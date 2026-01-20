Dallas Area High School Boys Basketball Schedule & Scores - January 20, 2026
Get Dallas area schedules and scores as the 2026 Texas high school boys basketball season continues Tuesday, January 20
There are 98 games scheduled across the Dallas metro area on Tuesday, January 20. You can follow every game live on our Dallas Metro High School Boys Basketball Scoreboard.
Dallas High School Boys Basketball Schedule - Tuesday, January 20, 2026
The marquee matchups of the evening feature some of Texas’s top-ranked teams, with Allen vs. McKinney and Denton taking on Birdville in what should be an exciting night of basketball.
Forney vs. North Forney — 6:00 PM.
Eastern Hills vs. Southwest — 6:00 PM.
Carter-Riverside vs. Dunbar — 6:00 PM.
Nimitz vs. MacArthur — 6:30 PM.
Dallas Jesuit vs. Irving — 6:30 PM.
Marcus vs. Lewisville — 7:00 PM.
Rockwall vs. Royse City — 7:00 PM.
Plano West vs. Prosper Rock Hill — 7:00 PM.
Prosper vs. Plano East — 7:00 PM.
Princeton vs. Plano — 7:00 PM.
Keller vs. Keller Central — 7:00 PM.
Midlothian Heritage vs. Midlothian — 7:00 PM.
Poteet vs. West Mesquite — 7:00 PM.
Seguin vs. Mansfield Timberview — 7:00 PM.
Guyer vs. Flower Mound — 7:00 PM.
Tyler Legacy vs. Rockwall-Heath — 7:00 PM.
Trimble Tech vs. North Side — 7:00 PM.
V.R. Eaton vs. Bell — 7:00 PM.
Greenville vs. Melissa — 7:00 PM.
Samuell vs. Spruce — 7:00 PM.
Molina vs. South Oak Cliff — 7:00 PM.
Sherman vs. McKinney North — 7:00 PM.
Joshua vs. Everman — 7:00 PM.
Mineral Wells vs. Stephenville — 7:00 PM.
Hebron vs. Coppell — 7:00 PM.
South Garland vs. Wylie — 7:00 PM.
North Garland vs. Wylie East — 7:00 PM.
Ford vs. Community — 7:00 PM.
Trinity vs. Byron Nelson — 7:00 PM.
Cleburne vs. Burleson — 7:00 PM.
Centennial vs. Burleson — 7:00 PM.
Little Elm vs. Braswell — 7:00 PM.
Richardson vs. Berkner — 7:00 PM.
Argyle vs. Richland — 7:00 PM.
Glen Rose vs. Brock — 7:00 PM.
Allen vs. McKinney — 7:00 PM.
Anna vs. Lovejoy — 7:00 PM.
Adams vs. Wilson — 7:00 PM.
Lone Star vs. Newman Smith — 7:15 PM.
Wakeland vs. Reedy — 7:15 PM.
The Colony vs. Turner — 7:15 PM.
Frisco vs. Liberty — 7:15 PM.
Paris vs. Sulphur Springs — 7:15 PM.
Heritage vs. Emerson — 7:15 PM.
Creekview vs. Highland Park — 7:15 PM.
Colleyville Heritage vs. Grapevine — 7:15 PM.
Centennial vs. Independence — 7:15 PM.
Denton vs. Birdville — 7:15 PM.
Bonham vs. North Lamar — 7:15 PM.
Martin vs. Sam Houston — 7:30 PM.
Haltom vs. South Grand Prairie — 7:30 PM.
Naaman Forest vs. Garland — 7:30 PM.
Sachse vs. Lakeview Centennial — 7:30 PM.
Timber Creek vs. Southlake Carroll — 7:30 PM.
Duncanville vs. Waxahachie — 7:30 PM.
DeSoto vs. Mesquite — 7:30 PM.
Granbury vs. Fossil Ridge — 7:30 PM.
Sunnyvale vs. Caddo Mills — 7:30 PM.
South Hills vs. Paschal — 7:30 PM.
Ranchview vs. Uplift Williams Prep — 7:30 PM.
Wilmer-Hutchins vs. Lincoln — 7:30 PM.
Springtown vs. Krum — 7:30 PM.
Roosevelt vs. Kimball — 7:30 PM.
Kennedale vs. Venus — 7:30 PM.
Van vs. Kemp — 7:30 PM.
Van Alstyne vs. Gainesville — 7:30 PM.
Frisco Panther Creek vs. Richland — 7:30 PM.
Life Waxahachie vs. Ferris — 7:30 PM.
Farmersville vs. Wills Point — 7:30 PM.
Decatur vs. Lake Worth — 7:30 PM.
Pinkston vs. Conrad — 7:30 PM.
Celina vs. Sanger — 7:30 PM.
Carter vs. North Dallas — 7:30 PM.
Azle vs. Chisholm Trail — 7:30 PM.
Arlington Heights vs. Wyatt — 7:30 PM.
Bowie vs. Lamar — 7:30 PM.
Palestine vs. Bullard — 7:30 PM.
Brownwood vs. Graham — 7:30 PM.
Canton vs. Brownsboro — 7:30 PM.
Castleberry vs. Bridgeport — 7:30 PM.
Benbrook vs. Diamond Hill-Jarvis — 7:30 PM.
Grand Prairie vs. Arlington — 7:30 PM.
Aledo vs. Brewer — 7:30 PM.
Lake Dallas vs. Aubrey — 7:30 PM.
Mabank vs. Athens — 7:30 PM.
Hillsboro vs. Alvarado — 7:30 PM.
Adamson vs. Sunset — 7:30 PM.
North Crowley vs. Mansfield — 8:00 PM.
North Mesquite vs. Seagoville — 8:00 PM.
Lake Ridge vs. Mansfield Legacy — 8:00 PM.
Horn vs. Lancaster — 8:00 PM.
Terrell vs. Red Oak — 8:00 PM.
White vs. Hillcrest — 8:00 PM.
Kaufman vs. Ennis — 8:00 PM.
Crandall vs. Corsicana — 8:00 PM.
China Spring vs. Lorena — 8:00 PM.
Cedar Hill vs. Skyline — 8:00 PM.
Weatherford vs. Boswell — 8:00 PM.
