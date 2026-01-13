Dallas Area High School Boys Basketball Schedule & Scores - January 13, 2026
Get Dallas area schedules and scores as the 2026 Texas high school boys basketball season continues Tuesday, January 13
There are 88 games scheduled across the Dallas metro area on Tuesday, January 13. You can follow every game live on our Dallas Metro High School Boys Basketball Scoreboard.
Dallas High School Boys Basketball Schedule - Tuesday, January 13, 2026
The marquee matchups of the evening feature some of Texas’s top-ranked teams, with Turner vs. Reed and Marcus taking on Little Elm in what should be an exciting night of basketball.
Brock vs. Memorial — 6:15 PM
MacArthur vs. Irving — 6:30 PM
Trinity vs. Palestine — 6:30 PM
Rockwall-Heath vs. Rockwall — 7:00 PM
North Forney vs. Longview — 7:00 PM
Marcus vs. Little Elm — 7:00 PM
Princeton vs. Plano East — 7:00 PM
McKinney vs. Plano — 7:00 PM
Lewisville vs. Guyer — 7:00 PM
Richardson vs. Lake Highlands — 7:00 PM
Keller vs. Northwest — 7:00 PM
Timber Creek vs. Bell — 7:00 PM
McKinney North vs. Melissa — 7:00 PM
West Mesquite vs. North Mesquite — 7:00 PM
Trinity vs. Keller Central — 7:00 PM
Tyler Legacy vs. Forney — 7:00 PM
Reedy vs. Turner — 7:00 PM
Seguin vs. Joshua — 7:00 PM
Lovejoy vs. Greenville — 7:00 PM
Flower Mound vs. Coppell — 7:00 PM
North Garland vs. Wylie — 7:00 PM
Glen Rose vs. Legacy — 7:00 PM
Cleburne vs. Mansfield Timberview — 7:00 PM
Cleburne vs. Everman — 7:00 PM
Centennial vs. Everman — 7:00 PM
Byron Nelson vs. Southlake Carroll — 7:00 PM
Mansfield Summit vs. Burleson — 7:00 PM
Braswell vs. Hebron — 7:00 PM
Birdville vs. Colleyville Heritage — 7:00 PM
Arlington Heights vs. Trimble Tech — 7:00 PM
Plano West vs. Boyd — 7:00 PM
Berkner vs. Dallas Jesuit — 7:00 PM
Ryan vs. Argyle — 7:00 PM
Allen vs. Prosper Rock Hill — 7:00 PM
Walnut Grove vs. Anna — 7:00 PM
Wakeland vs. Lone Star — 7:15 PM
Memorial vs. Liberty — 7:15 PM
Newman Smith vs. Highland Park — 7:15 PM
Heritage vs. Lebanon Trail — 7:15 PM
Richland vs. Grapevine — 7:15 PM
Independence vs. Frisco — 7:15 PM
The Colony vs. Creekview — 7:15 PM
Emerson vs. Centennial — 7:15 PM
Saginaw vs. Chisholm Trail — 7:30 PM
Martin vs. Haltom — 7:30 PM
South Garland vs. Rowlett — 7:30 PM
Grand Prairie vs. South Grand Prairie — 7:30 PM
Lamar vs. Sam Houston — 7:30 PM
Sachse vs. Garland — 7:30 PM
Wylie East vs. Lakeview Centennial — 7:30 PM
North Side vs. Polytechnic — 7:30 PM
Lancaster vs. Waxahachie — 7:30 PM
Kaufman vs. Terrell — 7:30 PM
Mesquite vs. Duncanville — 7:30 PM
Skyline vs. DeSoto — 7:30 PM
Sunnyvale vs. Naaman Forest — 7:30 PM
Spruce vs. Seagoville — 7:30 PM
Roosevelt vs. Wilmer-Hutchins — 7:30 PM
Wyatt vs. South Hills — 7:30 PM
Lindale vs. Mabank — 7:30 PM
Lincoln vs. North Dallas — 7:30 PM
Pinkston vs. Kimball — 7:30 PM
Gainesville vs. Sanger — 7:30 PM
Frisco Panther Creek vs. Van Alstyne — 7:30 PM
Godley vs. Ferris — 7:30 PM
Dunbar vs. Eastern Hills — 7:30 PM
Diamond Hill-Jarvis vs. Western Hills — 7:30 PM
Springtown vs. Decatur — 7:30 PM
Lake Dallas vs. Celina — 7:30 PM
Cedar Hill vs. Horn — 7:30 PM
Conrad vs. Carter — 7:30 PM
Azle vs. Brewer — 7:30 PM
Kemp vs. Canton — 7:30 PM
Burkburnett vs. Castleberry — 7:30 PM
Lake Worth vs. Bridgeport — 7:30 PM
Benbrook vs. Carter-Riverside — 7:30 PM
Bowie vs. Arlington — 7:30 PM
Athens vs. Brownsboro — 7:30 PM
Alvarado vs. Kennedale — 7:30 PM
Mansfield Legacy vs. Mansfield — 8:00 PM
North Crowley vs. Weatherford — 8:00 PM
Sunset vs. White — 8:00 PM
Ennis vs. Midlothian Heritage — 8:00 PM
Lake Ridge vs. Crowley — 8:00 PM
Midlothian vs. Crandall — 8:00 PM
Red Oak vs. Corsicana — 8:00 PM
Granbury vs. Aledo — 8:00 PM
Adams vs. Samuell — 8:00 PM
