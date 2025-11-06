Dallas Area High School Football Schedule & Scores - November 6-8, 2025
Get Dallas area schedules and scores as the 2025 Texas high school football season continues Thursday, November 6
There are 151 games scheduled across the Dallas metro area on Thursday, November 6, Friday, November 7, and Saturday, November 8, with many games featuring statewide top teams. You can follow every game live on our Dallas Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups of the weekend include many of Texas' top-ranked teams on each of the three days this weekend. We get a chance to see two top teams in Cedar Hill vs Duncanville face off for us to enjoy this exciting weekend.
Dallas High School Football Schedule - Thursday, November 6, 2025
There are 49 games scheduled across the Dallas metro area on Thursday, November 6, highlighted by Lancaster vs DeSoto. You can follow every game on our Dallas Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Callisburg (3-5) vs. S & S Consolidated (2-7) 7:00 PM
Kimball (4-1) vs. North Dallas (3-3) 7:00 PM
Sanger (6-2) vs. Farmersville (5-3) 7:00 PM
Carthage (7-0) 15, Brownsboro (2-6) 7:00 PM
North Mesquite (3-5) vs. Turner (3-4) 7:00 PM
Lone Star (8-0) vs. Reedy (6-2) 7:00 PM
Frisco (5-3) vs. McKinney North (3-5) 7:00 PM
Ennis (4-4) vs. Poteet (4-4) 7:00 PM
Centennial (3-6) vs. Heritage (1-7) 7:00 PM
Crandall (6-3) vs. Greenville (0-8) 7:00 PM
Ennis (4-4) vs. Corsicana (4-5) 7:00 PM
Seguin (8-3) vs. Mansfield Summit (5-3) 7:00 PM
Terrell (8-0) vs. Poteet (4-4) 7:00 PM
Aledo (9-0) 6, Denton (4-5) 7:00 PM
DeSoto (6-3) vs. Lancaster (4-5) 7:00 PM
Richardson (5-3) vs. MacArthur (3-5) 7:00 PM
Lewisville (7-2) vs. Little Elm (0-9) 7:00 PM
Rockwall-Heath (7-2) vs. Forney (7-2) 7:00 PM
Sachse (5-3) vs. Rowlett (3-3) 7:00 PM
Naaman Forest (4-5) vs. South Garland (0-6) 7:00 PM
Lake Highlands (4-1) vs. Irving (2-6) 7:00 PM
Skyline (1-7) vs. Horn (1-8) 7:00 PM
Hebron (4-4) vs. Flower Mound (2-7) 7:00 PM
Sam Houston (6-8) vs. Haltom (3-5) 7:00 PM
Coppell (7-2) vs. Marcus (5-4) 7:00 PM
Lamar (2-3) vs. Grand Prairie (2-6) 7:00 PM
Timber Creek (1-7-1) vs. Northwest (2-8) 7:00 PM
South Grand Prairie (7-0-1) vs. Bowie (5-2) 7:00 PM
Waxahachie (8-1) vs. Mesquite (1-9) 7:00 PM
Mansfield (4-3) vs. Weatherford (1-9) 7:00 PM
Arlington (6-3) vs. Martin (0-7) 7:00 PM
Duncanville (6-1) 8, Cedar Hill (6-4) 7:00 PM
Guyer (6-2) vs. Braswell (2-7) 7:00 PM
Trinity (7-2) vs. Bell (5-4) 7:00 PM
Allen (9-0) 2, Plano East (2-6) 7:00 PM
North Crowley (6-1) 7, Crowley (3-6) 7:00 PM
Princeton (5-3) vs. Boyd (1-8) 7:00 PM
Prosper (8-1) 10, Plano West (6-3) 7:00 PM
Lincoln (3-1) vs. Carter (5-3) 7:15 PM
