll counting former NFL quarterbacks like former Chiefs backup Chase Daniel among its alumni.
The full list of the 15 schools chosen for the program is:
Whitehouse High School (Whitehouse, Texas)
- Northwestern Senior High (Miami, Florida)
Broken Arrow High (Broken Arrow, Oklahoma)
Grayson High (Loganville, Georgia)
Cass Technical (Detroit, Michigan)
Detroit Catholic Central (Livonia, Michigan
Chaminade-Madonna (Hollywood, Florida)
Inglewood High (Inglewood, California)
Orange Lutheran (Orange, California)
Longview High (Longview, Texas)
Southlake Carroll (Southlake, Texas)
Servite High (Anaheim, California)
Central Senior High (Miami, Florida)
Liberty North High (Liberty, Missouri)
John King, Longview's Athletic Director and head football coach, said his program was honored to be among the few who were selected.
"We are deeply honored that a premier brand like adidas, and one of the most successful athletes in Patrick Mahomes, hand-picked our program," King said in a statement following the announcement. "The best want to work with the best, and this partnership further showcases that Longview Lobo football is respected and recognized as one of the best in the nation.
"Our players, students, alumni and community deserve this moment."
For the players on these teams, wearing the Mahomes logo provides a tangible link to the future Hall of Famer - a player many consider to be among the best to ever play despite just turning 30-years old and in the prime of his career.
"High school football is key to not just developing players but teaching them about the effort and drive needed to succeed in this sport," Mahomes said. "That mentality of going 'all in' is what's driven me throughout my career and is what I hope Whitehouse and other programs adopt as they take the field in these Gladiator uniforms."