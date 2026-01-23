San Antonio Area High School Boys Basketball Schedule & Scores - January 23, 2026
There are 29 games scheduled across the San Antonio metro area on Friday, January 23. You can follow every game live on our San Antonio Metro High School Boys Basketball Scoreboard.
San Antonio High School Boys Basketball Schedule - January 23, 2026
Some of the marquee matchups of the evening featuring some of Texas's top teams are as follows:
Highlands vs Brackenridge — 5:00 PM
Tivy vs New Braunfels — 6:30 PM
Lanier vs Jefferson — 6:30 PM
McCollum vs Southside — 6:30 PM
Fox Tech vs Seguin — 6:30 PM
Wimberley vs Fredericksburg — 6:30 PM
Johnson vs Clark — 6:30 PM
Boerne-Champion vs Alamo Heights — 6:30 PM
Smithson Valley vs Boerne — 6:30 PM
Davenport vs Canyon Lake — 6:30 PM
Laredo LBJ vs Medina Valley — 7:00 PM
Southwest vs Jay — 7:00 PM
Southwest Legacy vs South San Antonio — 7:00 PM
Pleasanton vs Somerset — 7:00 PM
Steele vs Johnson — 7:00 PM
Judson vs Clemens — 7:00 PM
Uvalde vs Floresville — 7:00 PM
San Marcos vs Canyon — 7:00 PM
Alexander vs Del Rio — 7:00 PM
Roosevelt vs Madison — 7:30 PM
Poteet vs Lytle — 7:30 PM
Winn vs MacArthur — 7:30 PM
John F. Kennedy vs La Vernia — 7:30 PM
Gonzales vs San Antonio Memorial — 7:30 PM
Lee vs Churchill — 7:30 PM
Navarro vs Cuero — 7:30 PM
Carrizo Springs vs Pearsall — 7:30 PM
Long Creek vs Bandera — 7:30 PM
Reagan vs Brandeis — 8:00 PM
Create an account to get alerts for your favorite teams!
Get even closer to the action by creating a free account. Follow your favorite teams and get score updates, breaking news and alerts when new photo galleries are available. Sign up for free here.