South Oak Cliff (8-1) 9, Jefferson (1-7) 7:15 PM
Seagoville (3-4) vs. Adamson (1-6) 7:15 PM
Gunter (6-1) vs. Leonard (5-3) 7:30 PM
Blue Ridge (4-5) vs. Howe (2-5) 7:30 PM
Madison (1-5) vs. A Plus Academy (3-5) 7:30 PM
Ranchview (3-3) vs. Lake Worth (1-8) 7:30 PM
Kilgore (7-1) vs. Mabank (2-6) 7:30 PM
Glen Rose (4-5) vs. Dunbar (3-4) 7:30 PM
Trimble Tech (1-5) vs. North Side (2-6) 7:30 PM
Anna (5-3) vs. Liberty (2-7) 7:30 PM
Dallas High School Football Schedule - Friday, November 7, 2025
There are 105 games scheduled across the Dallas metro area on Friday, November 7, highlighted by Celina vs Lake Dallas. You can follow every game on our Dallas Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Eastern Hills (4-6) vs. Diamond Hill-Jarvis (1-8) 4:00 PM
Lovelady (8-1) vs. Grapeland (5-3) 7:00 PM
De Leon (7-2) vs. Hamilton (6-2) 7:00 PM
Dawson (3-6) vs. Italy (2-7) 7:00 PM
Mildred (7-0) vs. Crossroads (2-3) 7:00 PM
Honey Grove (8-1) vs. Pewitt (6-2) 7:00 PM
Rivercrest (3-5) vs. Como-Pickton (3-4) 7:00 PM
Frankston (8-0) vs. Cayuga (4-3) 7:00 PM
Kerens (3-4) vs. Carlisle (4-5) 7:00 PM
Valley Mills (6-3) vs. Rio Vista (5-2) 7:00 PM
Whitewright (4-4) vs. Trenton (1-7) 7:00 PM
Hico (5-4) vs. Ballinger (3-6) 7:00 PM
Axtell (7-0) vs. Itasca (0-8) 7:00 PM
Alvord (6-2) vs. Wolfe City (4-4) 7:00 PM
Boles (3-5) vs. Alba-Golden (1-6) 7:00 PM
Chilton (8-1) vs. Meridian (1-7) 7:00 PM
Hubbard (3-5) vs. Wortham (1-8) 7:00 PM
Bremond (8-0) vs. Frost (5-3) 7:00 PM
Detroit (4-4) vs. Bowie (1-6) 7:00 PM
Cumby (4-3) vs. Celeste (1-8) 7:00 PM
Collinsville (7-2) vs. Santo (6-2) 7:00 PM
Lindsay (5-2) vs. Era (5-3) 7:00 PM
Muenster (7-2) vs. Chico (1-6) 7:00 PM
Grand Saline (6-2) vs. Quitman (2-6) 7:00 PM
Rice (4-4) vs. Gateway Charter Academy (0-6) 7:00 PM
Lone Oak (6-3) vs. Edgewood (6-2) 7:00 PM
Early (4-4) vs. Dublin (1-7) 7:00 PM
Prairiland (3-3) vs. Harmony (3-6) 7:00 PM
Tolar (2-6) vs. Eastland (0-9) 7:00 PM
Trinity Christian Leadership (4-2) vs. Inspired Vision (1-6) 7:00 PM
Clifton (7-2) vs. Brady (6-2) 7:00 PM
Scurry-Rosser (3-6) vs. Blooming Grove (3-6) 7:00 PM
Whitney (6-2) vs. West (6-2) 7:00 PM
Peaster (7-2) vs. Vernon (5-2) 7:00 PM
Paradise (8-1) vs. Boyd (3-3) 7:00 PM
Westwood (6-2) vs. Huntington (1-8) 7:00 PM
Grandview (7-2) vs. Mexia (1-7) 7:00 PM
Teague (4-4) vs. Diboll (3-6) 7:00 PM
Fairfield (9-0) vs. Crockett (6-4) 7:00 PM
Clyde (7-2) vs. Comanche (4-4) 7:00 PM
Roosevelt (3-5) vs. Wilmer-Hutchins (1-6) 7:00 PM
Pleasant Grove (5-1) vs. Van (6-3) 7:00 PM
Southwest (4-5) vs. Decatur (6-3) 7:00 PM
Hillsboro (2-6) vs. Godley (3-5) 7:00 PM
Gilmer (3-5) vs. North Lamar (0-9) 7:00 PM
Ford (7-2) vs. Kemp (1-7) 7:00 PM
Ferris (3-6) vs. Wills Point (1-6) 7:00 PM
Robinson (7-2) vs. China Spring (3-6) 7:00 PM
Caddo Mills (6-3) vs. Van Alstyne (3-4) 7:00 PM
