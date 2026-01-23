Dallas Area High School Boys Basketball Schedule & Scores - January 23, 2026
Get Dallas area schedules and scores as the 2026 Texas high school boys basketball season continues Friday, January 23
There are 103 games scheduled across the Dallas metro area on Friday, January 23. You can follow every game live on our Dallas Metro High School Boys Basketball Scoreboard.
Dallas High School Boys Basketball Schedule - Friday, January 23, 2026
The marquee matchups of the evening feature some of Texas’s top-ranked teams, with Flower Mound vs. Little Elm and Robinson taking on China Spring in what should be an exciting night of basketball.
Royse City vs Forney — 6:00 PM
Pearce vs Dallas Jesuit — 6:30 PM
Bell vs Northwest — 7:00 PM
Longview vs Rockwall — 7:00 PM
Prosper Rock Hill vs Prosper — 7:00 PM
McKinney vs Princeton — 7:00 PM
Plano vs Plano West — 7:00 PM
MacArthur vs Lake Highlands — 7:00 PM
Southlake Carroll vs Keller — 7:00 PM
Red Oak vs Midlothian Heritage — 7:00 PM
Irving vs Richardson — 7:00 PM
Marcus vs Hebron — 7:00 PM
Wilson vs North Mesquite — 7:00 PM
Wilson vs West Mesquite — 7:00 PM
Flower Mound vs Little Elm — 7:00 PM
North Forney vs Tyler Legacy — 7:00 PM
Turner vs Newman Smith — 7:00 PM
Midlothian vs Kaufman — 7:00 PM
Paschal vs Trimble Tech — 7:00 PM
Walnut Grove vs Greenville — 7:00 PM
South Oak Cliff vs White — 7:00 PM
Melissa vs Sherman — 7:00 PM
Paris vs Pittsburg — 7:00 PM
Everman vs Mansfield Summit — 7:00 PM
North Lamar vs Pleasant Grove — 7:00 PM
Crowley vs North Crowley — 7:00 PM
Coppell vs Guyer — 7:00 PM
Lovejoy vs Denison — 7:00 PM
Wylie vs Naaman Forest — 7:00 PM
Graham vs Mineral Wells — 7:00 PM
Stephenville vs Glen Rose — 7:00 PM
Cleburne vs Seguin — 7:00 PM
Mansfield Timberview vs Centennial — 7:00 PM
Community vs Sunnyvale — 7:00 PM
Byron Nelson vs Timber Creek — 7:00 PM
Burleson vs Joshua — 7:00 PM
Braswell vs Lewisville — 7:00 PM
Plano East vs Boyd — 7:00 PM
Berkner vs Nimitz — 7:00 PM
Grapevine vs Argyle — 7:00 PM
Brock vs Brownwood — 7:00 PM
West Mesquite vs Adams — 7:00 PM
Liberty vs Lebanon Trail — 7:15 PM
The Colony vs Wakeland — 7:15 PM
Keller Central vs V.R. Eaton — 7:15 PM
Highland Park vs Lone Star — 7:15 PM
Independence vs Heritage — 7:15 PM
Emerson vs Frisco — 7:15 PM
Richland vs Denton — 7:15 PM
Reedy vs Creekview — 7:15 PM
Memorial vs Centennial — 7:15 PM
Sulphur Springs vs Bonham — 7:15 PM
Wylie East vs Sachse — 7:30 PM
Sam Houston vs Haltom — 7:30 PM
Lamar vs Grand Prairie — 7:30 PM
Garland vs Rowlett — 7:30 PM
Lakeview Centennial vs South Garland — 7:30 PM
Mesquite vs Horn — 7:30 PM
Skyline vs Duncanville — 7:30 PM
Waxahachie vs DeSoto — 7:30 PM
Granbury vs Saginaw — 7:30 PM
Young Men’s Leadership Academy vs Life Oak Cliff — 7:30 PM
Eastern Hills vs Western Hills — 7:30 PM
Spruce vs Poteet — 7:30 PM
Southwest vs Benbrook — 7:30 PM
Sanger vs Van Alstyne — 7:30 PM
Polytechnic vs South Hills — 7:30 PM
Uplift Summit International Prep vs Ranchview — 7:30 PM
North Dallas vs Pinkston — 7:30 PM
Lincoln vs Roosevelt — 7:30 PM
Kemp vs Lindale — 7:30 PM
Hillsboro vs Life Waxahachie — 7:30 PM
Lake Dallas vs Frisco Panther Creek — 7:30 PM
Wills Point vs Ford — 7:30 PM
Ferris vs Venus — 7:30 PM
Lake Worth vs Eagle Mountain — 7:30 PM
Rio Vista vs Crawford — 7:30 PM
Conrad vs Wilmer-Hutchins — 7:30 PM
Center vs Palestine — 7:30 PM
Krum vs Castleberry — 7:30 PM
Diamond Hill-Jarvis vs Carter-Riverside — 7:30 PM
Lancaster vs Cedar Hill — 7:30 PM
Kimball vs Carter — 7:30 PM
Brewer vs Chisholm Trail — 7:30 PM
Birdville vs Ryan — 7:30 PM
Fossil Ridge vs Azle — 7:30 PM
North Side vs Arlington Heights — 7:30 PM
South Grand Prairie vs Bowie — 7:30 PM
Burkburnett vs Springtown — 7:30 PM
Brownsboro vs Mabank — 7:30 PM
Bridgeport vs Decatur — 7:30 PM
Arlington vs Martin — 7:30 PM
McKinney North vs Anna — 7:30 PM
Gainesville vs Aubrey — 7:30 PM
Athens vs Van — 7:30 PM
Alvarado vs Godley — 7:45 PM
Seagoville vs Samuell — 8:00 PM
Mansfield vs Weatherford — 8:00 PM
Sunset vs Jefferson — 8:00 PM
Ennis vs Crandall — 8:00 PM
Corsicana vs Terrell — 8:00 PM
Robinson vs China Spring — 8:00 PM
Boswell vs Lake Ridge — 8:00 PM