Mineral Wells (3-6) vs. Burkburnett (1-7) 7:00 PM
Brock (8-0) vs. Bridgeport (1-7) 7:00 PM
Red Oak (4-3) vs. Tyler (3-6) 7:00 PM
West Mesquite (8-1) vs. Sunset (4-5) 7:00 PM
Midlothian Heritage (6-3) vs. Kaufman (3-6) 7:00 PM
Highland Park (8-1) vs. Midlothian (7-2) 7:00 PM
Creekview (7-1) vs. Newman Smith (6-3) 7:00 PM
Centennial (3-5) vs. Joshua (4-4) 7:00 PM
Colleyville Heritage (6-2) vs. Grapevine (2-7) 7:00 PM
Brewer (6-2) vs. Granbury (2-6) 7:00 PM
Burleson (3-6) vs. Everman (1-7) 7:00 PM
Ryan (7-1) 23, Birdville (4-4) 7:00 PM
Richland (6-4) vs. Azle (1-8) 7:00 PM
Argyle (7-2) vs. The Colony (4-5) 7:00 PM
Molina (0-9) vs. Adams (1-8) 7:00 PM
Keller (4-5) vs. Eaton (3-4) 7:00 PM
Prosper Rock Hill (4-4) vs. McKinney (3-6) 7:00 PM
Dallas Jesuit (4-5) vs. Nimitz (0-6) 7:00 PM
Longview (5-4) vs. Royse City (5-4) 7:00 PM
Garland (3-5) vs. North Garland (2-7) 7:00 PM
Berkner (6-3) vs. Pearce (3-4) 7:00 PM
Wylie East (9-0) vs. Wylie (3-5) 7:00 PM
Melissa (7-2) vs. Denison (4-5) 7:00 PM
Byron Nelson (6-2) vs. Keller Central (5-4) 7:00 PM
Fort Worth Christian (2-0) vs. Grapevine Faith Christian (0-0) 7:00 PM
Holliday (6-3) vs. Jacksboro (4-4) 7:30 PM
Henrietta (3-4) vs. Millsap (3-5) 7:30 PM
New Diana (4-5) vs. Elkhart (2-7) 7:30 PM
Troup (9-0) vs. Buffalo (3-6) 7:30 PM
City View (7-2) vs. Valley View (0-9) 7:30 PM
Pottsboro (7-1) vs. Whitesboro (4-4) 7:30 PM
Mineola (3-6) vs. Rains (3-5) 7:30 PM
Winnsboro (8-1) vs. Malakoff (5-2) 7:30 PM
Pilot Point (7-1) vs. Life Oak Cliff (3-3) 7:30 PM
Maypearl (3-5) vs. Groesbeck (2-7) 7:30 PM
Commerce (6-1) vs. Mt. Vernon (4-4) 7:30 PM
Pine Tree (4-4) vs. Palestine (2-6) 7:30 PM
Sulphur Springs (8-1) vs. Frisco Panther Creek (7-1) 7:30 PM
Pinkston (3-4) vs. Conrad (1-6) 7:30 PM
Paris (5-3) vs. Community (2-8) 7:30 PM
Celina (9-0) 5, Lake Dallas (4-4) 7:30 PM
Castleberry (4-4) vs. Life Waxahachie (0-9) 7:30 PM
Western Hills (2-4) vs. Carter-Riverside (3-6) 7:30 PM
Stephenville (9-0) vs. Burnet (3-6) 7:30 PM
Eagle Mountain (7-2) vs. Graham (5-3) 7:30 PM
Sunnyvale (8-1) vs. Canton (8-1) 7:30 PM
Krum (8-0) vs. Bonham (0-9) 7:30 PM
Benbrook (4-4) vs. Venus (0-10) 7:30 PM
Athens (6-2) vs. Bullard (3-5) 7:30 PM
Wyatt (6-2) vs. South Hills (2-5) 7:30 PM
Lovejoy (6-3) vs. Memorial (2-6) 7:30 PM
Saginaw (4-2) vs. Chisholm Trail (5-3) 7:30 PM
Samuell (5-3) vs. Spruce (3-4) 7:30 PM
Hillcrest (5-3) vs. Wilson (3-4) 7:30 PM
Arlington Heights (6-1) vs. Paschal (5-3) 7:30 PM
North Forney (8-1) vs. Rockwall (3-5) 7:30 PM
Dallas High School Football Schedule - Saturday, November 8, 2025
There is one game scheduled across the Dallas metro area on Saturday, November 8. You can follow every game on our Dallas Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Lake Ridge (7-2) vs. Boswell (4-3) 7:00 PM
